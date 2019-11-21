People’s United Bank to Close Three Redundant Springfield-area Branches

SPRINGFIELD — Following its acquisition of United Bank, People’s United Bank plans to close three Springfield-area branches in April, all of them because they are near other People’s United locations.

The closures include the former United branch at 1355 Boston Road in Springfield, the former United branch at 1414 Main St. in Springfield, and a former Farmington Bank location at 85 Elm St. in West Springfield that People’s United acquired in 2018. All employees have been offered jobs at other People’s United offices.

People’s United Financial announced in July it was purchasing United Financial Bancorp for $759 million.