Balise Car Wash Raising Money for Square One

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Balise Motor Sales is giving back this holiday season. When anyone signs up for a Balise Car Wash unlimited monthly plan during the month of December, Balise will donate the first month’s payment to Square One, whose focus is providing opportunities for children and families to build a foundation for lifelong learning.

Located in the heart of Springfield, Square One provides a range of family-friendly education and support services to help children grow stronger cognitively, emotionally, socially, and physically.

Balise is a longtime supporter of Square One, donating $5,000 in 2018 to support its Adopt-a-Classroom program, $10,000 in 2017 to help build a new indoor play space, and $10,000 in 2016 to support the organization’s fitness program, LAUNCH.

Balise Car Wash unlimited plans range from $29.95 to $49.95 per month, with locations on East Columbus Avenue in Springfield and on the corner of Riverdale Street and Wayside Avenue in West Springfield.

“To commemorate 100 years in business, we wanted to launch our ‘100 Years of Caring’ initiative this holiday season by choosing to donate to specific local charities that help children in our communities reach their fullest potential,” said Alex Balise, director of Marketing at Balise Motor Sales.

Balise Chief Operating Officer Ben Sullivan added that “I can’t think of a better way to give back during the holidays than by helping children in our local communities who need it the most.”

Kristine Allard, vice president of Development & Communications for Square One, relayed her thanks to Balise.

“We are so grateful to the team at Balise for all they have done to support Square One’s work with children and families,” she said. “Their corporate support has had a tremendous impact on our programs and services for many years. Now, by encouraging their customers to support us through their holiday campaign, they are raising the bar even higher.”