The following building permits were issued during the month of May 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Chicopee Property

443-445 Chicopee St.

$5,000 — Demolish metal building

Christy Real Estate, LLC

390 Burnett Road

$150,000 — Roofing

Elms College

291 Springfield St.

$98,995 — Roofing

New England Tel. and Tel. Co.

29 Riverview Ter.

$188,772 — Remove and replace existing air-conditioning system

Tabernacle Baptist Church

603 New Ludlow Road

$30,000 — Repair sills and floor joist, replace entry door and windows, repair handicap ramp

LENOX

Berrydale, LLC

7 Hubbard St.

$40,000 — Repair front porch of building

Jaki Nominee Trust

12 Housatonic St.

$9,000 — Outdoor dining awning

MRG CRW Holdings, LLC

55 Lee Road

$7,543 — Replace fire-alarm panel and tie into fire-alarm network

SPRINGFIELD

Mittas Hospitality, LLC; DD Development, LLC; and Rudra Realty, LLC

1500 Main St.

$326,173 — Remodel first-floor lobby, bar, kitchen, and restaurant at Tower Square Hotel