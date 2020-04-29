Top Page Banner

Ascent Laser Aesthetics Introduces Innovative Hair-removal System

EAST LONGMEADOW — Ascent Laser Aesthetics, a medical spa located in East Longmeadow, has partnered with Cartessa Aesthetics to bring the hair-removal system Motux AX to the practice.

Motux AX is the most effective laser wavelength for hair removal for the widest array of skin types, Dr. Kevin Coughlin said, adding that the procedure is virtually pain-free and significantly more comfortable than standard methods, while providing quicker treatment of large areas (less than five minutes) and fewer subsequent treatments to achieve optimal results. Through proprietary Moveo technology, risk of side effects is virtually non-existent.

“In the fast-paced, changing world of non-surgical aesthetics, knowledge and investing in the latest cutting-edge technology and equipment is crucial in providing the best results,” Coughlin added. “We understand the busy lifestyle our clients live and want to deliver the best results in the quickest time so they can get the results they want. We continue to bring cutting-edge technology to Western Mass.”

