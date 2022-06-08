The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

BUCKLAND

57 Franklin St.

Buckland, MA 01370

Amount: $303,000

Buyer: Nina S. Hrebenko

Seller: Kippenberger, K. H., (Estate)

Date: 05/10/22

DEERFIELD

282 Conway Road

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Matthw W. Warnick

Seller: Mark S. Spencer

Date: 05/20/22

62 North Main St.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: J2K Realty LLC

Seller: Mary A. Alber

Date: 05/11/22

GREENFIELD

446 Bernardston Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Michael S. Johnson

Seller: Konopka, Barbara A., (Estate)

Date: 05/13/22

196 Chapman St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $124,900

Buyer: Patricia A. French

Seller: USA HUD

Date: 05/13/22

833 Colrain Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Jeffrey Edward

Seller: John J. Mayer

Date: 05/17/22

37 Columbus Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Tully D. McDonough

Seller: Brenda McKelvey

Date: 05/12/22

23 Freeman Dr.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $243,000

Buyer: Theresa M. Turban

Seller: SJL NT

Date: 05/17/22

69 Franklin St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Craig Cullinane

Seller: Richard B. Miller

Date: 05/12/22

161 High St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $267,000

Buyer: Peter B. Chandler

Seller: Donna J. Mowry

Date: 05/12/22

90 James St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $248,500

Buyer: Allanah J. Kalka-Riffel

Seller: Anthony J. Davenport

Date: 05/13/22

81 Laurel St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Alexandra S. Khalsa

Seller: Joshua Derrig

Date: 05/20/22

87 Maple St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Leigh H. Eubank

Seller: Christopher Millner

Date: 05/13/22

63 North Country Road

Leyden, MA 01301

Amount: $750,000

Buyer: Movement Retreat Center Inc.

Seller: Greenfield Center LLC

Date: 05/16/22

53 Pierce St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Stephanie M. Elman

Seller: Steven D. Beckwith

Date: 05/12/22

MONTAGUE

10 Oak St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $326,500

Buyer: David A. Virgilio

Seller: Clark, Diane I., (Estate)

Date: 05/20/22

9 Taylor Hill Road

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Ryan F. Coyne

Seller: James F. Coyne

Date: 05/13/22

404 Turners Falls Road

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $316,000

Buyer: Richard P. Harrison

Seller: Peter F. Koscinski

Date: 05/13/22

Whiteman Way

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $326,500

Buyer: David A. Virgilio

Seller: Clark, Diane I., (Estate)

Date: 05/20/22

NEW SALEM

5 Coolidge Dr.

New Salem, MA 01355

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Benjamin S. Lane-Davies

Seller: George D. Stone

Date: 05/13/22

NORTHFIELD

440 Mount Hermon Station Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Nancy A. Silva

Seller: Wozniak, Stanley H., (Estate)

Date: 05/16/22

36 Pine St.

Northfield, MA 01354

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Paul Shields

Seller: Thomas Aquinas College

Date: 05/09/22

ORANGE

106 Cheney St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Michael D. Allen-Larhette

Seller: Adister Pineda

Date: 05/17/22

157 West Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Jordyn A. Jackson

Seller: David Bergeron

Date: 05/20/22

SHELBURNE

278 Old Greenfield Road

Shelburne, MA 01370

Amount: $620,000

Buyer: Edward R. Whitaker

Seller: Thor A. Holbek

Date: 05/16/22

SHUTESBURY

11 King Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Kethleen Devon

Seller: Joseph Salvador

Date: 05/16/22

SUNDERLAND

38 South Plain Road

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Robert Jackson-Beaulieu

Seller: Stanley Kozlakowski

Date: 05/17/22

WHATELY

145 Long Plain Road

Whately, MA 01093

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Sarissa Z. Markowitz

Seller: Corrina S. Livernois

Date: 05/18/22

229 River Road

Whately, MA 01093

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Francesca Denhartog

Seller: Andrew D. George

Date: 05/09/22

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

37 Brookline Ave.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $331,000

Buyer: Angela M. Grassetti

Seller: Armand G. Dubuc

Date: 05/13/22

73 Cooper St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $181,000

Buyer: Mark Woodbury

Seller: Jeremey Andrews

Date: 05/11/22

17 Doloris Lane

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Michael Consolini

Seller: Kurt A. Meehan

Date: 05/09/22

92 Halladay Dr.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $366,000

Buyer: Oleksandr Pavliuchyk

Seller: Paul E. Cassidy

Date: 05/12/22

48 Highland Ave.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Kenneth B. Beagle

Seller: Michael D. Balboni

Date: 05/09/22

23 Liquori Dr.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: David J. Mason

Seller: David J. Mason

Date: 05/17/22

204-206 North St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $398,500

Buyer: Zanoris S. Perez

Seller: Vadim Plotnikov

Date: 05/10/22

522 North St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Jeremey M. Andrews

Seller: Matthew S. Oliver

Date: 05/13/22

96 Ridgeway Dr.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Paul V. Trimboli

Seller: Fredrick G. Cooper

Date: 05/13/22

491 River Road

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Nolan E. Sheridan

Seller: James S. Sheridan

Date: 05/11/22

51 Robin Ridge Dr.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $298,300

Buyer: Richard B. Mitnick

Seller: Lawton, Harriet R., (Estate)

Date: 05/12/22

Shoemaker Lane, Lot A

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Lower Pioneer Valley Educational

Seller: Elias Properties Inc.

