Top Banner

Daily News

Nominations Sought for Difference Makers Class of 2023

By 214

SPRINGFIELDBusinessWest is now accepting nominations for its Difference Makers class of 2023.

This program, initiated in 2009, is a celebration of individuals, groups, organizations, and families that are positively impacting the Pioneer Valley and are, as the name suggests, making a difference in this region. As previous classes have shown, there are many ways to do this: through work within the community on one or many initiatives to improve quality of life; through success in business, public service, or education; through contributions that inspire others to get involved; through imaginative efforts to help solve one or more societal issues; or through a combination of the above.

Nominations for the class of 2023 are due by Saturday, Dec. 10, and can be submitted at businesswest.com/difference-makers-nomination-form.

For more information, call Melissa Hallock, Marketing and Events director, at (413) 781-8600, ext. 100, or email [email protected].

Tags:

Related Posts

STCC Names Darcey Kemp Vice President of Student Affairs

By

HUB International New England Welcomes Maria Teal, Tony Volpe

By

United Launches Flights from Bradley to San Francisco

By
buy ivermectin for humans buy ivermectin online
buy generic cialis buy cialis