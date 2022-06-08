Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
BUCKLAND
57 Franklin St.
Buckland, MA 01370
Amount: $303,000
Buyer: Nina S. Hrebenko
Seller: Kippenberger, K. H., (Estate)
Date: 05/10/22
DEERFIELD
282 Conway Road
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Matthw W. Warnick
Seller: Mark S. Spencer
Date: 05/20/22
62 North Main St.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: J2K Realty LLC
Seller: Mary A. Alber
Date: 05/11/22
GREENFIELD
446 Bernardston Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Michael S. Johnson
Seller: Konopka, Barbara A., (Estate)
Date: 05/13/22
196 Chapman St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $124,900
Buyer: Patricia A. French
Seller: USA HUD
Date: 05/13/22
833 Colrain Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Jeffrey Edward
Seller: John J. Mayer
Date: 05/17/22
37 Columbus Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Tully D. McDonough
Seller: Brenda McKelvey
Date: 05/12/22
23 Freeman Dr.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $243,000
Buyer: Theresa M. Turban
Seller: SJL NT
Date: 05/17/22
69 Franklin St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Craig Cullinane
Seller: Richard B. Miller
Date: 05/12/22
161 High St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $267,000
Buyer: Peter B. Chandler
Seller: Donna J. Mowry
Date: 05/12/22
90 James St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $248,500
Buyer: Allanah J. Kalka-Riffel
Seller: Anthony J. Davenport
Date: 05/13/22
81 Laurel St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Alexandra S. Khalsa
Seller: Joshua Derrig
Date: 05/20/22
87 Maple St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Leigh H. Eubank
Seller: Christopher Millner
Date: 05/13/22
63 North Country Road
Leyden, MA 01301
Amount: $750,000
Buyer: Movement Retreat Center Inc.
Seller: Greenfield Center LLC
Date: 05/16/22
53 Pierce St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Stephanie M. Elman
Seller: Steven D. Beckwith
Date: 05/12/22
MONTAGUE
10 Oak St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $326,500
Buyer: David A. Virgilio
Seller: Clark, Diane I., (Estate)
Date: 05/20/22
9 Taylor Hill Road
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Ryan F. Coyne
Seller: James F. Coyne
Date: 05/13/22
404 Turners Falls Road
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $316,000
Buyer: Richard P. Harrison
Seller: Peter F. Koscinski
Date: 05/13/22
Whiteman Way
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $326,500
Buyer: David A. Virgilio
Seller: Clark, Diane I., (Estate)
Date: 05/20/22
NEW SALEM
5 Coolidge Dr.
New Salem, MA 01355
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Benjamin S. Lane-Davies
Seller: George D. Stone
Date: 05/13/22
NORTHFIELD
440 Mount Hermon Station Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Nancy A. Silva
Seller: Wozniak, Stanley H., (Estate)
Date: 05/16/22
36 Pine St.
Northfield, MA 01354
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Paul Shields
Seller: Thomas Aquinas College
Date: 05/09/22
ORANGE
106 Cheney St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Michael D. Allen-Larhette
Seller: Adister Pineda
Date: 05/17/22
157 West Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Jordyn A. Jackson
Seller: David Bergeron
Date: 05/20/22
SHELBURNE
278 Old Greenfield Road
Shelburne, MA 01370
Amount: $620,000
Buyer: Edward R. Whitaker
Seller: Thor A. Holbek
Date: 05/16/22
SHUTESBURY
11 King Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Kethleen Devon
Seller: Joseph Salvador
Date: 05/16/22
SUNDERLAND
38 South Plain Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Robert Jackson-Beaulieu
Seller: Stanley Kozlakowski
Date: 05/17/22
WHATELY
145 Long Plain Road
Whately, MA 01093
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Sarissa Z. Markowitz
Seller: Corrina S. Livernois
Date: 05/18/22
229 River Road
Whately, MA 01093
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Francesca Denhartog
Seller: Andrew D. George
Date: 05/09/22
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
37 Brookline Ave.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $331,000
Buyer: Angela M. Grassetti
Seller: Armand G. Dubuc
Date: 05/13/22
73 Cooper St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $181,000
Buyer: Mark Woodbury
Seller: Jeremey Andrews
Date: 05/11/22
17 Doloris Lane
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Michael Consolini
Seller: Kurt A. Meehan
Date: 05/09/22
92 Halladay Dr.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $366,000
Buyer: Oleksandr Pavliuchyk
Seller: Paul E. Cassidy
Date: 05/12/22
48 Highland Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Kenneth B. Beagle
Seller: Michael D. Balboni
Date: 05/09/22
23 Liquori Dr.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: David J. Mason
Seller: David J. Mason
Date: 05/17/22
204-206 North St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $398,500
Buyer: Zanoris S. Perez
Seller: Vadim Plotnikov
Date: 05/10/22
522 North St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Jeremey M. Andrews
Seller: Matthew S. Oliver
Date: 05/13/22
96 Ridgeway Dr.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Paul V. Trimboli
Seller: Fredrick G. Cooper
Date: 05/13/22
491 River Road
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Nolan E. Sheridan
Seller: James S. Sheridan
Date: 05/11/22
51 Robin Ridge Dr.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $298,300
Buyer: Richard B. Mitnick
Seller: Lawton, Harriet R., (Estate)
Date: 05/12/22
Shoemaker Lane, Lot A
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Lower Pioneer Valley Educational
Seller: Elias Properties Inc.
