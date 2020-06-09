The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

BERNARDSTON

24 Gill Road

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $293,500

Buyer: Steven F. Duffany

Seller: Douglas R. Fish

Date: 05/15/20

CHARLEMONT

456 Zoar Road

Charlemont, MA 01339

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Benjamin H. Gagnon

Seller: Ivan J. Gould

Date: 05/11/20

GREENFIELD

661 Bernardston Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: MCK 2017 Descendants TR

Seller: Wheaton Mahoney

Date: 05/11/20

303 Davis St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Paul Szczepanek

Seller: Kathleen N. Forster

Date: 05/15/20

58-60 Elm St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $147,000

Buyer: Veaceslav Falceanu

Seller: US Bank

Date: 05/13/20

37 Norwood St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: David Cheptea

Seller: Ellen L. Rawson

Date: 05/15/20

289 Wells St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $562,500

Buyer: ACCSS 1 LLC

Seller: Timber Commercial LLC

Date: 05/15/20

291 Wells St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $562,500

Buyer: ACCSS 1 LLC

Seller: Timber Commercial LLC

Date: 05/15/20

61 Plantation Circle

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: William D. Connelley

Seller: Archer, Charmaine R., (Estate)

Date: 05/08/20

ORANGE

620 East Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $750,000

Buyer: Wayne Whitmore

Seller: Mitchell Enterprises Inc.

Date: 05/08/20

107 New Athol Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Jake Stevens

Seller: George H. Newcomb

Date: 05/15/20

SUNDERLAND

679 Amherst Road

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Chandra K. Gurung

Seller: Alfonso Cumplido

Date: 05/18/20

50 Claybrook Road

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $284,000

Buyer: John G. Hansbury

Seller: Thomas L. Hollingsworth

Date: 05/18/20

258 North Main St.

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $187,500

Buyer: Amanda L. Hanley

Seller: Ciak, Louise M., (Estate)

Date: 05/14/20

114 Old Amherst Road

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $252,000

Buyer: Toni L. Dolan

Seller: Carol M. Krimsky

Date: 05/11/20

WENDELL

87 Bullard Pasture Road

Wendell, MA 01379

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Kristen Wilson

Seller: Sharon A. Gensler

Date: 05/08/20

WHATELY

8 Dickinson Hill Road

Whately, MA 01093

Amount: $324,000

Buyer: Daniel Lapenta

Seller: John P. Imhoff

Date: 05/08/20

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

127 Colemore St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $213,675

Buyer: Santander Bank

Seller: Pauline V. George

Date: 05/14/20

102 Country Road

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $282,500

Buyer: Thomas A. Walker

Seller: Nicholas D. Rau

Date: 05/15/20

15 Farmington Circle

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $459,000

Buyer: Erin Hurley-King

Seller: Hillside Development Corp.

Date: 05/06/20

67 Highland St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $201,000

Buyer: Mohammed E. Abdul-Baki

Seller: Melhem F. Salloum

Date: 05/11/20

48 Horsham Place

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $230,322

Buyer: Oleg Shevchenko

Seller: Jury, Renee Odette, (Estate)

Date: 05/15/20

13 Pierce St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $147,500

Buyer: Kate S. Menard

Seller: Felix M. Losito

Date: 05/08/20

44 Royal St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $248,000

Buyer: Paul Versace

Seller: Aleksandr Katykhin

Date: 05/07/20

86 Sunset Ter.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Richard Gomez

Seller: Robert W. King

Date: 05/06/20

BLANDFORD

1 Kaolin Road

Blandford, MA 01008

Amount: $128,000

Buyer: Matthew Gogal

Seller: Nicholas A. Saltmarsh

Date: 05/18/20

BRIMFIELD

108 Cubles Dr.

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $191,000

Buyer: Shaun McLaughlin

Seller: Douglas R. Alfreds

Date: 05/12/20

CHICOPEE

96 Arnold St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Socrates Caminero

Seller: Sabri Bajrami

Date: 05/15/20

93 Bay State Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Gabriel A. Diaz

Seller: Joshua M. Dupuis

Date: 05/12/20

7 Campbell Place

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $259,999

Buyer: Sabri Bajrami

Seller: Tascon Homes LLC

Date: 05/15/20

118 Clairmont Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Henry S. Gottardi

Seller: Wilmington Savings

Date: 05/08/20

105 East St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Prem LLC

Seller: Thomas Fotiathis

Date: 05/15/20

52 Grattan St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Haider Abdulridha

Seller: Timothy J. Czerwiecki

Date: 05/18/20

47 Harvard St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Josue X. Colon

Seller: Gregoire, Maurice, (Estate)

