Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Patriot Awards

Four providers from the Emergency Department (ED) at Mercy Medical Center were recognized for providing medical care to visitors at the 2023 International Air Show at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield. Dr. Matthew Cauchon, EMS medical director and associate director of Emergency Medicine at Mercy; along with Jillian Hevey, PA-C; Erica Nader, PA-C; and Mike Stevens, PA-C (not pictured), were given ESGR (Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve) Patriot Awards by Earl Bonett, ESGR area chair.

Fore a Good Cause

Feed the Kids raised $75,000 through its sixth annual online auction and golf tournament, held on Aug. 7 at Springfield Country Club, bringing the six-year total raised to more than $370,000. Proceeds benefit local organizations that work to ensure children do not go hungry, including Square One, the Holyoke School Backpack Program, Pioneer Valley Powerpacks, and No Kid Hungry. For the first time in the event’s history, a golfer achieved a hole in one.

Building a Reputation

Carr Hardware in Pittsfield was honored with the industry’s Retailer Beacon Award during the Hardware Conference Awards banquet on Aug. 18 in Marco Island, Fla. The hardware industry recognizes the best independent home-improvement retailers with the Beacon Awards. Carr was one of two Beacon Award winners across the U.S. this year, along with RP Lumber, which operates seven stores in five states.