Date: 05/10/22
639 Silver St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $197,723
Buyer: Midfirst Bank
Seller: Sinan Turan
Date: 05/18/22
88 South St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Wal-Lee Enterprises LLC
Seller: Alan J. Kinsley
Date: 05/13/22
CHESTER
Bromley Road
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Proper Farm LLC
Seller: Meyer, Nancy L., (Estate)
Date: 05/20/22
CHICOPEE
16 Ambrose St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $333,000
Buyer: Kimberly A. Johnson
Seller: KNC Home Renovations LLC
Date: 05/09/22
23 Ashgrove St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $204,900
Buyer: Elizabeth J. Daudlelin
Seller: Antonio Colon
Date: 05/09/22
68 Blanchwood Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Tracy A. Saunders
Seller: Cameron M. Szczygiel
Date: 05/18/22
115 Blanchwood Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Tomas I. Alvarado
Seller: Ramona M. Romero
Date: 05/18/22
113 Center St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $536,000
Buyer: A. Baltazar Properties LLC
Seller: David C. Momnie
Date: 05/09/22
121 Center St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $536,000
Buyer: A. Baltazar Properties LLC
Seller: David C. Momnie
Date: 05/09/22
501 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Felix L. Robles-Velez
Seller: Brendan J. Sayers
Date: 05/13/22
863 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Capi Mitigation Group LLC
Seller: Wayne J. Murphy
Date: 05/20/22
21 Dale St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $358,000
Buyer: Erick C. Weber
Seller: 21 Dale LLC
Date: 05/20/22
35 Edbert St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Delilah M. Rodriguez
Seller: Mark W. Avery
Date: 05/13/22
93 Fernhill St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Joseph R. Lucena
Seller: Deborah Breault
Date: 05/11/22
130 Fletcher Circle
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Elizabeth Mulcahy
Seller: Kathryn Barry
Date: 05/12/22
11 Glendale St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $207,000
Buyer: Adam Goncalves
Seller: Kopaczek, Frances G., (Estate)
Date: 05/09/22
96 Granby Road
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Nelitza Martinez-Gorgas
Seller: Grace Estates LLC
Date: 05/10/22
939 Granby Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $334,000
Buyer: Ismael Arroyo
Seller: Luis Correa
Date: 05/17/22
186 Grattan St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $1,050,000
Buyer: 186 & 194 Grattan St. TR
Seller: Lucie N. Nadeau
Date: 05/19/22
194 Grattan St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $1,050,000
Buyer: 186 & 194 Grattan St. TR
Seller: Lucie N. Nadeau
Date: 05/19/22
17 Hartford St.
Chicopee, MA 01075
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Katelyn A. Shepard
Seller: Diana Parks-Forbes
Date: 05/11/22
432 Irene St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: David Kachinski
Seller: Dorothy Hosmer
Date: 05/09/22
42 Ludger Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $249,500
Buyer: Marlene Cardenas
Seller: Richard F. Murray
Date: 05/19/22
24 Marion St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $317,000
Buyer: Steven T. Wilco
Seller: Tang Properties LLC
Date: 05/11/22
664 McKinstry Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $122,400
Buyer: Alex Alvarez
Seller: Bruce, Ralph C., (Estate)
Date: 05/18/22
217 Moore St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $242,404
Buyer: April Salvador-Macadam
Seller: Gail M. Salvador
Date: 05/13/22
34 Myrtle St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $272,000
Buyer: Xiomara Rivera-Valle
Seller: Oniel Morrison
Date: 05/18/22
4 Paradise St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Thomas A. Lemay
Seller: Christopher M. Roy
Date: 05/17/22
447 Prospect St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $322,000
Buyer: Nicole A. Wassell
Seller: William E. Heroux
Date: 05/16/22
49 Ridgewood Road
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Christine Perez
Seller: Anne M. Crean
Date: 05/20/22
151 Rolf Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $156,000
Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc.