Date: 05/08/20

24 Lafayette St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $610,000

Buyer: 24 Lafayette Street LLC

Seller: Henry F. Dabek

Date: 05/19/20

25 Leclair Ter.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Juan A. Rodriguez

Seller: Elizabeth A. Girouard

Date: 05/15/20

82 Madison St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Conor J. Patrick

Seller: HLR Home Inc.

Date: 05/11/20

20 Olea St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $177,500

Buyer: Jossimarye Melendez

Seller: Joshua Figueroa

Date: 05/15/20

53 Ondrick Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Luis Rodriguez

Seller: Gale A. Ascioti

Date: 05/19/20

744 Pendleton Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $172,000

Buyer: Teresa Doyle

Seller: Joseph R. Lecuyer

Date: 05/18/20

178 Prospect St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $252,000

Buyer: Thomas Tetrault

Seller: Eddie Martinez

Date: 05/19/20

63 Silvin Road

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Tommy R. Ruiz

Seller: Edward A. Rivera

Date: 05/14/20

EAST LONGMEADOW

6 Amaretta Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $307,500

Buyer: Tuan M. Tran

Seller: Samuel J. Stoughton

Date: 05/15/20

7 Callender Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Curtis B. Frick

Seller: Elizabeth A. Clarke

Date: 05/14/20

14 Crescent Hill

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $176,800

Buyer: Alexander Sneirson

Seller: US Bank

Date: 05/08/20

35 Dorset St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Tiffany M. Velazquez

Seller: Joseph M. Santaniello

Date: 05/11/20

51 East Village Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Gary D. Lynch

Seller: Margaret M. Sullivan

Date: 05/14/20

33 Evergreen Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Peter A. Drane

Seller: Carol M. Kalmbach

Date: 05/08/20

253 Maple St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $228,000

Buyer: Amanda L. Joyce

Seller: Timothy A. Provost

Date: 05/15/20

674 North Main St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $243,750

Buyer: Teamwork Realty Group LLC

Seller: Steven E. Rovithis

Date: 05/06/20

141 Nottingham Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $601,000

Buyer: Ryan T. Morton

Seller: Joseph A. Champigny

Date: 05/08/20

51 Oak Brook Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $329,900

Buyer: Cynthie Poon

Seller: Stephanie A. Griggs

Date: 05/08/20

152 Prospect St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Kevin M. Shippee

Seller: Ruby Realty LLC

Date: 05/18/20

64 South Brook Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $590,000

Buyer: Lindsey E. Price

Seller: Daniel P. Garvey

Date: 05/07/20

12 Speight Arden

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $130,278

Buyer: Pennymac Loan Services

Seller: Richard E. Renaud

Date: 05/11/20

7 Townview Circle

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Brock I. Gaspar

Seller: Allison W. Li

Date: 05/14/20

57 Tufts St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Andrii Fedosh

Seller: Eric Johnson

Date: 05/19/20

HOLLAND

28 Evelyn Dr.

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $206,000

Buyer: Joshua D. Thomas

Seller: Jay C. Demartino

Date: 05/06/20

1 Forest Court

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Alexander Noonan

Seller: Tiffany M. Letendre

Date: 05/15/20

HOLYOKE

32 Edbert Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Etabav RT

Seller: Serge J. Odabashian

Date: 05/15/20

319 Elm St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $187,500

Buyer: Arnold Aleanu

Seller: Tina Laflamme

Date: 05/08/20

61-63 Elmwood Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $187,500

Buyer: Cangialosi Group LLC

Seller: Cangi 5 Properties LLC

Date: 05/12/20

44-46 Gilman St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $148,350

Buyer: Wells Fargo Bank

Seller: Jorge A. Burgos

Date: 05/12/20

52 Gilman St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Tiffany S. Thurston

Seller: Thomas F. Moriarty

Date: 05/13/20

76 Hillview Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Jess H. Dods

Seller: Susan B. Church

Date: 05/15/20

27 Linden St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $187,000

Buyer: Maria M. Negroni

Seller: Marcos A. Marrero

Date: 05/11/20

12 Roosevelt Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $119,000

Buyer: Best4u RT

