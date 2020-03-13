Freedom Credit Union Hires Debra Mainolfi as West Springfield Branch Officer

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Freedom Credit Union announced that Debra Mainolfi has been hired as branch officer at its West Springfield location.

“We’re thrilled to have Debra join the Freedom Credit Union team,” said Glenn Welch, president and CEO. “With over 25 years of experience in finance, and with her previous roles in banking as branch manager and assistant vice president, she has the obvious knowledge, skills, and drive to help manage our West Springfield location and to serve that community of Freedom customers.”

Mainolfi began her finance career as a licensed agent for major national insurance providers, working closely with businesses and families to design retirement and succession plans through both insurance and mutual funds. Following her later roles in banking, she joined Freedom in 2019.

As part of her long commitment to community service, she serves on the executive board of directors for Unify Against Bullying, an organization working to end bullying through the celebration of diversity. In addition to serving on other boards, she previously facilitated a financial-literacy program at Sunshine Village and collaborated on a similar program for refugees with Catholic Charities and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.