Elms College Names Andrew Coston Vice President of Student Affairs

CHICOPEE — Elms College has named higher-education executive Andrew Coston the college’s new vice president of Student Affairs. Reporting directly to the president, Coston is responsible for the strategic oversight and management of the college’s Student Affairs office.

“I am excited to welcome Dr. Coston to Elms College,” Elms College President Harry Dumay said. “His experience in student affairs administration and career development will be a welcome addition to Elms College, and I look forward to working with him on the strategic direction of the college.”

Coston is joining Elms from Gustavus Adolphus College (GAC) in Saint Peter, Minn., where he recently served as assistant dean of students and executive director of GAC’s Center for Career Development. Prior to that, he was director of Career Services at Cecil College in Maryland.

In his new role at Elms, Coston is responsible for providing leadership, management, and supervision to the dean of students, the director of Campus Ministry, the director of Residence Life, and director of the Health Center. Additionally, he is a member of the president’s cabinet.

Coston has more than 20 years of higher-education experience in student affairs and career services. He holds a doctoral degree in education from Morgan State University in Maryland, a master’s degree in school counseling from Loyola College in Maryland, and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Assumption College in Worcester.

“To everyone in the Elms community, I will bring my enthusiasm for meeting people from all walks of life,” Coston said. “It is important to meet students and people where they are, understand their perspectives, and help get them to where they want to go.”