Seller: Bank Of America

Date: 05/08/20

640 South East St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Sage Group LLC

Seller: Maurice, V. Spear Jr., (Estate)

Date: 05/11/20

2-4 Shawmut Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Sarah Boisvert

Seller: Corbin H. Chicoine

Date: 05/07/20

15 Vadnais St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Alex J. Kim

Seller: Amy C. McDonough

Date: 05/15/20

6 Western View Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $451,000

Buyer: Kyle R. Pouliot

Seller: Paul J. Digrigoli

Date: 05/06/20

LONGMEADOW

48 Colony Acres Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Michael V. Adamski

Seller: Howard A. Dickstein

Date: 05/15/20

18 Dunsany Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Alexander Giles-Eaton

Seller: David A. Andre

Date: 05/15/20

190 Kenmore Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $303,000

Buyer: Patrick J. Dawes

Seller: Joanne Leboeuf

Date: 05/15/20

1497 Longmeadow St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Carol A. Watts

Seller: Corey Neal

Date: 05/11/20

7 Robin Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Corey C. Neal

Seller: Vineyard Partners Limited

Date: 05/12/20

LUDLOW

39 Andrew St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $227,000

Buyer: Matthew G. Gilman

Seller: Cornerstone Homebuying

Date: 05/15/20

64 Brook Hollow Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Paulo J. Cruz

Seller: Americo G. Dacruz

Date: 05/14/20

162 Cady St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $118,500

Buyer: Michael L. Roberts

Seller: Roberts, James M., (Estate)

Date: 05/13/20

659 Center St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Erin L. Lepage

Seller: David C. Smith

Date: 05/13/20

39 Chapin St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $318,000

Buyer: James R. Carvalho

Seller: Paulo J. Cruz

Date: 05/14/20

35 Fox Hill Road

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Steven Cassesse

Seller: Derek Sipma

Date: 05/14/20

36 Higher St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Amanda J. Purchase

Seller: William E. Duquette

Date: 05/14/20

11 Inwood Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01095

Amount: $329,000

Buyer: Phillip E. Russ

Seller: Elizabeth Zirakian

Date: 05/18/20

142 Loopley St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $248,000

Buyer: Nicholas Sharon

Seller: Frank N. Roda

Date: 05/18/20

47 Pondview Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $184,500

Buyer: Carrington Mortgage Services

Seller: Anita Teece

Date: 05/12/20

Turning Leaf Road #22

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $141,500

Buyer: Efrain Mendoza

Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC

Date: 05/08/20

MONSON

123 Bethany Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Ian Q. Tatro

Seller: Frederick McDonald

Date: 05/11/20

47 Blanchard Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Brandon T. Ford

Seller: Jennifer A. Braman

Date: 05/15/20

102 Brimfield Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $237,000

Buyer: Peter G. Sias

Seller: Scott E. Malo

Date: 05/11/20

68 Cote Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Janet B. Moorman

Seller: Mark E. Russell

Date: 05/06/20

40 Paradise Lake Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $292,000

Buyer: April Perez-Moore

Seller: Francis P. Roach

Date: 05/08/20

32 Zuell Hill Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: William B. Freeland

Seller: Robert L. Carlson

Date: 05/19/20

PALMER

9-11 Bond St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Kayla M. Turowsky

Seller: Milestone Rentals LLC

Date: 05/15/20

1042 Circle Dr.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Samuel Houle

Seller: Kathleen Skowyra

Date: 05/15/20

573 Old Warren Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Dylan Bachand

Seller: Daniel Fisk

Date: 05/15/20

1400 Park St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Erin L. Ruggiano

Seller: Corinne F. Hulse

Date: 05/15/20

18 Sasur St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Jennifer A. Braman

Seller: Claire E. Rebello

Date: 05/15/20

172 Shearer St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $173,000

Buyer: Rachel M. Lynds

Seller: Dylan J. Bachand

Date: 05/18/20

1397 Ware St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Bryan Ouellette

Seller: Home Point Financial Corp.

