Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Happy, Safe Holidays

Dr. Richard Fraziero, owner of Facial Cosmetic & Maxillofacial Surgery in East Longmeadow, and Ashley Swift, the practice’s Community Outreach director, brought some holiday cheer to the Chicopee Fire Department this year. In lieu of sending holiday cards, Fraziero decided to donate to local emergency first responders to aid them in purchasing more PPE to help keep them safe in these trying times.

No Shave November

TommyCar Auto Group partnered with the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office to raise more than $7,000 for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute during their No Shave November campaign. Earlier this month, TommyCar co-owner Carla Cosenzi and Sheriff Patrick Cahillane presented the check to a representative from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. (Photo by Market Mentors)

Being Accountable

Revitalize CDC and the BeHealthy Partnership (BHP) accountable-care organizations made up of Health New England, Baystate Health Centers, and Caring Health Center have supported patients at risk of contracting COVID-19 by providing them with essential supplies and access to nutritious food at home. The program specifically serves vulnerable members of the community who may face food insecurity and homelessness, allowing them to remain safe and healthy in self-isolation.

Holiday Cheer

Brownie Troop 65110 at Longmeadow’s Wolf Swamp Elementary School recently delivered handmade holiday greeting cards to the residents at Ruth’s House Assisted Living Residence. The troop also stood outdoors and sang holiday songs that residents enjoyed through the window.