Date: 05/10/22

639 Silver St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $197,723

Buyer: Midfirst Bank

Seller: Sinan Turan

Date: 05/18/22

88 South St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Wal-Lee Enterprises LLC

Seller: Alan J. Kinsley

Date: 05/13/22

CHESTER

Bromley Road

Chester, MA 01011

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Proper Farm LLC

Seller: Meyer, Nancy L., (Estate)

Date: 05/20/22

CHICOPEE

16 Ambrose St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $333,000

Buyer: Kimberly A. Johnson

Seller: KNC Home Renovations LLC

Date: 05/09/22

23 Ashgrove St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $204,900

Buyer: Elizabeth J. Daudlelin

Seller: Antonio Colon

Date: 05/09/22

68 Blanchwood Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Tracy A. Saunders

Seller: Cameron M. Szczygiel

Date: 05/18/22

115 Blanchwood Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Tomas I. Alvarado

Seller: Ramona M. Romero

Date: 05/18/22

113 Center St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $536,000

Buyer: A. Baltazar Properties LLC

Seller: David C. Momnie

Date: 05/09/22

121 Center St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $536,000

Buyer: A. Baltazar Properties LLC

Seller: David C. Momnie

Date: 05/09/22

501 Chicopee St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Felix L. Robles-Velez

Seller: Brendan J. Sayers

Date: 05/13/22

863 Chicopee St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Capi Mitigation Group LLC

Seller: Wayne J. Murphy

Date: 05/20/22

21 Dale St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $358,000

Buyer: Erick C. Weber

Seller: 21 Dale LLC

Date: 05/20/22

35 Edbert St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Delilah M. Rodriguez

Seller: Mark W. Avery

Date: 05/13/22

93 Fernhill St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Joseph R. Lucena

Seller: Deborah Breault

Date: 05/11/22

130 Fletcher Circle

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Elizabeth Mulcahy

Seller: Kathryn Barry

Date: 05/12/22

11 Glendale St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $207,000

Buyer: Adam Goncalves

Seller: Kopaczek, Frances G., (Estate)

Date: 05/09/22

96 Granby Road

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Nelitza Martinez-Gorgas

Seller: Grace Estates LLC

Date: 05/10/22

939 Granby Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $334,000

Buyer: Ismael Arroyo

Seller: Luis Correa

Date: 05/17/22

186 Grattan St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $1,050,000

Buyer: 186 & 194 Grattan St. TR

Seller: Lucie N. Nadeau

Date: 05/19/22

194 Grattan St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $1,050,000

Buyer: 186 & 194 Grattan St. TR

Seller: Lucie N. Nadeau

Date: 05/19/22

17 Hartford St.

Chicopee, MA 01075

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Katelyn A. Shepard

Seller: Diana Parks-Forbes

Date: 05/11/22

432 Irene St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: David Kachinski

Seller: Dorothy Hosmer

Date: 05/09/22

42 Ludger Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $249,500

Buyer: Marlene Cardenas

Seller: Richard F. Murray

Date: 05/19/22

24 Marion St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $317,000

Buyer: Steven T. Wilco

Seller: Tang Properties LLC

Date: 05/11/22

664 McKinstry Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $122,400

Buyer: Alex Alvarez

Seller: Bruce, Ralph C., (Estate)

Date: 05/18/22

217 Moore St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $242,404

Buyer: April Salvador-Macadam

Seller: Gail M. Salvador

Date: 05/13/22

34 Myrtle St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $272,000

Buyer: Xiomara Rivera-Valle

Seller: Oniel Morrison

Date: 05/18/22

4 Paradise St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Thomas A. Lemay

Seller: Christopher M. Roy

Date: 05/17/22

447 Prospect St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $322,000

Buyer: Nicole A. Wassell

Seller: William E. Heroux

Date: 05/16/22

49 Ridgewood Road

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Christine Perez

Seller: Anne M. Crean

Date: 05/20/22

151 Rolf Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $156,000

Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc.

Seller: Chouinard, Jean F., (Estate)

Date: 05/20/22

146 Saint James Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $304,000

Buyer: Ryan H. Short

Seller: Iraida Mendez-Vega

Date: 05/13/22

76 Springfield St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Orange Bliss Property LLC

Seller: Orange Park Management LLC

Date: 05/13/22

82 Springfield St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Orange Bliss Property LLC

Seller: Orange Park Management LLC

Date: 05/13/22

20 Swol St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Homestead Connections LLC

Seller: Dzialo, Delores, (Estate)

Date: 05/17/22

125 Wildermere St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Lisbett Alicea

Seller: Greg A. Labonte

Date: 05/09/22

32 Woodcrest Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Amy R. Tanguay

Seller: Irene Remillard

Date: 05/18/22

EAST LONGMEADOW

38 Bayne St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Sadie NT

Seller: Andrew R. Halgas

Date: 05/10/22

29 Brynmawr Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $505,000

Buyer: Ryan J. Cronin

Seller: James W. Walsh

Date: 05/12/22

169 Braeburn Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $489,000

Buyer: Yagul Ganendran

Seller: Alexander Grisaru

Date: 05/18/22

197 Chestnut St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $163,500

Buyer: Jahjan LLC

Seller: Kennedy, William H., (Estate)