Date: 05/08/20

SPRINGFIELD

402 Allen St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Ivan Diaz-Vazquez

Seller: Matthew L. Palatino

Date: 05/11/20

66 Ambrose St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $194,000

Buyer: Jimmy Cardona

Seller: Ericka L. Winslow

Date: 05/07/20

74 Ames St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Cagdas Yilmaz

Seller: US Bank

Date: 05/08/20

132 Amherst St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $196,000

Buyer: Wayne A. Harris

Seller: Okabbs Properties LLC

Date: 05/18/20

79 Armory St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $137,500

Buyer: Ronilo Anglo

Seller: JJS Capital Investment

Date: 05/18/20

27 Ashley St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $138,000

Buyer: Madelaine Castro-Acevedo

Seller: Kiplin R. Samuels

Date: 05/15/20

57 Avon Place

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $136,900

Buyer: Safia Siidali

Seller: SLC Associates LLC

Date: 05/06/20

9-13 Baldwin St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Cagdas Yilmaz

Seller: US Bank

Date: 05/08/20

39 Balfour Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $161,000

Buyer: Hector V. Garcia-Alvarado

Seller: Antonio Palermo

Date: 05/15/20

93 Bartels St.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $224,000

Buyer: Amanda Begin

Seller: Revampit LLC

Date: 05/15/20

89 Brookside Circle

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $239,900

Buyer: Rupert R. Gordon

Seller: Christopher Tokas

Date: 05/15/20

70-72 Burr St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $137,000

Buyer: Junior Properties LLC

Seller: Emtay Inc.

Date: 05/13/20

15 Cambridge St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Molly Realty LLC

Seller: Aliciah M. Porter

Date: 05/08/20

126 Carroll St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $197,000

Buyer: Carole A. Colon

Seller: Viktor Smolnikov

Date: 05/12/20

38 Cherrelyn St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $122,000

Buyer: Carlos Cruz-Cedres

Seller: Justine T. Frazier

Date: 05/14/20

16 Colchester St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $158,000

Buyer: Abigail Martinez

Seller: Anchor Moore Investings

Date: 05/12/20

196-198 College St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: G. A. Hernandez-Montes

Seller: AAD LLC

Date: 05/11/20

162-164 Commonwealth Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Patricia Meshack

Seller: Riccardo Albano

Date: 05/08/20

206 Corcoran Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Kimberly A. Santiago

Seller: William T. Raleigh

Date: 05/19/20

44 Curve St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $209,000

Buyer: Walter S. Barlow

Seller: Tascon Homes LLC

Date: 05/11/20

87-89 Curve

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Gariel Cruz-Rodriguez

Seller: AJN Rentals LLC

Date: 05/08/20

134 Draper St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Luz I. Rodriguez

Seller: Alexandr Carapunarli

Date: 05/08/20

1604 Dwight St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Yitzahak Rosario

Seller: JJJ 17 LLC

Date: 05/11/20

103 Duryea St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Raymond Deneault

Seller: Bachir Saleh

Date: 05/18/20

55 Dutchess St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Erin A. Prickett

Seller: James C. Forsberg

Date: 05/15/20

143 El Paso St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Jose Rosado

Seller: Timmy J. Begin

Date: 05/15/20

329 Forest Hills Road

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Dwayne C. Burey

Seller: Jonathan Docanto

Date: 05/15/20

158 Fountain St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Melanie Jefferies

Seller: Prime Partners LLC

Date: 05/15/20

123 Hanson Dr.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $134,620

Buyer: Tascon Homes LLC

Seller: PHH Mortgage Corp.

