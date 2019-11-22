Springfield College Fills the Bus to Help the Needy

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield College campus community filled the Springfield College Athletics bus on Nov. 20 with more than 2,900 pounds of non-perishable food items as part of the annual Fill the Bus campaign, sponsored by the Springfield College Student Athlete Leadership Team (SALT), the Department of Public Safety, and the Division of Inclusion and Community Engagement.

Fill the Bus is an annual tradition that allows students, faculty, staff, and local community members to donate non-perishable food items to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, German Gerena Community School, and the Springfield College Food Pantry.

The goal was to fill a box with donated food for each of the 50 seats on the Springfield College Athletics bus, as well as a public-safety cruiser, which was accomplished. Donations included canned fruit and vegetables, canned soup, cereal, crackers, granola bars, jelly, peanut butter, rice, and stuffing mix.