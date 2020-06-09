Top Page Banner

Building Permits

The following building permits were issued during the month of May 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Chicopee Property
443-445 Chicopee St.
$5,000 — Demolish metal building

Christy Real Estate, LLC
390 Burnett Road
$150,000 — Roofing

Elms College
291 Springfield St.
$98,995 — Roofing

New England Tel. and Tel. Co.
29 Riverview Ter.
$188,772 — Remove and replace existing air-conditioning system

Tabernacle Baptist Church
603 New Ludlow Road
$30,000 — Repair sills and floor joist, replace entry door and windows, repair handicap ramp

LENOX

Berrydale, LLC
7 Hubbard St.
$40,000 — Repair front porch of building

Jaki Nominee Trust
12 Housatonic St.
$9,000 — Outdoor dining awning

MRG CRW Holdings, LLC
55 Lee Road
$7,543 — Replace fire-alarm panel and tie into fire-alarm network

SPRINGFIELD

Mittas Hospitality, LLC; DD Development, LLC; and Rudra Realty, LLC
1500 Main St.
$326,173 — Remodel first-floor lobby, bar, kitchen, and restaurant at Tower Square Hotel

