Picture This

Historic Transformation

Collins Electric Co. in Chicopee was recently recognized by the National Electrical Contractors Assoc. with a Project Excellence Award in Education in the over $1 million category for Smith College Neilson Library. The project involved 150,000 square feet with 5,000 LED, energy-efficient light fixtures; glass skylights; dimming; and window-shade controls. Strict attention was paid to controlling temperature and humidity, as well as tight security, for the library’s rare-books collection.

Serving Up a Milestone

As part of its 50th-anniversary celebration, Greater Springfield Senior Services (GSSSI) recently hosted a luncheon for its staff, providers, local politicians, and community partners at the Carriage House at the Barney Estate in Springfield. The event featured speeches by Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno and GSSSI Executive Director Jill Keough, and a letter of recognition from U.S. Rep. Richard Neal.

Meeting a Growing Need

Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford, Conn. recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and blessing to celebrate the opening of the new, 15-bed Lillian “Dolly” Santilli Geriatric Wellness Pavilion, as part of efforts to expand the hospital’s array of behavioral-health services.

Answering the Call

Representatives from PeoplesBank recently visited the Gray House to present the agency with a donation to cover the cost of replacement doors and frames that were damaged last May during a robbery. “I take great comfort in knowing that we live in a community that truly cares,” McClintock said.