Seller: Chouinard, Jean F., (Estate)
Date: 05/20/22
146 Saint James Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $304,000
Buyer: Ryan H. Short
Seller: Iraida Mendez-Vega
Date: 05/13/22
76 Springfield St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Orange Bliss Property LLC
Seller: Orange Park Management LLC
Date: 05/13/22
82 Springfield St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Orange Bliss Property LLC
Seller: Orange Park Management LLC
Date: 05/13/22
20 Swol St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Homestead Connections LLC
Seller: Dzialo, Delores, (Estate)
Date: 05/17/22
125 Wildermere St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Lisbett Alicea
Seller: Greg A. Labonte
Date: 05/09/22
32 Woodcrest Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Amy R. Tanguay
Seller: Irene Remillard
Date: 05/18/22
EAST LONGMEADOW
38 Bayne St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Sadie NT
Seller: Andrew R. Halgas
Date: 05/10/22
29 Brynmawr Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $505,000
Buyer: Ryan J. Cronin
Seller: James W. Walsh
Date: 05/12/22
169 Braeburn Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $489,000
Buyer: Yagul Ganendran
Seller: Alexander Grisaru
Date: 05/18/22
197 Chestnut St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $163,500
Buyer: Jahjan LLC
Seller: Kennedy, William H., (Estate)
Date: 05/18/22
21 Dearborn St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Matthew Park
Seller: Nichol A. Catellier
Date: 05/18/22
61 Dwight Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01108
Amount: $272,500
Buyer: Lauren Shaw
Seller: Leslie S. Rivera-Cruz
Date: 05/20/22
7 Fairway Lane
East Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $625,000
Buyer: Vamshi Thandra
Seller: Michael Carabetta
Date: 05/12/22
52 Favorite Lane
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $880,000
Buyer: Louis A. Chauvin
Seller: Kevin J. Kennedy
Date: 05/09/22
193 Kibbe Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Andrew R. Rose
Seller: Steve Congelos
Date: 05/17/22
214 Meadowbrook Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $470,000
Buyer: Yan Chen
Seller: Hunter Shea
Date: 05/09/22
595 Parker St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Alexander T. Kay
Seller: Jennifer A. Dickinson
Date: 05/18/22
115 Prospect St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $489,000
Buyer: Geoffrey P. Peer
Seller: Ryan M. St.Germain
Date: 05/18/22
115 Prospect St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $508,000
Buyer: Hannah D. Kleeberg
Seller: Geoffrey P. Peer
Date: 05/18/22
14 Somerset St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Richard B. Cuoco
Seller: Patrick T. Dillon
Date: 05/13/22
37 South Bend Lane
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $559,000
Buyer: Aengus P. Walker
Seller: Michael Frank Design LLC
Date: 05/20/22
90 Stonehill Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $750,000
Buyer: Robert Dermgrdichian
Seller: Edward C. Kennedy
Date: 05/12/22
HAMPDEN
63 Bayberry Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Caroline Keirsten-McCoy
Seller: Cabana Properties 3 LLC
Date: 05/13/22
345 Chapin Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Fred A. Pafumi
Seller: Eleanor C. Manegre
Date: 05/18/22
25 Kibbe Lane
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $612,000
Buyer: Donald L. Rhea
Seller: Gregory W. Simonelli
Date: 05/12/22
21 Middlefield Dr.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $283,500
Buyer: Tamara L. Moreau
Seller: Jerry McDonald
Date: 05/09/22
51 Oak Knoll Dr.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Matthew J. Brodeur
Seller: Joseph T. Gorecki
Date: 05/12/22
HOLLAND
38 Island Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Nathan Robidoux
Seller: Douglas Robidoux
Date: 05/10/22
38 Stony Hill Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Lonnie Desmarais
Seller: Tahra I. Alaoui
Date: 05/20/22
HOLYOKE
82-84 Center St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $264,000
Buyer: Leonardo Rodriguez
Seller: Aida Mateo-Rodriguez
Date: 05/10/22
24 Clark St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Mary R. Kolodny
Seller: Kenneth Lauzier
Date: 05/16/22
1010 Dwight St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $266,300
Buyer: Sarah E. Boisvert
Seller: Mary J. Lavinio
Date: 05/20/22
1071-1073 Dwight St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $268,000
Buyer: Christopher Wheaton
Seller: Fritzner Guiteau
Date: 05/11/22
52 Fairfield Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Kevin A. Rice
Seller: David Kruta
Date: 05/18/22
3 Fenton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Bonnie Netto
Seller: Joshua Perreault
Date: 05/18/22
21 Glen St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Seth Jackson
Seller: Preterotti, Tristan D., (Estate)
Date: 05/10/22
348 Hillside Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Katherine V. Otero-Aponte
Seller: Richard B. Stuart
Date: 05/09/22
318 Ingleside St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $249,000
Buyer: Marcus Stevenson
Seller: Robert Crago
Date: 05/10/22
339 Jarvis Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $282,000
Buyer: Kevin A. Carothers
Seller: Andrea York
Date: 05/20/22
293-301 Main St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Enlace LLC
Seller: New England Farm Workers Council
Date: 05/10/22
1691 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Gallagher Cap Group LLC
Seller: Rosemary O’Connell-Doyle
Date: 05/16/22
204-206 Pleasant St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $243,207
Buyer: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Seller: Chaid Sim
Date: 05/13/22
12 Quirk Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Leah Soles
Seller: GZS Realty 2 LLC
Date: 05/12/22
60 Taylor St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $306,000
Buyer: Yesenia Diaz-Reyes
Seller: David Roman
Date: 05/20/22
348 West Franklin St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $292,500
Buyer: Jessica L. Clark
Seller: Amer Ahmed
Date: 05/16/22
LONGMEADOW
46 Brittany Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $760,000
Buyer: G. F. Dominguez-Paredes
Seller: Eric L. Narotsky
Date: 05/13/22
56 Cambridge Circle
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $670,000
Buyer: Levinia St.Jean
Seller: Custom Home Development Group LLC
Date: 05/18/22
8 Deerfield Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $645,000
Buyer: Michael Walsh
Seller: Gladysh Capital LLC
Date: 05/18/22
159 Edgewood Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: John C. Kienzler
Seller: Carolyn Conway
Date: 05/12/22
183 Homestead Blvd.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $218,000
Buyer: Stephanie T. Cloutier
Seller: Donna Bryskiewicz
Date: 05/17/22
17 Longmeadow St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Phillip O’Brien
Seller: Harrington Holdings Inc.
