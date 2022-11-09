Top Banner

Collins Electric Co
Picture This

Picture This

By 210

Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

 

Historic Transformation

Collins Electric Co. in Chicopee was recently recognized by the National Electrical Contractors Assoc. with a Project Excellence Award in Education in the over $1 million category for Smith College Neilson Library. The project involved 150,000 square feet with 5,000 LED, energy-efficient light fixtures; glass skylights; dimming; and window-shade controls. Strict attention was paid to controlling temperature and humidity, as well as tight security, for the library’s rare-books collection.

Collins Electric Co

Pictured, from left: Larry Eagan, president and CEO; Andrew Collins, vice president of Operations; Patrick Egan, vice president of Finance; and Mike Blaxland, project manager

 

Serving Up a Milestone

As part of its 50th-anniversary celebration, Greater Springfield Senior Services (GSSSI) recently hosted a luncheon for its staff, providers, local politicians, and community partners at the Carriage House at the Barney Estate in Springfield. The event featured speeches by Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno and GSSSI Executive Director Jill Keough, and a letter of recognition from U.S. Rep. Richard Neal.

Greater Springfield Senior Services

Pictured, from left: state Reps. Jacob Oliviera and Carlos Gonzalez, and GSSSI’s Nilsa Cintron, Keough, and Magy Ramos.

 

 

Meeting a Growing Need

Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford, Conn. recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and blessing to celebrate the opening of the new, 15-bed Lillian “Dolly” Santilli Geriatric Wellness Pavilion, as part of efforts to expand the hospital’s array of behavioral-health services.

 

Dr. Robert Roose

Pictured: Dr. Robert Roose, chief administrative officer of Johnson Memorial Hospital and Mercy Medical Center, addresses the gathering as Stuart Rosenberg, president of Johnson Memorial Hospital, looks on.

 

Johnson Memorial Hospital administrators

Donors Diane Lerz and Larry Santilli (center) join Johnson Memorial Hospital administrators, board members, and colleagues as they prepare to cut the ribbon.

 

 

Answering the Call

Representatives from PeoplesBank recently visited the Gray House to present the agency with a donation to cover the cost of replacement doors and frames that were damaged last May during a robbery. “I take great comfort in knowing that we live in a community that truly cares,” McClintock said.

Johnson Memorial Hospital

Pictured, from left: PeoplesBank’s Jaimee Guerra, banking center assistant manager (center), and Monica Borges, banking center senior specialist (right), present Gray House Executive Director Kristen McClintock (left) with the donation.

 

 

 

Tags:

Related Posts

Picture This

By

Picture This

By

Picture This

By
buy ivermectin for humans buy ivermectin online
buy generic cialis buy cialis