Date: 05/18/20

48 Homestead Ave.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $161,000

Buyer: Nathan Shea

Seller: Mamba Capital LLC

Date: 05/06/20

450 Island Pond Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $196,000

Buyer: Richard G. Henry

Seller: Thomas J. Masotti

Date: 05/08/20

80 Jennings St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Marcus Garner

Seller: Bretta Construction LLC

Date: 05/19/20

82 Jasper St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Marcus L. Whitley

Seller: William H. Russell

Date: 05/15/20

167 Lamont St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $299,900

Buyer: Eddie Martinez

Seller: Bretta Construction LLC

Date: 05/15/20

112 Lancaster St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Michael G. Robie

Seller: Susan E. Raimer

Date: 05/15/20

186 Louis Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $213,000

Buyer: Lymari Diaz

Seller: Elizabeth Hernandez

Date: 05/12/20

112 Lyons St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Madeline Cortes

Seller: Feranando F. DaSilva

Date: 05/15/20

171 Marsden St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Elizmabel Colon

Seller: NRES LLC

Date: 05/08/20

95 Maynard St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Brian Donah

Seller: Pearlie L. Pitts

Date: 05/15/20

24-26 Mazarin St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Altagracia Valdez-Garcia

Seller: KEC Properties LLC

Date: 05/07/20

180 Mildred Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Joseph Santana

Seller: Elvin Gonzalez

Date: 05/11/20

19 Milton St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Hector L. Colon

Seller: Nicola S. Williams

Date: 05/11/20

383-385 Newbury St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Gustavo A. Olivio

Seller: TFO Properties LLC

Date: 05/08/20

103 North Branch Pkwy.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Bruce L. Tetrault

Seller: Vincent Poon

Date: 05/15/20

100-102 Newfield Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Natanael Crespo

Seller: Sylvia Bethea

Date: 05/14/20

92 Osborne Ter.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $179,000

Buyer: Luis A. Deleon

Seller: Ashley M. Caron-Burey

Date: 05/15/20

182 Overlook Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Joseph A. Lemoine

Seller: Ashleigh Malinowski

Date: 05/15/20

38-40 Parallel St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Adalberto Colon