Date: 05/16/22
107 Normandy Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $1,130,000
Buyer: Ahmet Gunay
Seller: Alan R. Goodman
Date: 05/13/22
19 Robin Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Quercus Properties LLC
Seller: Kenneth H. Haskins FT
Date: 05/16/22
LUDLOW
Allison Lane, Lot 22
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Ronald F. Willette
Seller: Lionel P. Ribeiro
Date: 05/10/22
41 Bristol St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Rowan Demond
Seller: Richard A. Bagley
Date: 05/13/22
497 Center St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $547,000
Buyer: 4 Season Auto Wash Inc.
Seller: Auto Fuel & Wash Center LLC
Date: 05/16/22
11 Greenwich St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $279,900
Buyer: Peter A. Morales
Seller: Todd A. Fillion
Date: 05/17/22
45 Hunter Road
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $431,000
Buyer: Joshua M. Block
Seller: Mark A. Duda
Date: 05/16/22
83 Laroche St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Steven C. Lear
Seller: Brigette M. Porth
Date: 05/20/22
79 Massachusetts Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Cody Crowell
Seller: Richard M. Kresconko
Date: 05/09/22
11 North Arthur St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $327,000
Buyer: Amanda Faro
Seller: Benito J. Silvestri
Date: 05/13/22
199 Reynolds St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Modifi Homes LLC
Seller: Sharon R. Laro
Date: 05/09/22
68 Yale St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $278,000
Buyer: James Knight
Seller: Jeffrey C. McConkey
Date: 05/13/22
MONSON
199 Munn Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: McClung FT
Seller: Tawnne J. Ostrander
Date: 05/10/22
MONTGOMERY
48 Pineridge Road
Montgomery, MA 01085
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Chelsi L. Derrig
Seller: Timothy K. Derrig
Date: 05/13/22
PALMER
4495 High St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Barbara A. Blasdell
Seller: Ethel M. Robertshaw
Date: 05/17/22
3 Homestead St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Benjamin Ngachoko
Seller: Deidre L. Cadieux
Date: 05/12/22
313 River St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $149,900
Buyer: Andrew Mentzer
Seller: Matthew R. Dickinson
Date: 05/16/22
SPRINGFIELD
140 Abbe Ave.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $206,000
Buyer: Cecilia Lopez
Seller: Iglesia Bautista Nueva Church
Date: 05/19/22
76 Acushnet Ave.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Jose Figuereo-Lara
Seller: Christopher Colon-Diaz
Date: 05/11/22
137-A Allen St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Jose Rijo
Seller: Jonathan E. Abel
Date: 05/17/22
1920 Allen St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Wilfredo Fontanez
Seller: Kimberly M. Conrad
Date: 05/12/22
84 Ambrose St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: John Conboy
Seller: Homes Real Estate Vent LLC
Date: 05/09/22
58 Arliss St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Brian Pryor
Seller: Nathaniel Wilson
Date: 05/11/22
833 Belmont Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Nicholas W. Turnberg
Seller: John S. Allsop
Date: 05/13/22
406-414 Berkshire Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $1,600,000
Buyer: Sunshine Homes LLC
Seller: J. R. Real Estate LLC
Date: 05/12/22
104 Bowdoin St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Maudeline Duvert
Seller: Stephen Gray
Date: 05/13/22
667 Bradley Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Angelo Deguglielmo
Seller: Mark P. Thomas
Date: 05/09/22
21 Buckingham Place
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Beverly Bromfield
Seller: Davies, Abbie Delores, (Estate)
Date: 05/09/22
64 Buckingham St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Dauntless Path LLC
Seller: Pearlia J. Bailey
Date: 05/20/22
16 Capitol Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Tony Younes
Seller: Katherine M. Kruser
Date: 05/13/22
16 Chapel St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Marshall Gabriel
Seller: Jenary L. Merced
Date: 05/17/22
97 Cherokee Dr.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $261,000
Buyer: Hoi L. Chui
Seller: Cheung M. Chui
Date: 05/13/22
82 Darling St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Kristen N. Lovell
Seller: Shirley Burr
Date: 05/10/22
11-15 Dawes St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $246,000
Buyer: Aglika S. Georgieva
Seller: Eric Henson
Date: 05/11/22
101 Derryfield Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $269,000
Buyer: Nicholas P. Massarone
Seller: Luke D. Hands
Date: 05/10/22
101-103 Draper St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $292,000
Buyer: Dara Uy
Seller: Marta Raspaldo
Date: 05/11/22
49-51 Dwight St.
Springfield, MA 01103
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: RGA Properties LLC
Seller: John F. Magnani
Date: 05/11/22
61 Dwight Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $272,500
Buyer: Lauren Shaw
Seller: Leslie S. Rivera-Cruz
Date: 05/20/22
52 Elwood Dr.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Andrew Hernandez
Seller: Lourdes C. Delson
Date: 05/20/22
8-A Florence St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Wytas Properties LLC
Seller: Peter E. Sares
Date: 05/11/22
206 Gifford St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Kyle D. Ashe
Seller: Diane M. Mead
Date: 05/11/22
19 Glenham St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $232,000
Buyer: Eric S. Roy
Seller: Eduardo Matos
Date: 05/19/22
41 Glenmore St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Hau Ly
Seller: Michael F. Torcia
Date: 05/16/22
60 Grand St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Wells Fargo Bank
Seller: Anthony R. Wllison
Date: 05/12/22
25 Greene Place
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: JJJ 17 LLC
Seller: Deluca Development Corp.
