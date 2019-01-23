Pride to Cut Ribbon on New Hadley Store Today

HADLEY — Pride Stores will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony today, Jan. 23 at 12:15 p.m. at its newest store, located at 25 Russell St. in Hadley.

The new store offers a wide range of services, including an expanded dining area, a café and bakery, fresh deli and grill, Subway, a convenient drive-thru lane, as well as a separate room for beer and wine sales. It’s the first Pride to offer Chester’s Chicken for fresh fried chicken and family meals. The site also includes 12 charging stations for Tesla vehicles.

“We’re excited to open our newest store in Hadley,” said Bob Bolduc, founder of Pride. “This Pride really displays the best of everything we have to offer: a clean, bright store with the best gas prices and the freshest, most delicious homemade food. The addition of Chester’s Chicken and the expansion of our dining area and grill, café, and bakery options really highlight all the ways we strive to provide the best value, exceptional service, and delicious food for our customers.”

Pride will also be donate five cents from every gallon of gasoline purchased this week to the Hadley Library Fund, a local nonprofit that is raising funds to support the building of the new Goodwin Library slated to break ground this summer.