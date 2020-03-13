Pilot Precision Products Welcomes New Business-development Professional

SOUTH DEERFIELD — Pilot Precision Products, the parent company of duMONT Minute Man Industrial Broaches and Hassay Savage broaching tools, and the exclusive American distributor of Magafor and GMauvaisUSATM products, announced that Marco Morgado has joined the team in the role of the director of National Business Development.

“We’re very excited to welcome Marco to his new and well-deserved role,” said CEO and founder Eric Hagopian. “His extensive cutting-tool and distribution experience is an excellent fit for Pilot and will help us further expand and solidify the strong client relationships for which we’re known.”

In his position, Morgado is responsible for directing marketing, sales operations, management of the company’s independent sales representatives, and leading the business’ growth strategy. He brings more than two decades of experience to his new role, gleaned from previous positions at Atlantic Fasteners, Kennametal, and other industry players.

Educated at Westfield State University in business management, Morgado is the recipient of business leadership awards from the Chicopee Chamber of Commerce and others.