Date: 05/13/22
97 Helberg Road
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $135,500
Buyer: Gisela Navarro
Seller: Timothy Ehnstrom
Date: 05/17/22
33 Higgins St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Johnniel Gomez
Seller: Itsamar Hernandez
Date: 05/12/22
301 Holcomb Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $134,255
Buyer: Kokoleka RT
Seller: Mark Turnbull
Date: 05/13/22
80 Howes St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $216,000
Buyer: Kimberly Ramos-Cotto
Seller: Robert L. Gladden
Date: 05/16/22
24 Jardine St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Lizbeth Santos-Castro
Seller: Edwin O. Garcia
Date: 05/19/22
230 Keddy St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $237,500
Buyer: Giuseppe Leone
Seller: Homes RE Vent LLC
Date: 05/10/22
8-12 Kelly Place
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Eridania Arias
Seller: Jose M. Goncalves
Date: 05/17/22
19-23 Kelly Place
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Yudeisy C. Arias
Seller: Jose M. Goncalves
Date: 05/20/22
166 Kensington Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Prince E. Kumah
Seller: Emtay Inc.
Date: 05/09/22
312-320 Locust St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Africana Villa LLC
Seller: Phoenix Development Inc.
Date: 05/11/22
106 Maebeth St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Christopher J. Senecal
Seller: James F. Senecal
Date: 05/20/22
42 Merwin St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: George Kamukala
Seller: Joejoe Properties LLC
Date: 05/16/22
150 Methuen St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $221,500
Buyer: Nandlal S. Reejhsinghani
Seller: Kroll, Wayne B., (Estate)
Date: 05/11/22
83-85 Middle St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $349,900
Buyer: Yichen Wang
Seller: Gary Daula
Date: 05/20/22
93 Montrose St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Miguel Diaz
Seller: George T. Bass
Date: 05/16/22
165 Nagle St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Leslie S. Rivera-Cruz
Seller: Zdzislaw Lupa
Date: 05/20/22
156-158 Norfolk St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $136,000
Buyer: Daniel Carthon
Seller: Efrain Astocio
Date: 05/11/22
90 Norman St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Mei R. Wang
Seller: Alain Jesulus
Date: 05/18/22
84 Northampton Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Kam Sylvestre
Seller: Mitchel Icart
Date: 05/20/22
209 Oak Grove Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Mariely C. Fernandez
Seller: L&T Turnovers LLC
Date: 05/20/22
79 Oak St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: 79 Oak LLC
Seller: BRVSA Associates LLC
Date: 05/20/22
373-375 Parker St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Gissel Santiago
Seller: Carmen M. Caraballo
Date: 05/13/22
43 Plumtree Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Eugenio R. Tejada-Diaz
Seller: William Raleigh
Date: 05/18/22
170 Plumtree Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Efrain J. Alvarado
Seller: E&G Joint Venture NT
Date: 05/11/22
216 Plumtree Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Zulaika Hernandez
Seller: Vincent K. Milotte
Date: 05/13/22
447 Plumtree Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $133,000
Buyer: East Coast Contracting
Seller: Lemme, Carmine J. Jr., (Estate)
Date: 05/18/22
57-63 Putnam Circle
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Eridania Arias
Seller: Jack R. Rodrigues
Date: 05/17/22
Quincy St.
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: 79 Oak LLC
Seller: BRVSA Associates LLC
Date: 05/20/22
909 Roosevelt Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $299,999
Buyer: Edward Brown
Seller: Angel O. Alban
Date: 05/16/22
249 Saint James Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $229,000
Buyer: Maria Santiago-Lopez
Seller: Jahaira Negron-Garriga
Date: 05/13/22
80-82 Shawmut St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Diana Pun
Seller: Robert K. Barry
Date: 05/13/22
51 Savoy Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Mark A. Daniels
Seller: Winston Bernard
Date: 05/20/22
108 Shawmut St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $274,500
Buyer: Maitic A. Morse
Seller: Thanh V. Nguyen
Date: 05/13/22
46-48 Somerset St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $312,000
Buyer: Kerryann Robinson
Seller: Feliciano A. Bonilla
Date: 05/10/22
78 Starling Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Blanca J. Loja
Seller: Adele D. Rapp
Date: 05/20/22
16 Stratford Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $341,000
Buyer: Ramon P. Dossantos
Seller: Lionel O. Raye
Date: 05/09/22
1032 Sumner Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $241,000
Buyer: Kyle M. Whitlock
Seller: Jacob J. McBride
Date: 05/13/22
69-71 Sycamore St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Kurt I. Wilson
Seller: Hervin A. Edwards
Date: 05/16/22
15 Sylvan St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: KVR Properties LLC
Seller: Caleb A. Rozwenc
Date: 05/10/22
290 Tremont St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Ke Xiao
Seller: Danielle Mitchell
Date: 05/11/22
3 Turner St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Jan F. Diaz-Navarro
Seller: Henry Alicea
Date: 05/12/22
Verge St.
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: MR Master LLC
Seller: Lorraine L. Gazda
Date: 05/10/22
146 Verge St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: MR Master LLC
Seller: Robert Gazda
Date: 05/10/22
189 Waldorf St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Antonio M. Rivera
Seller: Alvinelis C. Velazquez
Date: 05/20/22
27 Walsh St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: John Conboy
Seller: Homes Real Estate Ventures LLC
Date: 05/09/22
19 Wareham St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Yuthida Heng
Seller: Israel Mateo
Date: 05/20/22
31 Washburn St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: JJJ 17 LLC
Seller: Deluca Development Corp.
