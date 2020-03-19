Bay Path University Cancels President’s Gala Due to Coronavirus

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University announced the cancelation of its fourth annual President’s Gala scheduled for Saturday, April 18 at the Sheraton Springfield. Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of students, faculty, staff, donors, and friends — and with respect to recommendations from the government and public-health officials as relating to COVID-19 — this action follows CDC guidelines to limit gatherings that could unintentionally put the community at risk.

Bay Path would like to thank all of its sponsors, advertisers, attendees, auction donors, volunteers, students, and staff that have been working on this farewell to Carol and Noel Leary. It also thanks gala chairs Mary and David Bushnell, Laura and Rick Grondin, and Michelle and Peter Wirth, as well as the Sheraton Springfield and all the vendors who have been understanding and accommodating. Bay Path will continue to display sponsor logos on its website, advertisements, and in e-mail newsletters.

Bay Path will be printing the President’s Gala program books as a thank-you to sponsors and supporters; books will be distributed in April as well as made available online. Ad space available in the book and donations for ads are fully tax-deductible. Supporters may choose to advertise their business, send a message to Carol and Noel Leary, or congratulate students on their studies. All funds raised via program book ads support scholarships for deserving Bay Path students.