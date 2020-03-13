BusinessWest Postpones Difference Makers Gala, Reschedules Event for Sept. 10

SPRINGFIELD — After much thought and consideration, and out of an abundance of caution, BusinessWest has made the decision to postpone our 12th annual Difference Makers event, which was scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 19. The event will now take place on Thursday, Sept. 10 at the Log Cabin in Holyoke.

With the growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, and under the CDC’s recommendations, we felt this was the most appropriate and responsible action to take. We are grateful to our sponsors for making this event possible and are looking forward to celebrating our 2020 Difference Makers with all of you later this year. Thank you for your understanding.

Event sponsors include Burkhart Pizzanelli, Mercy Medical Center/Trinity Health Of New England, Royal, P.C., and TommyCar Auto Group, while the Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Charity Golf Tournament, MHA, and United Way of Pioneer Valley are partners.