Date: 05/13/22
107-109 Wellington St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $213,000
Buyer: Kareena Williams
Seller: William M. Gaynor
Date: 05/13/22
135-137 West Alvord St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $236,000
Buyer: Badran M. Khatib
Seller: Paul K. Plourd
Date: 05/16/22
189 Wheeler Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Gail P. Bordua
Seller: Raymond L. Laflamme
Date: 05/18/22
261 Wilbraham Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $258,000
Buyer: Kam Sylvestre
Seller: Mitchel Icart
Date: 05/20/22
205 Winton St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $274,991
Buyer: Truist Bank
Seller: Concepcion Morales
Date: 05/13/22
1045-1047 Worcester St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Alycar Investments LLC
Seller: Vivian L. Ludoul
Date: 05/11/22
1189-1191 Worcester St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Perch Rock Management LLC
Seller: Hayden Wattley
Date: 05/13/22
48-50 Wrentham Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $342,500
Buyer: Zhong Chen
Seller: Manuel Garcia
Date: 05/20/22
SOUTHWICK
115 Berkshire Ave.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $199,970
Buyer: Avail 1 REO LLC
Seller: Lynne B. Bridges
Date: 05/16/22
Doral Lane
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $530,000
Buyer: Armand G. Dubuc
Seller: Hamelin Framing Inc.
Date: 05/13/22
9 Eagle St.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Mikhail Kolesnichenko
Seller: Andrey Kolesnichenko
Date: 05/16/22
115 North Lake Ave.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $580,000
Buyer: Philip S. Wilson
Seller: Richard Crews
Date: 05/10/22
TOLLAND
650 Colebrook River Road
Tolland, MA 01034
Amount: $214,000
Buyer: Daniel J. Regan
Seller: Joel Townson
Date: 05/18/22
312 Fox Den Road
Tolland, MA 01034
Amount: $199,000
Buyer: John D. Cotter
Seller: Marcia C. Eveland
Date: 05/13/22
WALES
8 Henry Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $449,000
Buyer: Kevin Fitzpatrick
Seller: Peter Bouchard
Date: 05/18/22
15 Sichols Colony Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Joseph A. Boyle
Seller: Rebecca C. O’Dell
Date: 05/20/22
172 Union Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Kimberly Y. Lavorante
Seller: Wellner, Susan Jane, (Estate)
Date: 05/11/22
7 Willow Dell Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Leah Savoie
Seller: Joyce E. Stocks
Date: 05/13/22
WEST SPRINGFIELD
127 Adrian Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: David Bonyeau
Seller: Guimond, Claire A., (Estate)
Date: 05/11/22
79 Bridge St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Man H. Tsang
Seller: Haskell Holdings LLC
Date: 05/19/22
20 Clara St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Jared Hamre
Seller: Aetti Einner Projects LLC
Date: 05/09/22
95 Clarence St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc.
Seller: Jenifer C. Berrelli
Date: 05/16/22
31 Crestview Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Wesley E. Clark
Seller: Robert A. McCarthy
Date: 05/20/22
65 Fox St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Denise A. Cordeau
Seller: Steven Ozcelik
Date: 05/20/22
Hannoush Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Ievgenii Gusiev
Seller: Norman A. Hannoush
Date: 05/10/22
215 Hillcrest Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Michael J. Whalen
Seller: Alyssa Vincelette
Date: 05/20/22
342 Lancaster Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Kathryn A. Galuszewski
Seller: Ann M. Clark
Date: 05/18/22
19 Lathrop St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $178,000
Buyer: Cornerstone Homebuying LLC
Seller: Old Day Realty LLC
Date: 05/20/22
237 Main St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Congamond Management LLC
Seller: Paul P. Petell
Date: 05/09/22
147 Norman St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $605,000
Buyer: Creanza Realty 3 LLC
Seller: Gandara Mental Health Center
Date: 05/09/22
59 Piper Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Edwin E. Olmeda
Seller: David L. Chapski
Date: 05/12/22
116 Poplar Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Jose A. Mercado
Seller: Maria R. Rodrigues
Date: 05/18/22
233 Poplar Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $269,000
Buyer: June Taylor
Seller: Robert A. Parsons
Date: 05/17/22
100 Prince Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $272,000
Buyer: Tracy Cecchetelli
Seller: Lori J. Kucharzyk
Date: 05/16/22
76 Russell St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Eugeniu Corja
Seller: Lisa W. Cassidy
Date: 05/19/22
17 Vincent Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $274,000
Buyer: Courtney J. Campbell
Seller: Delo, Patricia G., (Estate)
Date: 05/20/22
195 Windsor St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $142,000
Buyer: Thaddeus Tokarz
Seller: Rhonda L. Scheible-Dion
Date: 05/09/22