Date: 05/18/22

21 Dearborn St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Matthew Park

Seller: Nichol A. Catellier

Date: 05/18/22

61 Dwight Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01108

Amount: $272,500

Buyer: Lauren Shaw

Seller: Leslie S. Rivera-Cruz

Date: 05/20/22

7 Fairway Lane

East Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $625,000

Buyer: Vamshi Thandra

Seller: Michael Carabetta

Date: 05/12/22

52 Favorite Lane

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $880,000

Buyer: Louis A. Chauvin

Seller: Kevin J. Kennedy

Date: 05/09/22

193 Kibbe Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Andrew R. Rose

Seller: Steve Congelos

Date: 05/17/22

214 Meadowbrook Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $470,000

Buyer: Yan Chen

Seller: Hunter Shea

Date: 05/09/22

595 Parker St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Alexander T. Kay

Seller: Jennifer A. Dickinson

Date: 05/18/22

115 Prospect St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $489,000

Buyer: Geoffrey P. Peer

Seller: Ryan M. St.Germain

Date: 05/18/22

115 Prospect St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $508,000

Buyer: Hannah D. Kleeberg

Seller: Geoffrey P. Peer

Date: 05/18/22

14 Somerset St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Richard B. Cuoco

Seller: Patrick T. Dillon

Date: 05/13/22

37 South Bend Lane

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $559,000

Buyer: Aengus P. Walker

Seller: Michael Frank Design LLC

Date: 05/20/22

90 Stonehill Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $750,000

Buyer: Robert Dermgrdichian

Seller: Edward C. Kennedy

Date: 05/12/22

HAMPDEN

63 Bayberry Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Caroline Keirsten-McCoy

Seller: Cabana Properties 3 LLC

Date: 05/13/22

345 Chapin Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Fred A. Pafumi

Seller: Eleanor C. Manegre

Date: 05/18/22

25 Kibbe Lane

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $612,000

Buyer: Donald L. Rhea

Seller: Gregory W. Simonelli

Date: 05/12/22

21 Middlefield Dr.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $283,500

Buyer: Tamara L. Moreau

Seller: Jerry McDonald

Date: 05/09/22

51 Oak Knoll Dr.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Matthew J. Brodeur

Seller: Joseph T. Gorecki

Date: 05/12/22

HOLLAND

38 Island Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Nathan Robidoux

Seller: Douglas Robidoux

Date: 05/10/22

38 Stony Hill Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Lonnie Desmarais

Seller: Tahra I. Alaoui

Date: 05/20/22

HOLYOKE

82-84 Center St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $264,000

Buyer: Leonardo Rodriguez

Seller: Aida Mateo-Rodriguez

Date: 05/10/22

24 Clark St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Mary R. Kolodny

Seller: Kenneth Lauzier

Date: 05/16/22

1010 Dwight St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $266,300

Buyer: Sarah E. Boisvert

Seller: Mary J. Lavinio

Date: 05/20/22

1071-1073 Dwight St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $268,000

Buyer: Christopher Wheaton

Seller: Fritzner Guiteau

Date: 05/11/22

52 Fairfield Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Kevin A. Rice

Seller: David Kruta

Date: 05/18/22

3 Fenton St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Bonnie Netto

Seller: Joshua Perreault

Date: 05/18/22

21 Glen St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Seth Jackson

Seller: Preterotti, Tristan D., (Estate)

Date: 05/10/22

348 Hillside Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Katherine V. Otero-Aponte

Seller: Richard B. Stuart

Date: 05/09/22

318 Ingleside St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $249,000

Buyer: Marcus Stevenson

Seller: Robert Crago

Date: 05/10/22

339 Jarvis Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $282,000

Buyer: Kevin A. Carothers

Seller: Andrea York

Date: 05/20/22

293-301 Main St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Enlace LLC

Seller: New England Farm Workers Council

Date: 05/10/22

1691 Northampton St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Gallagher Cap Group LLC

Seller: Rosemary O’Connell-Doyle

Date: 05/16/22

204-206 Pleasant St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $243,207

Buyer: Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Seller: Chaid Sim

Date: 05/13/22

12 Quirk Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Leah Soles

Seller: GZS Realty 2 LLC

Date: 05/12/22

60 Taylor St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $306,000

Buyer: Yesenia Diaz-Reyes

Seller: David Roman

Date: 05/20/22

348 West Franklin St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $292,500

Buyer: Jessica L. Clark

Seller: Amer Ahmed

Date: 05/16/22

LONGMEADOW

46 Brittany Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $760,000

Buyer: G. F. Dominguez-Paredes

Seller: Eric L. Narotsky

Date: 05/13/22

56 Cambridge Circle

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $670,000

Buyer: Levinia St.Jean

Seller: Custom Home Development Group LLC

Date: 05/18/22

8 Deerfield Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $645,000

Buyer: Michael Walsh

Seller: Gladysh Capital LLC

Date: 05/18/22

159 Edgewood Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: John C. Kienzler

Seller: Carolyn Conway

Date: 05/12/22

183 Homestead Blvd.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $218,000

Buyer: Stephanie T. Cloutier

Seller: Donna Bryskiewicz

Date: 05/17/22

17 Longmeadow St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Phillip O’Brien

Seller: Harrington Holdings Inc.