Seller: Bank New York Mellon

Date: 05/08/20

66 Pendleton Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $163,000

Buyer: Idalia Ojeda-Torres

Seller: Zuleika Rivera

Date: 05/11/20

158 Pendleton Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $159,500

Buyer: Peter Cortes-Soto

Seller: Aquarius Real Estate LLC

Date: 05/15/20

85 Pheland St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Jodanne St.George

Seller: Johannah E. Marcoux

Date: 05/11/20

35 Pinta Circle

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $251,400

Buyer: George E. Golderesi

Seller: Carrie L. Ramos

Date: 05/07/20

1360 Plumtree Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Mark A. Gayle

Seller: Rosanne T. Lyons

Date: 05/08/20

49 Ranney St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $167,500

Buyer: Luis Cruz

Seller: Inci Kavraz

Date: 05/18/20

16 Ravenwood St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $292,000

Buyer: Chris J. Anderson

Seller: Kimberly A. Goldsmith

Date: 05/15/20

56 Rosedale Ave.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Jonathan M. Westbrooks

Seller: Paul C. Macdonald

Date: 05/11/20

140 Slumber Lane

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Steven Al-Husseini

Seller: US Bank

Date: 05/19/20

110 Spikenard Circle

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $162,800

Buyer: MTGLQ Investors LP

Seller: Gary Fortune

Date: 05/12/20

110 Spikenard Circle

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Paul Plante

Seller: MTGLQ Investors LP

Date: 05/15/20

163 Spikenard Circle

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: CIG 4 LLC

Seller: Joseph A. Wandolowski

Date: 05/12/20

257 Spikenard Circle

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $229,900

Buyer: Diamante Seguin

Seller: Baystate Restoration Group

Date: 05/11/20

15 Sylvan St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Caleb A. Rozwenc

Seller: John J. Poirier

Date: 05/08/20

268 Talmadge Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Amneris Serrano

Seller: Dwain P. Devine

Date: 05/07/20

16-18 Trillium St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $234,000

Buyer: Juliana M. Evans

Seller: TFO Properties LLC

Date: 05/11/20

291 Tyler St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Yeidi Cartagena

Seller: Elnora Larry

Date: 05/08/20

79 Wait St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Solimar Colorado

Seller: Lindsay Carpentier

Date: 05/07/20

24 West Colonial Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $352,400

Buyer: Emmanuel Nava

Seller: Brenda A. McGaffigan

Date: 05/15/20

747 White St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $269,000

Buyer: Anthony Charles

Seller: Mark Wedderburn

Date: 05/15/20

200 Windemere St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $202,000

Buyer: C. A. Morales-Nieves

Seller: Chris Wiernasz

Date: 05/15/20

163 Winterset Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $222,000

Buyer: Matina S. Geanopoulos

Seller: Basile Realty LLC

Date: 05/08/20

115 Woodside Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $221,000

Buyer: Verleane Webb-Harris

Seller: Natasha Polite

Date: 05/07/20

1440-1442 Worcester St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $189,900

Buyer: Robert Caudle

Seller: Artur Formejster

Date: 05/06/20

SOUTHWICK

757 College Hwy.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $272,000

Buyer: Donald J. McClellan

Seller: Guy Stanhope

Date: 05/06/20

18 George Loomis Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Andrew S. Brower

Seller: Allissa A. Nugent

Date: 05/18/20

50 George Loomis Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $510,000

Buyer: David D. Eichstaedt

Seller: Howard P. Kelley

Date: 05/15/20

33 Gillette Ave.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $123,000

Buyer: Peter J. Theodorowicz

Seller: Robert N. Tingley

Date: 05/15/20

61 Hastings Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: PHH Mortgage Corp.

Seller: Consuelo M. Carlson

Date: 05/08/20

353 North Loomis St.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Phillip Price

Seller: Seth Girace

Date: 05/14/20

151 Point Grove Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Frank Grillo Enterprises

Seller: Ransford W. Kellogg Post

Date: 05/07/20

WALES

4 Cordially Colony

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $277,000

Buyer: Cynthia L. Price

Seller: Robert J. Pierce

Date: 05/08/20

WESTFIELD

109 Apremont Way

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $3,700,000

Buyer: Triple 7 LLC

Seller: DMA Associates LLC

Date: 05/08/20

2 Bristol St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $138,600

Buyer: Home Team LLC

Seller: Bank New York Mellon

Date: 05/15/20

22 Canterbury Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $399,900

Buyer: Cole Skinner

Seller: Oak Ridge Custom Home Builders

Date: 05/13/20

58 Day Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Oscar N. Naranjo

Seller: Berdahowski, Stanley F., (Estate)

Date: 05/18/20

9 Dickinson Place

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $272,000

Buyer: Therese Burdick

Seller: Stephen J. Bouffard

Date: 05/19/20

723 Holyoke Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $168,000

Buyer: First Tennessee Bank

Seller: Kerry A. Little

Date: 05/11/20

15 Laro Circle

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Francis B. Marsh

Seller: Raymond K. Broderick

Date: 05/15/20

11 Pineridge Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $197,000

Buyer: 11 Pineridge Drive RT

Seller: Swiecanski, Henry S., (Estate)

