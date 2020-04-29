Pearson Wallace, Arbella Offer Premium Relief for Auto-insurance Customers

AMHERST — Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, Arbella has committed to providing a 20% credit for three months on all personal auto policies until June 30. This is a per-vehicle refund that applies to existing and new policies from Pearson Wallace Insurance, said Alex Bennett, the agency’s vice president.

“During these trying times, one thing is for certain — we will continue to be there for our valued customers, business partners, and friends,” he added. “Now, more than ever, is a great time to review your insurance coverages while saving money on your personal auto insurance.”

Arbella Insurance also announced the Arbella Here. For Good. Give Back Program. Subject to approval by state regulators, Arbella’s personal auto customers will receive a credit equal to 20% of their auto premium for the months of April, May, and June. These savings would result in an estimated average of $60 per vehicle, and customers with multiple vehicles on their policy could see significant savings, Bennett noted.