Date: 05/16/22

107 Normandy Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $1,130,000

Buyer: Ahmet Gunay

Seller: Alan R. Goodman

Date: 05/13/22

19 Robin Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Quercus Properties LLC

Seller: Kenneth H. Haskins FT

Date: 05/16/22

LUDLOW

Allison Lane, Lot 22

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Ronald F. Willette

Seller: Lionel P. Ribeiro

Date: 05/10/22

41 Bristol St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Rowan Demond

Seller: Richard A. Bagley

Date: 05/13/22

497 Center St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $547,000

Buyer: 4 Season Auto Wash Inc.

Seller: Auto Fuel & Wash Center LLC

Date: 05/16/22

11 Greenwich St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $279,900

Buyer: Peter A. Morales

Seller: Todd A. Fillion

Date: 05/17/22

45 Hunter Road

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $431,000

Buyer: Joshua M. Block

Seller: Mark A. Duda

Date: 05/16/22

83 Laroche St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Steven C. Lear

Seller: Brigette M. Porth

Date: 05/20/22

79 Massachusetts Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Cody Crowell

Seller: Richard M. Kresconko

Date: 05/09/22

11 North Arthur St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $327,000

Buyer: Amanda Faro

Seller: Benito J. Silvestri

Date: 05/13/22

199 Reynolds St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Modifi Homes LLC

Seller: Sharon R. Laro

Date: 05/09/22

68 Yale St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $278,000

Buyer: James Knight

Seller: Jeffrey C. McConkey

Date: 05/13/22

MONSON

199 Munn Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: McClung FT

Seller: Tawnne J. Ostrander

Date: 05/10/22

MONTGOMERY

48 Pineridge Road

Montgomery, MA 01085

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Chelsi L. Derrig

Seller: Timothy K. Derrig

Date: 05/13/22

PALMER

4495 High St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Barbara A. Blasdell

Seller: Ethel M. Robertshaw

Date: 05/17/22

3 Homestead St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Benjamin Ngachoko

Seller: Deidre L. Cadieux

Date: 05/12/22

313 River St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $149,900

Buyer: Andrew Mentzer

Seller: Matthew R. Dickinson

Date: 05/16/22

SPRINGFIELD

140 Abbe Ave.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $206,000

Buyer: Cecilia Lopez

Seller: Iglesia Bautista Nueva Church

Date: 05/19/22

76 Acushnet Ave.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Jose Figuereo-Lara

Seller: Christopher Colon-Diaz

Date: 05/11/22

137-A Allen St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Jose Rijo

Seller: Jonathan E. Abel

Date: 05/17/22

1920 Allen St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Wilfredo Fontanez

Seller: Kimberly M. Conrad

Date: 05/12/22

84 Ambrose St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: John Conboy

Seller: Homes Real Estate Vent LLC

Date: 05/09/22

58 Arliss St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Brian Pryor

Seller: Nathaniel Wilson

Date: 05/11/22

833 Belmont Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Nicholas W. Turnberg

Seller: John S. Allsop

Date: 05/13/22

406-414 Berkshire Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $1,600,000

Buyer: Sunshine Homes LLC

Seller: J. R. Real Estate LLC

Date: 05/12/22

104 Bowdoin St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Maudeline Duvert

Seller: Stephen Gray

Date: 05/13/22

667 Bradley Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Angelo Deguglielmo

Seller: Mark P. Thomas

Date: 05/09/22

21 Buckingham Place

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Beverly Bromfield

Seller: Davies, Abbie Delores, (Estate)

Date: 05/09/22

64 Buckingham St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Dauntless Path LLC

Seller: Pearlia J. Bailey

Date: 05/20/22

16 Capitol Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Tony Younes

Seller: Katherine M. Kruser

Date: 05/13/22

16 Chapel St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Marshall Gabriel

Seller: Jenary L. Merced

Date: 05/17/22

97 Cherokee Dr.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $261,000

Buyer: Hoi L. Chui

Seller: Cheung M. Chui

Date: 05/13/22

82 Darling St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Kristen N. Lovell

Seller: Shirley Burr

Date: 05/10/22

11-15 Dawes St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $246,000

Buyer: Aglika S. Georgieva

Seller: Eric Henson

Date: 05/11/22

101 Derryfield Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $269,000

Buyer: Nicholas P. Massarone

Seller: Luke D. Hands

Date: 05/10/22

101-103 Draper St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $292,000

Buyer: Dara Uy

Seller: Marta Raspaldo

Date: 05/11/22

49-51 Dwight St.

Springfield, MA 01103

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: RGA Properties LLC

Seller: John F. Magnani

Date: 05/11/22

61 Dwight Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $272,500

Buyer: Lauren Shaw

Seller: Leslie S. Rivera-Cruz

Date: 05/20/22

52 Elwood Dr.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Andrew Hernandez

Seller: Lourdes C. Delson

Date: 05/20/22

8-A Florence St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Wytas Properties LLC

Seller: Peter E. Sares

Date: 05/11/22

206 Gifford St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Kyle D. Ashe

Seller: Diane M. Mead

Date: 05/11/22

19 Glenham St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $232,000

Buyer: Eric S. Roy

Seller: Eduardo Matos

Date: 05/19/22

41 Glenmore St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Hau Ly

Seller: Michael F. Torcia

Date: 05/16/22

60 Grand St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Wells Fargo Bank

Seller: Anthony R. Wllison

Date: 05/12/22

25 Greene Place

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: JJJ 17 LLC

Seller: Deluca Development Corp.

