BusinessTalk with Anthony Gleason II, president and co-founder of the Gleason-Johndrow Companies
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.
Go HERE to view all episodes
Episode 117: June 20, 2022
George Interviews Anthony Gleason II, president and co-founder of the Gleason-Johndrow Companies and winner of BusinessWest’s Alumni Achievement Award for 2022
BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with Anthony Gleason II, president and co-founder of the Gleason-Johndrow Companies and winner of BusinessWest’s Alumni Achievement Award for 2022. The two talk about the phenomenal growth of his company and the many facets of his work within the community. It’s all must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local and sponsored by PeoplesBank.