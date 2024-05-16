The Royal Law Firm to Present Seminar on Workplace Investigations

SPRINGFIELD — The Royal Law Firm will present a seminar titled “How to Conduct an Effective Workplace Investigation: an Overview” on Wednesday, June 5 from 8 to 9 p.m. at 33 Elliot St., Springfield.

Attorney Elaine Reall will guide attendees through every stage of carrying out an exhaustive and successful workplace investigation. Each step in the process will be discussed in detail to ensure that, if any situation arises, the employer is prepared.

The cost is $30 per person. Payments should be mailed, and checks made payable, to the Royal Law Firm, 33 Elliot St., Springfield, MA 01105. Registration is required, and seating will be limited. Email Heather Child at [email protected] to register, or with any questions about the seminar.