Date: 05/13/22

97 Helberg Road

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $135,500

Buyer: Gisela Navarro

Seller: Timothy Ehnstrom

Date: 05/17/22

33 Higgins St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Johnniel Gomez

Seller: Itsamar Hernandez

Date: 05/12/22

301 Holcomb Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $134,255

Buyer: Kokoleka RT

Seller: Mark Turnbull

Date: 05/13/22

80 Howes St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $216,000

Buyer: Kimberly Ramos-Cotto

Seller: Robert L. Gladden

Date: 05/16/22

24 Jardine St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Lizbeth Santos-Castro

Seller: Edwin O. Garcia

Date: 05/19/22

230 Keddy St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $237,500

Buyer: Giuseppe Leone

Seller: Homes RE Vent LLC

Date: 05/10/22

8-12 Kelly Place

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Eridania Arias

Seller: Jose M. Goncalves

Date: 05/17/22

19-23 Kelly Place

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Yudeisy C. Arias

Seller: Jose M. Goncalves

Date: 05/20/22

166 Kensington Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Prince E. Kumah

Seller: Emtay Inc.

Date: 05/09/22

312-320 Locust St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Africana Villa LLC

Seller: Phoenix Development Inc.

Date: 05/11/22

106 Maebeth St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Christopher J. Senecal

Seller: James F. Senecal

Date: 05/20/22

42 Merwin St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: George Kamukala

Seller: Joejoe Properties LLC

Date: 05/16/22

150 Methuen St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $221,500

Buyer: Nandlal S. Reejhsinghani

Seller: Kroll, Wayne B., (Estate)

Date: 05/11/22

83-85 Middle St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $349,900

Buyer: Yichen Wang

Seller: Gary Daula

Date: 05/20/22

93 Montrose St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Miguel Diaz

Seller: George T. Bass

Date: 05/16/22

165 Nagle St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Leslie S. Rivera-Cruz

Seller: Zdzislaw Lupa

Date: 05/20/22

156-158 Norfolk St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $136,000

Buyer: Daniel Carthon

Seller: Efrain Astocio

Date: 05/11/22

90 Norman St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Mei R. Wang

Seller: Alain Jesulus

Date: 05/18/22

84 Northampton Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Kam Sylvestre

Seller: Mitchel Icart

Date: 05/20/22

209 Oak Grove Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Mariely C. Fernandez

Seller: L&T Turnovers LLC

Date: 05/20/22

79 Oak St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: 79 Oak LLC

Seller: BRVSA Associates LLC

Date: 05/20/22

373-375 Parker St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Gissel Santiago

Seller: Carmen M. Caraballo

Date: 05/13/22

43 Plumtree Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Eugenio R. Tejada-Diaz

Seller: William Raleigh

Date: 05/18/22

170 Plumtree Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Efrain J. Alvarado

Seller: E&G Joint Venture NT

Date: 05/11/22

216 Plumtree Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Zulaika Hernandez

Seller: Vincent K. Milotte

Date: 05/13/22

447 Plumtree Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $133,000

Buyer: East Coast Contracting

Seller: Lemme, Carmine J. Jr., (Estate)

Date: 05/18/22

57-63 Putnam Circle

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Eridania Arias

Seller: Jack R. Rodrigues

Date: 05/17/22

Quincy St.

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: 79 Oak LLC

Seller: BRVSA Associates LLC

Date: 05/20/22

909 Roosevelt Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $299,999

Buyer: Edward Brown

Seller: Angel O. Alban

Date: 05/16/22

249 Saint James Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $229,000

Buyer: Maria Santiago-Lopez

Seller: Jahaira Negron-Garriga

Date: 05/13/22

80-82 Shawmut St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Diana Pun

Seller: Robert K. Barry

Date: 05/13/22

51 Savoy Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Mark A. Daniels

Seller: Winston Bernard

Date: 05/20/22

108 Shawmut St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $274,500

Buyer: Maitic A. Morse

Seller: Thanh V. Nguyen

Date: 05/13/22

46-48 Somerset St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $312,000

Buyer: Kerryann Robinson

Seller: Feliciano A. Bonilla

Date: 05/10/22

78 Starling Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Blanca J. Loja

Seller: Adele D. Rapp

Date: 05/20/22

16 Stratford Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $341,000

Buyer: Ramon P. Dossantos

Seller: Lionel O. Raye

Date: 05/09/22

1032 Sumner Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $241,000

Buyer: Kyle M. Whitlock

Seller: Jacob J. McBride

Date: 05/13/22

69-71 Sycamore St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Kurt I. Wilson

Seller: Hervin A. Edwards

Date: 05/16/22

15 Sylvan St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: KVR Properties LLC

Seller: Caleb A. Rozwenc

Date: 05/10/22

290 Tremont St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Ke Xiao

Seller: Danielle Mitchell

Date: 05/11/22

3 Turner St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Jan F. Diaz-Navarro

Seller: Henry Alicea

Date: 05/12/22

Verge St.

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: MR Master LLC

Seller: Lorraine L. Gazda

Date: 05/10/22

146 Verge St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: MR Master LLC

Seller: Robert Gazda

Date: 05/10/22

189 Waldorf St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Antonio M. Rivera

Seller: Alvinelis C. Velazquez

Date: 05/20/22

27 Walsh St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: John Conboy

Seller: Homes Real Estate Ventures LLC

Date: 05/09/22

19 Wareham St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Yuthida Heng

Seller: Israel Mateo

Date: 05/20/22

31 Washburn St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: JJJ 17 LLC

Seller: Deluca Development Corp.

