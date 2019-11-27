Peter Pan Adds More Than 450 Buses for Thanksgiving Week

SPRINGFIELD — Peter Pan Bus Lines has added a second helping of buses to its existing express service throughout the Northeast and beyond during Thanksgiving week. That includes expanded bus service to Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Providence, Baltimore, Hartford, Washington, D.C., and hundreds of other destinations.

More than 450 additional buses will accommodate thousands of passengers who will use Peter Pan bus service during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, and possibly the busiest Thanksgiving travel season ever. Travelers can relax and enjoy a comfortable ride during peak travel times all week long.

Peter Pan offers the most express and non-stop service throughout the Northeast, mobile boarding instead of paper tickets, free on-board wi-fi, and a lowest-price guarantee, which means if riders find bus fares to the same destinations for less, Peter Pan will credit them for the difference. For last-minute ticket reservations or to learn more about Peter Pan perks, visit www.peterpanbus.com or visit any Peter Pan ticket window.