Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Barnes, Anita June
43 Point Grove Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/13/2020
Bates, Odessa S.
a/k/a Carbonell, Odessa S.
24 Silver St., Apt. D-5
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/15/2020
Colon, Sugeily
211 Laurelton St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/12/2020
Commisso, Frank J.
Commisso, Martha A.
39 Cooley Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/08/2020
Denino, Scott M.
62 Franklin St., Apt. 23
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/01/2020
Dowd, Nicholas J.
392 Meadow St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/01/2020
French, Donna Lynn
6 Pearl Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/30/2020
Galvagni, Amanda N.
12 Meadow Lane
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/15/2020
Germain, Robert Lee
Germain, Amanda Jean
366 Lincoln Ave.
Athol, MA 0133
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/04/2020
Greylock Sand & Gravel
MJD Real Estate LLC
Dellaghelfa, Norman
56 Orchard St.
Adams, MA 01220
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/30/2020
Hardy, Jessica Elizabeth
265 Roy St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/13/2020
Hunte, Aretha
107 Memorial Dr.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/07/2020
LaPlante, Ronald J.
LaPlante, Kirstin M.
2 Thomas Circle
Southampton, MA 01073
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/04/2020
Lapomardo, Elaine M.
23 Rivercrest Way
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/06/2020
Laventure, Joseph Paul
Laventure, Rebecca A.
139 Valley Road
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/11/2020
Leone, Tina
5 Kania St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/08/2020
Long, Marie B.
329 Pinedale Ave.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/08/2020
Marren, James M.
235 State St., Unit 409
Springfield, MA 01103
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/12/2020
Meuse, Terese Laraine
6 Crown Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/13/2020
Moberg, Eric Matthew
139 Union Road
Wales, MA 01081
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/01/2020
Sticco, Thomas A.
424 Dwight Road
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/15/2020
Terrero, Ana F.
672 Alden St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/12/2020
Wilmot, Patricia A.
16 Church St.
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/13/2020