Date: 05/13/22

107-109 Wellington St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $213,000

Buyer: Kareena Williams

Seller: William M. Gaynor

Date: 05/13/22

135-137 West Alvord St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $236,000

Buyer: Badran M. Khatib

Seller: Paul K. Plourd

Date: 05/16/22

189 Wheeler Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Gail P. Bordua

Seller: Raymond L. Laflamme

Date: 05/18/22

261 Wilbraham Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $258,000

Buyer: Kam Sylvestre

Seller: Mitchel Icart

Date: 05/20/22

205 Winton St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $274,991

Buyer: Truist Bank

Seller: Concepcion Morales

Date: 05/13/22

1045-1047 Worcester St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Alycar Investments LLC

Seller: Vivian L. Ludoul

Date: 05/11/22

1189-1191 Worcester St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Perch Rock Management LLC

Seller: Hayden Wattley

Date: 05/13/22

48-50 Wrentham Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $342,500

Buyer: Zhong Chen

Seller: Manuel Garcia

Date: 05/20/22

SOUTHWICK

115 Berkshire Ave.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $199,970

Buyer: Avail 1 REO LLC

Seller: Lynne B. Bridges

Date: 05/16/22

Doral Lane

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $530,000

Buyer: Armand G. Dubuc

Seller: Hamelin Framing Inc.

Date: 05/13/22

9 Eagle St.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Mikhail Kolesnichenko

Seller: Andrey Kolesnichenko

Date: 05/16/22

115 North Lake Ave.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $580,000

Buyer: Philip S. Wilson

Seller: Richard Crews

Date: 05/10/22

TOLLAND

650 Colebrook River Road

Tolland, MA 01034

Amount: $214,000

Buyer: Daniel J. Regan

Seller: Joel Townson

Date: 05/18/22

312 Fox Den Road

Tolland, MA 01034

Amount: $199,000

Buyer: John D. Cotter

Seller: Marcia C. Eveland

Date: 05/13/22

WALES

8 Henry Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $449,000

Buyer: Kevin Fitzpatrick

Seller: Peter Bouchard

Date: 05/18/22

15 Sichols Colony Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Joseph A. Boyle

Seller: Rebecca C. O’Dell

Date: 05/20/22

172 Union Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Kimberly Y. Lavorante

Seller: Wellner, Susan Jane, (Estate)

Date: 05/11/22

7 Willow Dell Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Leah Savoie

Seller: Joyce E. Stocks

Date: 05/13/22

WEST SPRINGFIELD

127 Adrian Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: David Bonyeau

Seller: Guimond, Claire A., (Estate)

Date: 05/11/22

79 Bridge St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Man H. Tsang

Seller: Haskell Holdings LLC

Date: 05/19/22

20 Clara St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Jared Hamre

Seller: Aetti Einner Projects LLC

Date: 05/09/22

95 Clarence St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc.

Seller: Jenifer C. Berrelli

Date: 05/16/22

31 Crestview Dr.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Wesley E. Clark

Seller: Robert A. McCarthy

Date: 05/20/22

65 Fox St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Denise A. Cordeau

Seller: Steven Ozcelik

Date: 05/20/22

Hannoush Dr.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Ievgenii Gusiev

Seller: Norman A. Hannoush

Date: 05/10/22

215 Hillcrest Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Michael J. Whalen

Seller: Alyssa Vincelette

Date: 05/20/22

342 Lancaster Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Kathryn A. Galuszewski

Seller: Ann M. Clark

Date: 05/18/22

19 Lathrop St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $178,000

Buyer: Cornerstone Homebuying LLC

Seller: Old Day Realty LLC

Date: 05/20/22

237 Main St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Congamond Management LLC

Seller: Paul P. Petell

Date: 05/09/22

147 Norman St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $605,000

Buyer: Creanza Realty 3 LLC

Seller: Gandara Mental Health Center

Date: 05/09/22

59 Piper Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Edwin E. Olmeda

Seller: David L. Chapski

Date: 05/12/22

116 Poplar Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Jose A. Mercado

Seller: Maria R. Rodrigues

Date: 05/18/22

233 Poplar Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $269,000

Buyer: June Taylor

Seller: Robert A. Parsons

Date: 05/17/22

100 Prince Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $272,000

Buyer: Tracy Cecchetelli

Seller: Lori J. Kucharzyk

Date: 05/16/22

76 Russell St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Eugeniu Corja

Seller: Lisa W. Cassidy

Date: 05/19/22

17 Vincent Dr.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $274,000

Buyer: Courtney J. Campbell

Seller: Delo, Patricia G., (Estate)

