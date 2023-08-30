Court Dockets
The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.
HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT
Nakeah Norwood p/p/a Derek Russell v. Springfield Gardens II LP
Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury and property damage: $86,824.97
Filed: 6/22/23
LM Insurance Corp. v. Petter Moore Trucking Inc.
Allegation: Money owed for insurance premiums: $59,787.58
Filed: 6/28/23
Regina Leete as personal representative of the estate of Nikki Bisiniere v. JSAA Inc. d/b/a Country Club Grille, City of Chicopee d/b/a Chicopee Country Club, Douglas P. Girouard, and Alyssa Sagan
Allegation: Negligence causing wrongful death; gross negligence and malicious, willful, wanton, and reckless conduct causing wrongful death
Filed: 6/30/23
Brandi Reed v. Rebecca Brushwood, DO; Trinity Health Of New England Corp. Inc.; Minerva Surgical Inc., and John Doe Corp.
Allegation: Product liability, medical malpractice: $530,847.79
Filed: 6/30/23
Giovannina Stellato and Peter Stellato v. SunPower Corp.
Allegation: Breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, breach of express warranty, negligence: $85,000
Filed: 6/30/23
Susan Stenta v. J&J Agawam Realty Associates
Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $737,000
Filed: 7/6/23
Kevin Edward Landers, individually and on behalf of all other persons similarly situated v. Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District
Allegation: Failure to pay wages: $75,000
Filed: 7/13/23
Brittany Civetti v. UniFirst Corp.
Allegation: Wrongful termination, intentional infliction of emotional distress, discrimination
Filed: 7/17/23
Air Purchases of New Hampshire Inc. d/b/a API of NH/Delta T Distributors v. Capital Air Systems LLC and Timothy Mongan a/k/a Timothy Joseph Mongan a/k/a Timothy J. Mongan
Allegation: Money owed for goods sold and delivered: $210,100.69
Filed: 7/18/23
Earl Twining v. Aspen Dental and Nazeeh Abunasra
Allegation: Medical malpractice: $39,000
Filed: 8/4/23