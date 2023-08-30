Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Nakeah Norwood p/p/a Derek Russell v. Springfield Gardens II LP

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury and property damage: $86,824.97

Filed: 6/22/23

LM Insurance Corp. v. Petter Moore Trucking Inc.

Allegation: Money owed for insurance premiums: $59,787.58

Filed: 6/28/23

Regina Leete as personal representative of the estate of Nikki Bisiniere v. JSAA Inc. d/b/a Country Club Grille, City of Chicopee d/b/a Chicopee Country Club, Douglas P. Girouard, and Alyssa Sagan

Allegation: Negligence causing wrongful death; gross negligence and malicious, willful, wanton, and reckless conduct causing wrongful death

Filed: 6/30/23

Brandi Reed v. Rebecca Brushwood, DO; Trinity Health Of New England Corp. Inc.; Minerva Surgical Inc., and John Doe Corp.

Allegation: Product liability, medical malpractice: $530,847.79

Filed: 6/30/23

Giovannina Stellato and Peter Stellato v. SunPower Corp.

Allegation: Breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, breach of express warranty, negligence: $85,000

Filed: 6/30/23

Susan Stenta v. J&J Agawam Realty Associates

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $737,000

Filed: 7/6/23

Kevin Edward Landers, individually and on behalf of all other persons similarly situated v. Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District

Allegation: Failure to pay wages: $75,000

Filed: 7/13/23

Brittany Civetti v. UniFirst Corp.

Allegation: Wrongful termination, intentional infliction of emotional distress, discrimination

Filed: 7/17/23

Air Purchases of New Hampshire Inc. d/b/a API of NH/Delta T Distributors v. Capital Air Systems LLC and Timothy Mongan a/k/a Timothy Joseph Mongan a/k/a Timothy J. Mongan

Allegation: Money owed for goods sold and delivered: $210,100.69

Filed: 7/18/23

Earl Twining v. Aspen Dental and Nazeeh Abunasra

Allegation: Medical malpractice: $39,000

Filed: 8/4/23