Date: 05/20/22

195 Windsor St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $142,000

Buyer: Thaddeus Tokarz

Seller: Rhonda L. Scheible-Dion

Date: 05/09/22

78 Woodmont St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Amy M. Crosby

Seller: Susan P. Kleciak

Date: 05/19/22

15 York St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Mustafa Gusenov

Seller: Suzanne Bergeron

Date: 05/20/22

WESTFIELD

156 Barbara St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Man B. Darjee

Seller: Maria A. Rosado

Date: 05/11/22

21 Cranston St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: NRES LLC

Seller: Shirley M. Lucas

Date: 05/11/22

104 Glenwood Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $236,000

Buyer: Michelle Alfano

Seller: Kathleen B. Jenks

Date: 05/17/22

515 Granville Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Patrick J. Liptak

Seller: James V. Liptak

Date: 05/20/22

198 Holyoke Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $225,900

Buyer: Victoria L. Camp

Seller: Diamond Investment Group LLC

Date: 05/12/22

47 Hopkins Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Nickolas Dupelle

Seller: Wayne E. Weatherwax

Date: 05/13/22

57 Jessie Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $590,000

Buyer: Fredrick Bell

Seller: James C. Pelletier

Date: 05/16/22

92 Larchly Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Julie Arroyo

Seller: Martin Nunez

Date: 05/20/22

72 Lindbergh Blvd.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Nicholas J. Strycharz

Seller: Michael P. Machietto

Date: 05/16/22

10 Old Town Ford Way

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: David A. Rudenko

Seller: Jennifer A. Pasterkiewicz

Date: 05/17/22

139 Sackett Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Rene Gauthier

Seller: Bates, Joan, (Estate)

Date: 05/18/22

24 Shannon Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $286,500

Buyer: Michelle L. Wilga

Seller: Janice M. Vincent

Date: 05/19/22

395 Southwick Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Amanda Gauthier

Seller: BP LLC

Date: 05/09/22

63 Spruce St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $426,000

Buyer: Joshua Derrig

Seller: Charles R. Margarites

Date: 05/20/22

809 West Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $327,000

Buyer: Bryelle Boisseau

Seller: Carol B. Tefts

Date: 05/20/22

WILBRAHAM

4 Deer Run Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $620,000

Buyer: James A. Olson

Seller: Brian A. Person

Date: 05/17/22

8 Delmor Circle

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Hazel Zebian

Seller: Anna G. Levine

Date: 05/12/22

717 Main St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $590,000

Buyer: Richard J. Gallagher

Seller: Kevin J. Czaplicki

Date: 05/12/22

6 Pease St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $429,000

Buyer: Alexa S. Locke

Seller: Caren L. Reed

Date: 05/20/22

980 Tinkham Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: NKZ Realty Inc.

Seller: Emtay Inc.

Date: 05/16/22

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

734 Bay Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Jonatan Steenbrink

Seller: David Ulen

Date: 05/19/22

124 Grantwood Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Shalin K. Chellaswamy

Seller: Marmanissayegh LLC

Date: 05/16/22

148 Lincoln Ave.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $975,000

Buyer: James B. Lynch

Seller: Thomas Buck-Sleeper

Date: 05/16/22

285 Lincoln Ave.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $915,000

Buyer: Melissa A. Farris

Seller: J. Richard Pilsner

Date: 05/12/22

124 Lindenridge Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $849,500

Buyer: Jeeyon Jeong

Seller: Countryside Builders Inc.

Date: 05/20/22

106 Shutesbury Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $850,000

Buyer: Anahit Mkrtchyan

Seller: Alys Malcolm TR

Date: 05/09/22

669 Station Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $230,069

Buyer: 669 Station Road LLC

Seller: Spring Associates Inc.

Date: 05/20/22

9 Thistle Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $459,000

Buyer: Maria T. Trapani

Seller: Drue E. Johnson

Date: 05/16/22

40 Valley Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Tristram G. Seidler

Seller: Valley Lane Realty NT

Date: 05/12/22

BELCHERTOWN

38 Edelcy Dr.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $465,000

Buyer: Luke M. Useted

Seller: Lewis A. Holzman

Date: 05/12/22

240 North Washington St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: James Mcisaac

Seller: Santaniello, Frank S., (Estate)

Date: 05/12/22

105 Railroad St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $249,900

Buyer: Scott Swistak

Seller: Joel W. Slupnicki

Date: 05/13/22

27 Spring Hill Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $585,000

Buyer: Sarah Berger

Seller: Jeffrey Martins

Date: 05/16/22

432 State St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $455,000

Buyer: Weston Brook Property LLC

Seller: PMDM Realty LLC

Date: 05/16/22

Sycamore Circle

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: J. N. Duquette & Son Construction