78 Woodmont St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Amy M. Crosby
Seller: Susan P. Kleciak
Date: 05/19/22
15 York St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Mustafa Gusenov
Seller: Suzanne Bergeron
Date: 05/20/22
WESTFIELD
156 Barbara St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Man B. Darjee
Seller: Maria A. Rosado
Date: 05/11/22
21 Cranston St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: NRES LLC
Seller: Shirley M. Lucas
Date: 05/11/22
104 Glenwood Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $236,000
Buyer: Michelle Alfano
Seller: Kathleen B. Jenks
Date: 05/17/22
515 Granville Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Patrick J. Liptak
Seller: James V. Liptak
Date: 05/20/22
198 Holyoke Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $225,900
Buyer: Victoria L. Camp
Seller: Diamond Investment Group LLC
Date: 05/12/22
47 Hopkins Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Nickolas Dupelle
Seller: Wayne E. Weatherwax
Date: 05/13/22
57 Jessie Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $590,000
Buyer: Fredrick Bell
Seller: James C. Pelletier
Date: 05/16/22
92 Larchly Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Julie Arroyo
Seller: Martin Nunez
Date: 05/20/22
72 Lindbergh Blvd.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Nicholas J. Strycharz
Seller: Michael P. Machietto
Date: 05/16/22
10 Old Town Ford Way
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: David A. Rudenko
Seller: Jennifer A. Pasterkiewicz
Date: 05/17/22
139 Sackett Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Rene Gauthier
Seller: Bates, Joan, (Estate)
Date: 05/18/22
24 Shannon Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $286,500
Buyer: Michelle L. Wilga
Seller: Janice M. Vincent
Date: 05/19/22
395 Southwick Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Amanda Gauthier
Seller: BP LLC
Date: 05/09/22
63 Spruce St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $426,000
Buyer: Joshua Derrig
Seller: Charles R. Margarites
Date: 05/20/22
809 West Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $327,000
Buyer: Bryelle Boisseau
Seller: Carol B. Tefts
Date: 05/20/22
WILBRAHAM
4 Deer Run Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $620,000
Buyer: James A. Olson
Seller: Brian A. Person
Date: 05/17/22
8 Delmor Circle
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Hazel Zebian
Seller: Anna G. Levine
Date: 05/12/22
717 Main St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $590,000
Buyer: Richard J. Gallagher
Seller: Kevin J. Czaplicki
Date: 05/12/22
6 Pease St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $429,000
Buyer: Alexa S. Locke
Seller: Caren L. Reed
Date: 05/20/22
980 Tinkham Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: NKZ Realty Inc.
Seller: Emtay Inc.
Date: 05/16/22
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
734 Bay Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Jonatan Steenbrink
Seller: David Ulen
Date: 05/19/22
124 Grantwood Dr.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Shalin K. Chellaswamy
Seller: Marmanissayegh LLC
Date: 05/16/22
148 Lincoln Ave.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $975,000
Buyer: James B. Lynch
Seller: Thomas Buck-Sleeper
Date: 05/16/22
285 Lincoln Ave.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $915,000
Buyer: Melissa A. Farris
Seller: J. Richard Pilsner
Date: 05/12/22
124 Lindenridge Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $849,500
Buyer: Jeeyon Jeong
Seller: Countryside Builders Inc.
Date: 05/20/22
106 Shutesbury Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $850,000
Buyer: Anahit Mkrtchyan
Seller: Alys Malcolm TR
Date: 05/09/22
669 Station Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $230,069
Buyer: 669 Station Road LLC
Seller: Spring Associates Inc.
Date: 05/20/22
9 Thistle Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $459,000
Buyer: Maria T. Trapani
Seller: Drue E. Johnson
Date: 05/16/22
40 Valley Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Tristram G. Seidler
Seller: Valley Lane Realty NT
Date: 05/12/22
BELCHERTOWN
38 Edelcy Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $465,000
Buyer: Luke M. Useted
Seller: Lewis A. Holzman
Date: 05/12/22
240 North Washington St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: James Mcisaac
Seller: Santaniello, Frank S., (Estate)
Date: 05/12/22
105 Railroad St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $249,900
Buyer: Scott Swistak
Seller: Joel W. Slupnicki
Date: 05/13/22
27 Spring Hill Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $585,000
Buyer: Sarah Berger
Seller: Jeffrey Martins
Date: 05/16/22
432 State St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $455,000
Buyer: Weston Brook Property LLC
Seller: PMDM Realty LLC
Date: 05/16/22
Sycamore Circle
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: J. N. Duquette & Son Construction
