Cooley Dickinson Launches New Brand Identity

NORTHAMPTON — Cooley Dickinson Hospital has officially unveiled its new brand and visual identity, representing its enhanced collaboration with colleagues throughout the Mass General Brigham system.

The hospital began installing exterior signage with the name (Mass General Brigham – Cooley Dickinson) and new logo on its main campus last month; installation was completed last week.

“The signs on our building and through our hospital campus visually reinforce that Cooley Dickinson is part of Mass General Brigham, a world-class healthcare system with patients at its center,” Cooley Dickinson President and CEO Lynnette Watkins said. “Mass General Brigham is committed to delivering local expertise to Pioneer Valley residents. When we combine our resources and talents, we provide a powerful impact for patients and the communities we serve.”

Some of the services Mass General Brigham brings to the community include medical oncology, radiation oncology, and genetic counseling services through the Mass General Cancer Center; evaluation clinics for liver and kidney transplantation; and maternal fetal medicine services. “These are services that are not typically found at community hospitals,” she said. “We are so fortunate to collaborate with Mass General Brigham to make these and other services available to our community.”

At the same time, Watkins noted, Cooley Dickinson has a 137-year history in its community. “Our unique culture and our talented providers and staff make us who we are. And the generous philanthropy we receive from local businesses and individuals remains here to support projects like the renovation of our Childbirth Center and the expansion of our Emergency Department.”

In 2013, Cooley Dickinson Hospital announced its affiliation with Massachusetts General Hospital and what was then Partners HealthCare. This year marks the 10-year anniversary of that collaboration. The Mass General Brigham brand was launched in 2019, leveraging the strengths of its founding hospitals.

Over the next several months and years, Cooley Dickinson will continue to gradually transition the new brand identity to its community clinics and medical offices, employee ID badges, and more.