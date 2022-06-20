BusinessTalk with Anthony Gleason II, president and co-founder of the Gleason-Johndrow Companies

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with Anthony Gleason II, president and co-founder of the Gleason-Johndrow Companies and winner of BusinessWest’s Alumni Achievement Award for 2022. The two talk about the phenomenal growth of his company and the many facets of his work within the community. It’s all must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local and sponsored by PeoplesBank.