Seller: Hickory Hills Realty LLC
Date: 05/12/22
CHESTERFIELD
17 Bissell Road
Chesterfield, MA 01096
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Cynthia Scully
Seller: David Luquin
Date: 05/17/22
23 Bissell Road
Chesterfield, MA 01096
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Dorothea Hanson
Seller: Vee Builders LLC
Date: 05/16/22
EASTHAMPTON
11 Ballard St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: Conan M. Magee
Seller: Ryan McLaughlin
Date: 05/20/22
17 Center St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $389,000
Buyer: Daniel Emery
Seller: Robert M. Stacknow
Date: 05/16/22
30 Gula Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Paul D. Matterson
Seller: Barabaral Matteson LT
Date: 05/20/22
40 Holyoke St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Suzanne M. Bowles
Seller: 413 LLC
Date: 05/13/22
17 Plain St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $332,500
Buyer: Margaret Walsh
Seller: Anne L. Carson
Date: 05/12/22
105 Plain St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Todd R. Carson
Seller: Nicholas D. Duprey
Date: 05/20/22
106 Plain St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $376,500
Buyer: Kimaya Diggs
Seller: Todd R. Carson
Date: 05/13/22
64 Main St.
Goshen, MA 01032
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Barbara E. Richardson
Seller: Harry INT
Date: 05/17/22
GRANBY
139 Amity St.
Granby, MA 01002
Amount: $595,000
Buyer: Dianet Laflamme
Seller: Richard J. Jolivet
Date: 05/19/22
26 Cold Hill Dr.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Karen B. Heymann
Seller: Ralph H. Hedrick
Date: 05/16/22
54 Ferry Hill Road
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: James Dean
Seller: Matthew J. Rudnik
Date: 05/18/22
15 Lyman St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $419,900
Buyer: Greg Labonte
Seller: Peter J. Hodgson
Date: 05/09/22
HADLEY
18 Meadowbrook Dr.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: G. Whelpley
Seller: Bruce W. Brewer
Date: 05/18/22
86 Mount Warner Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $489,000
Buyer: Gudrun Durham
Seller: Page Railsback
Date: 05/11/22
104 Rocky Hill Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: Mary C. Elmer
Seller: Heidi K. Kuester
Date: 05/09/22
HUNTINGTON
5 Barr Hill Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $399,000
Buyer: Robert D. Peloquin
Seller: 5 Barr Hill Road Land TR
Date: 05/12/22
82 Bromley Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Proper Farm LLC
Seller: Meyer, Nancy L., (Estate)
Date: 05/20/22
128 Goss Hill Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Abigail Lennox
Seller: Brianne Marie
Date: 05/19/22
8 Montgomery Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $565,000
Buyer: Robert A. Drabiuk
Seller: Aaron D. Welch
Date: 05/13/22
3 Pleasant St.
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $271,000
Buyer: Robin Darling-Hendrix
Seller: Lylel Congdon
Date: 05/20/22
NORTHAMPTON
70 Bancroft Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $520,000
Buyer: Barbara P. Takahashi
Seller: Snook, Lena P., (Estate)
Date: 05/13/22
947 Burts Pit Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: John T. Race LT
Seller: Deborah J. Foley
Date: 05/16/22
734 Kennedy Road
Northampton, MA 01053
Amount: $432,000
Buyer: Mill River Renovations LLC
Seller: Newell, Irene, (Estate)
Date: 05/16/22
40 Keyes St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $581,000
Buyer: Denis F. Cronin
Seller: Priscilla M. Ross
Date: 05/13/22
78 Overlook Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Veteran Stan LLC
Seller: Richard E. Carpenter
Date: 05/12/22
757 Park Hill Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: Lauren E. Brown
Seller: Elan L. Abrell
Date: 05/16/22
39 Pine St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $611,000
Buyer: Alexandra Ditucci
Seller: Ellen T. Vitale
Date: 05/18/22
596 Ryan Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Nu Wayhomes Inc.
Seller: Tuperkeizsis, Gloria H., (Estate)
Date: 05/20/22
4 Warfield Place
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $560,000
Buyer: Sarah Zlotnik
Seller: Kathryne M. Young
Date: 05/13/22
PLAINFIELD
58 West Hill Road
Plainfield, MA 01070
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Cady Street LLC
Seller: Francis X. Connolly
Date: 05/20/22
SOUTH HADLEY
32 Atwood Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $652,000
Buyer: Lacy N. Gillotti
Seller: Smith & Whyte FT
Date: 05/20/22
10 Bartlett St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $299,900
Buyer: Robert Lamirande
Seller: Claire T. Mailhott
Date: 05/10/22
16 Grant St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $269,000
Buyer: James L. Provost
Seller: Gaylord Blue LLC
Date: 05/09/22
17 Hartford St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Katelyn A. Shepard
Seller: Diana Parks-Forbes
Date: 05/11/22
29 Maple St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $328,000
Buyer: Hannah Roth
Seller: Samantha Bortosz
Date: 05/17/22
620 New Ludlow Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $1,350,000
Buyer: All Star Building LLC
Seller: All Star Dairy Foods Inc.
Date: 05/12/22
388 Newton St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Chelsea L. Calhoun
Seller: Cheryl Calhoun
Date: 05/18/22
SOUTHAMPTON
64 Pleasant St.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $690,000
Buyer: Perrine Meunier-Jones
Seller: Michael A. Sorokin
Date: 05/20/22
WARE
14 Barnes St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $208,000
Buyer: Zachary Notre
Seller: Ryan Carey
Date: 05/13/22
14 Bellevue Ave.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: John Kingston
Seller: Karen L. Francis
Date: 05/17/22
146 West Main St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $261,500
Buyer: Johnny & Mary Investments LLC
Seller: Robert Mello
Date: 05/20/22
WILLIAMSBURG
9 Eastern Ave.
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Samantha E. Lussier
Seller: Donna M. McGill
Date: 05/20/22
50 Hyde Hill Road
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $391,000
Buyer: Tolani Lawrence-Lightfoot
Seller: Smith, Candace M., (Estate)
Date: 05/10/22
30 South St.
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $1,150,000
Buyer: Dale T. Raczynski
Seller: Daniel Goleman
Date: 05/20/22
WESTHAMPTON
Blueberry Hill Road, Lot 4A
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Paul A. Nowak
Seller: Monica A. Patrick RET
Date: 05/20/22
258 Chesterfield Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: David Solomkin
Seller: Andrew Braastad
Date: 05/11/22
50 Cove Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $629,000
Buyer: Clac RT
Seller: Robert H. Raub
Date: 05/09/22
223 Main Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Rachel T. Goodman
Seller: Robertap Nardi
Date: 05/20/22