Seller: Hickory Hills Realty LLC

Date: 05/12/22

CHESTERFIELD

17 Bissell Road

Chesterfield, MA 01096

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Cynthia Scully

Seller: David Luquin

Date: 05/17/22

23 Bissell Road

Chesterfield, MA 01096

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Dorothea Hanson

Seller: Vee Builders LLC

Date: 05/16/22

EASTHAMPTON

11 Ballard St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: Conan M. Magee

Seller: Ryan McLaughlin

Date: 05/20/22

17 Center St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $389,000

Buyer: Daniel Emery

Seller: Robert M. Stacknow

Date: 05/16/22

30 Gula Dr.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Paul D. Matterson

Seller: Barabaral Matteson LT

Date: 05/20/22

40 Holyoke St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Suzanne M. Bowles

Seller: 413 LLC

Date: 05/13/22

17 Plain St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $332,500

Buyer: Margaret Walsh

Seller: Anne L. Carson

Date: 05/12/22

105 Plain St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Todd R. Carson

Seller: Nicholas D. Duprey

Date: 05/20/22

106 Plain St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $376,500

Buyer: Kimaya Diggs

Seller: Todd R. Carson

Date: 05/13/22

64 Main St.

Goshen, MA 01032

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Barbara E. Richardson

Seller: Harry INT

Date: 05/17/22

GRANBY

139 Amity St.

Granby, MA 01002

Amount: $595,000

Buyer: Dianet Laflamme

Seller: Richard J. Jolivet

Date: 05/19/22

26 Cold Hill Dr.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Karen B. Heymann

Seller: Ralph H. Hedrick

Date: 05/16/22

54 Ferry Hill Road

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: James Dean

Seller: Matthew J. Rudnik

Date: 05/18/22

15 Lyman St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $419,900

Buyer: Greg Labonte

Seller: Peter J. Hodgson

Date: 05/09/22

HADLEY

18 Meadowbrook Dr.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: G. Whelpley

Seller: Bruce W. Brewer

Date: 05/18/22

86 Mount Warner Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $489,000

Buyer: Gudrun Durham

Seller: Page Railsback

Date: 05/11/22

104 Rocky Hill Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $485,000

Buyer: Mary C. Elmer

Seller: Heidi K. Kuester

Date: 05/09/22

HUNTINGTON

5 Barr Hill Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $399,000

Buyer: Robert D. Peloquin

Seller: 5 Barr Hill Road Land TR

Date: 05/12/22

82 Bromley Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Proper Farm LLC

Seller: Meyer, Nancy L., (Estate)

Date: 05/20/22

128 Goss Hill Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Abigail Lennox

Seller: Brianne Marie

Date: 05/19/22

8 Montgomery Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $565,000

Buyer: Robert A. Drabiuk

Seller: Aaron D. Welch

Date: 05/13/22

3 Pleasant St.

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $271,000

Buyer: Robin Darling-Hendrix

Seller: Lylel Congdon

Date: 05/20/22

NORTHAMPTON

70 Bancroft Road

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $520,000

Buyer: Barbara P. Takahashi

Seller: Snook, Lena P., (Estate)

Date: 05/13/22

947 Burts Pit Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: John T. Race LT

Seller: Deborah J. Foley

Date: 05/16/22

734 Kennedy Road

Northampton, MA 01053

Amount: $432,000

Buyer: Mill River Renovations LLC

Seller: Newell, Irene, (Estate)

Date: 05/16/22

40 Keyes St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $581,000

Buyer: Denis F. Cronin

Seller: Priscilla M. Ross

Date: 05/13/22

78 Overlook Dr.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Veteran Stan LLC

Seller: Richard E. Carpenter

Date: 05/12/22

757 Park Hill Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: Lauren E. Brown

Seller: Elan L. Abrell

Date: 05/16/22

39 Pine St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $611,000

Buyer: Alexandra Ditucci

Seller: Ellen T. Vitale

Date: 05/18/22

596 Ryan Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Nu Wayhomes Inc.

Seller: Tuperkeizsis, Gloria H., (Estate)

Date: 05/20/22

4 Warfield Place

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $560,000

Buyer: Sarah Zlotnik

Seller: Kathryne M. Young

Date: 05/13/22

PLAINFIELD

58 West Hill Road

Plainfield, MA 01070

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Cady Street LLC

Seller: Francis X. Connolly

Date: 05/20/22

SOUTH HADLEY

32 Atwood Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $652,000

Buyer: Lacy N. Gillotti

Seller: Smith & Whyte FT

Date: 05/20/22

10 Bartlett St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $299,900

Buyer: Robert Lamirande

Seller: Claire T. Mailhott

Date: 05/10/22

16 Grant St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $269,000

Buyer: James L. Provost

Seller: Gaylord Blue LLC

Date: 05/09/22

17 Hartford St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Katelyn A. Shepard

Seller: Diana Parks-Forbes

Date: 05/11/22

29 Maple St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $328,000

Buyer: Hannah Roth

Seller: Samantha Bortosz

Date: 05/17/22

620 New Ludlow Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $1,350,000

Buyer: All Star Building LLC

Seller: All Star Dairy Foods Inc.

Date: 05/12/22

388 Newton St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Chelsea L. Calhoun

Seller: Cheryl Calhoun

Date: 05/18/22

SOUTHAMPTON

64 Pleasant St.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $690,000

Buyer: Perrine Meunier-Jones

Seller: Michael A. Sorokin

Date: 05/20/22

WARE

14 Barnes St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $208,000

Buyer: Zachary Notre

Seller: Ryan Carey

Date: 05/13/22

14 Bellevue Ave.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: John Kingston

Seller: Karen L. Francis

Date: 05/17/22

146 West Main St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $261,500

Buyer: Johnny & Mary Investments LLC

Seller: Robert Mello

Date: 05/20/22

WILLIAMSBURG

9 Eastern Ave.

Williamsburg, MA 01096

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Samantha E. Lussier

Seller: Donna M. McGill

Date: 05/20/22

50 Hyde Hill Road

Williamsburg, MA 01096

Amount: $391,000

Buyer: Tolani Lawrence-Lightfoot

Seller: Smith, Candace M., (Estate)

Date: 05/10/22

30 South St.

Williamsburg, MA 01096

Amount: $1,150,000

Buyer: Dale T. Raczynski

Seller: Daniel Goleman

Date: 05/20/22

WESTHAMPTON

Blueberry Hill Road, Lot 4A

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Paul A. Nowak

Seller: Monica A. Patrick RET

Date: 05/20/22

258 Chesterfield Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: David Solomkin

Seller: Andrew Braastad

Date: 05/11/22

50 Cove Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $629,000

Buyer: Clac RT

Seller: Robert H. Raub

Date: 05/09/22

223 Main Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Rachel T. Goodman

Seller: Robertap Nardi

Date: 05/20/22