Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of May 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
Chicopee Property
443-445 Chicopee St.
$5,000 — Demolish metal building
Christy Real Estate, LLC
390 Burnett Road
$150,000 — Roofing
Elms College
291 Springfield St.
$98,995 — Roofing
New England Tel. and Tel. Co.
29 Riverview Ter.
$188,772 — Remove and replace existing air-conditioning system
Tabernacle Baptist Church
603 New Ludlow Road
$30,000 — Repair sills and floor joist, replace entry door and windows, repair handicap ramp
LENOX
Berrydale, LLC
7 Hubbard St.
$40,000 — Repair front porch of building
Jaki Nominee Trust
12 Housatonic St.
$9,000 — Outdoor dining awning
MRG CRW Holdings, LLC
55 Lee Road
$7,543 — Replace fire-alarm panel and tie into fire-alarm network
SPRINGFIELD
Mittas Hospitality, LLC; DD Development, LLC; and Rudra Realty, LLC
1500 Main St.
$326,173 — Remodel first-floor lobby, bar, kitchen, and restaurant at Tower Square Hotel