Date: 05/19/20

1335 Southampton Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Armor Fire Technologies

Seller: Judith E. Hoey

Date: 05/15/20

WILBRAHAM

3068 Boston Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $202,000

Buyer: Manuel Santos

Seller: Peter Baruffaldi

Date: 05/11/20

3116 Boston Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Nicholas A. Ouano

Seller: Steven A. Maiolo

Date: 05/08/20

4 Danforth Farms Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Brian M. Chapdelaine

Seller: Dan Roulier & Associates

Date: 05/08/20

2 Judith Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Timothy A. Provost

Seller: Shashi D. Desai

Date: 05/15/20

3 Millbrook Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $356,000

Buyer: Robert E. Dooley

Seller: Kelnate Realty LLC

Date: 05/19/20

19 Scenic Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Daniel J. Gomez

Seller: James M. Lagodich

Date: 05/15/20

24 West Colonial Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $352,400

Buyer: Emmanuel Nava

Seller: Brenda A. McGaffigan

Date: 05/15/20

WEST SPRINGFIELD

530 Bear Hole Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Joseph A. Judge

Seller: Amy L. Mendrala

Date: 05/15/20

99 Brookline Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Jason S. Phillips

Seller: Michael Lastoria

Date: 05/15/20

64 Hill St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Turian L. McCollum

Seller: Ruslan Kuychiyev

Date: 05/08/20

16 Jensen Circle

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Christopher R. Shain

Seller: John Bielanski

Date: 05/18/20

108 Jensen Circle

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $219,400

Buyer: Ellen C. Shaw

Seller: Samuel Spinazzola

Date: 05/18/20

600 Kings Hwy.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Bernice McKenna

Seller: Kaydoke RT

Date: 05/14/20

72 Lower Beverly Hills

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $196,000

Buyer: Joshua Daly

Seller: Wilmington Savings

Date: 05/15/20

149 Lower Beverly Hills

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $159,000

Buyer: Steven T. Sullivan

Seller: Stephen V. Zambelli

Date: 05/08/20

990 Piper Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $271,000

Buyer: Riteshkumar R. Patel

Seller: Clara P. Calabrese

Date: 05/07/20

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

58 Belchertown Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Neal B. Patel

Seller: Keith O. Kaneta RET

Date: 05/15/20

86 Lindenridge Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $824,900

Buyer: Gregory S. Vorderstrasse

Seller: Catherine M. Cullen

Date: 05/13/20

3 Overlook Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Andrew J. Spracklen

Seller: Hubert, John F., (Estate)

Date: 05/08/20

10 Pine St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Pine Street Partners LLC

Seller: Smith Frank A., (Estate)

Date: 05/06/20

24 Tracy Circle

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Andrew T. Brace

Seller: Quyen Nguyen

Date: 05/13/20

100 University Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $5,175,000

Buyer: Gleason Johndrow Investments

Seller: Elysium LLC

Date: 05/08/20

3 Wildflower Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $438,000

Buyer: Matthew T. Hoyle

Seller: Dolly G. Jolly

Date: 05/18/20

45 Wildwood Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $410,900

Buyer: Donna C. Heussler

Seller: Elizabeth H. Alcaide

Date: 05/15/20

44 Woodlot Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: Steven Palatt

Seller: Feldman, Barbara P., (Estate)

Date: 05/15/20

BELCHERTOWN

267 Barton Ave.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Maxwell Mayer

Seller: James G. Aberdale

Date: 05/18/20

44 Boardman St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Kayliegh J. Hodgen

Seller: Michael B. Mackay

Date: 05/18/20

Michael Sears Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: Stephen Rock

Seller: Daguiar, Joseph L., (Estate)

Date: 05/18/20

59 Underwood St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: James W. Gelinas

Seller: James L. Beaumont

Date: 05/14/20

CUMMINGTON

32 Clark Road

Cummington, MA 01026

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Bo Guyer-Carpen

Seller: Heywood Farms NT

Date: 05/15/20

28 Porter Hill Road

Cummington, MA 01026

Amount: $122,800

Buyer: Shelby L. Ellison

Seller: Douglas Noel

Date: 05/08/20

EASTHAMPTON

22 East Green St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Timothy J. Garceau

Seller: Geoffrey P. Rice

Date: 05/07/20

176 Main St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $348,000

Buyer: Timothy A. Brault

Seller: Kara Y. Wood

Date: 05/15/20

GRANBY

92 East St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Harvey J. Lafleche

Seller: Anne M. Knox

Date: 05/15/20

72 West St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $162,500

Buyer: Nathan M. Henry

Seller: Joanne Henry

Date: 05/08/20

HADLEY

66 Stockbridge St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Amy E. Chapman

Seller: Morton, Bruce N., (Estate)

Date: 05/08/20

HATFIELD

14 Chestnut St.

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Adam J. Barker

Seller: DMP T

Date: 05/11/20

King St.

