Professional Drywall Construction Promotes Two Employees

SPRINGFIELD — Professional Drywall Construction Inc. (PDC), a commercial drywall company headquartered in Springfield, announced the promotion of two of its employees. Jason Tsitso was promoted from executive project manager to vice president of Operations, and Joseph Leon was promoted from project manager to executive project manager.

“We are thrilled that both Jason and Joe are taking on increased responsibilities on our team,” PDC owner Nick Shaink said. “We are committed to offering our employees the opportunity to grow within the company. Jason and Joe are key contributors to our success and demonstrated leaders in the company. They are already making an impact in their new roles.”

Tsitso has been with PDC for five years, starting as a project manager and taking on increasing responsibility as a senior project manager and executive project manager. As the vice president of Operations, he is now responsible for the development and success of the staff and company. He is a graduate of Porter & Chester Institute and was named to BusinessWest’s 40 Under Forty class of 2012.

Leon, who holds a degree in construction management from the University of Nevada, joined PDC three years ago as a project manager. In his new role as executive project manager, he will oversee the project-management staff.