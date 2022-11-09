Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Diane Litwin, individually and as a personal representative of the estate of Gary Litwin v. Stanley Kardys, Santamaria Trucking Services Inc., and Miller Auto Leasing Co.

Allegation: Wrongful death, negligence: $62,755.48

Filed: 10/4/22

Jonathan Tenholm v. John Romanelli, MD; David Desilets, MD; Laura Veras, MD; Baystate Health Inc.; and Baystate Medical Center Inc.

Allegation: Medical malpractice: $250,000

Filed: 10/6/22

Brant DuBois v. UFP Eastern Division Inc. and 84 Lumber Co.

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $500,000

Filed: 10/7/22

HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT

Anne Wiktor v. University of Massachusetts

Allegation: Negligence resulting in personal injury and property damage: $6,500

Filed: 9/20/22

Heidi Holley and Robert Holley v. Breathe Eazy Restoration LLC and Breathe Eazy Restoration Group LLC

Allegation: Breach of contract, intentional misrepresentation, negligent misrepresentation, unfair and deceptive business practices

Filed: 9/26/22

Robert Ghazey as trustee of the Massachusetts Pension Trust v. Genex Capital Inc., Roger Proctor, and Sutton Park Servicing LLC

Allegation: Breach of contract

Filed: 10/7/22

Julio Ventura v. Allstate Insurance Co.

Allegation: Breach of contract: $100,000

Filed: 10/7/22