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Walter R. Thayer

Seller: Harriet M. Tetrault

Date: 05/15/20

24 North Hatfield Road

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $348,000

Buyer: Jacklyn M. Szawlowski

Seller: Thomas J. Wickles

Date: 05/15/20

NORTHAMPTON

19 Arlington St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $625,000

Buyer: Leeor Jaffe

Seller: Simone Topal

Date: 05/15/20

122 Florence St.

Northampton, MA 01053

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Elizabeth M. Burnworth

Seller: Robin M. Larochelle

Date: 05/07/20

8 Fox Farms Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Zachary M. Lipkin-Moore

Seller: O’Connor FT

Date: 05/11/20

60 North Elm St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: Michael Chill

Seller: Joseph R. Gaubinger RET

Date: 05/18/20

126 North Maple St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: John & Doris Szawlowski FT

Seller: Jacklyn M. Szawlowski

Date: 05/08/20

117 Olander Dr. #10

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $550,792

Buyer: James A. Glickman

Seller: Sunwood Development Corp.

Date: 05/08/20

117 Olander Dr., #11

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $464,518

Buyer: Susan Hogan

Seller: Sunwood Development Corp.

Date: 05/08/20

19 Pine Brook Curve

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $322,500

Buyer: Michael Lesley

Seller: Wilmington Savings

Date: 05/07/20

375 Rocky Hill Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: David A. Toone

Seller: Barbara C. Dunn

Date: 05/19/20

12 Winslow Ave.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $523,000

Buyer: Felice Lesser

Seller: Nu-Way Homes Inc.

Date: 05/06/20

PELHAM

328 Amherst Road

Pelham, MA 01002

Amount: $560,000

Buyer: Gregor S. Semieniuk

Seller: Patricia Millington

Date: 05/15/20

PLAINFIELD

54 South Union St.

Plainfield, MA 01070

Amount: $251,000

Buyer: Lyla Rozelle

Seller: John G. Hanhardt

Date: 05/08/20

SOUTH HADLEY

285 Brainerd St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $257,000

Buyer: Mary K. Carroll-Bowlick

Seller: Hector L. Santiago

Date: 05/07/20

20 Chestnut Hill Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $344,000

Buyer: Benjamin Sabbs

Seller: Kenneth B. Minor

Date: 05/15/20

148 Old Lyman Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $337,000

Buyer: April B. Bellafiore

Seller: Todd W. Perkins

Date: 05/11/20

28 North St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $209,900

Buyer: Gregory Pandoli

Seller: Michael Ermold

Date: 05/14/20

11 Silver St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $289,000

Buyer: Patricia Stefanelli

Seller: Joseph A. Stefanelli

Date: 05/18/20

SOUTHAMPTON

5 Gilbert Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $263,000

Buyer: Douglas L. Schonlaw

Seller: Jennifer C. Leveille

Date: 05/15/20

69 Moose Brook Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $271,900

Buyer: Jesse Coughlin

Seller: Kathryn R. Riel

Date: 05/14/20

90 Pleasant St.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $469,900

Buyer: Alex S. Engelson

Seller: Chester J. Kellogg

Date: 05/08/20

WARE

158 Osborne Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Ann M. Votta

Seller: Julia A. Critelli

Date: 05/13/20

10-12 Pleasant St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $178,000

Buyer: Douglas P. Gauthier

Seller: Brian T. Hatch

Date: 05/08/20

60-62 Pleasant St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $180,500

Buyer: Arielle V. Day

Seller: Melanie C. Dodge

Date: 05/08/20

3 Walter Dr.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Melissa Hancock

Seller: Michael Huse

Date: 05/06/20

WESTHAMPTON

242 Kings Hwy.

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Thomas Raschi

Seller: Jason T. Novak

Date: 05/11/20

WORTHINGTON

140 Cudworth Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Douglas A. Noel

Seller: Heywood Farms NT

Date: 05/08/20