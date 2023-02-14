Paragus to Present Webinar on Automated Employee Onboarding, Offboarding

SPRINGFIELD — Properly onboarding and offboarding employees is an important part of keeping a business running efficiently. It also takes a lot of time and energy. On Friday, Feb. 17 from noon to 1 p.m., Paragus Strategic IT will present a webinar demonstrating how to automate the employee onboarding and offboarding processes, ensuring simplicity and consistency every time.

This webinar will explore the various options and technologies available to improve the way employees are onboarded and offboarded. With high business turnover in the last three years, onboarding and offboarding automation can help save time, avoid mistakes, and ensure that things get done according to procedure.

