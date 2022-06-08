The following building permits were issued during the month of May 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

St. Christopher’s Episcopal

27 Streiber Dr.

$8,000 — Replace two exterior doors

CPI 425 Meadow Street LLC

425 Meadow St.

$80,000 — Separation wall within the factory space

LENOX

Melanie Carr

489 Pittsfield St.

$209,050 — Remove interior materials to install new

PITTSFIELD

Country Club of Pittsfield

639 South St.

$69,960 — Replace roofing

TJLR Onota LLC

110 Lincoln St.

$40,000 — Demolish burned building, dispose of debris, disconnect water in street and cap, cap sewer hole in foundation

SPRINGFIELD

Better Built Transmissions

338 Rocus St.

$42,588 — Construct pitched roof over flat roof

First Recourse Development Companies

42 Waltham Ave.

$11,418,000 — Knox Phase 2: Alter warehouse to 41 dwelling units

Springfield Eye Associates

3640 Main St.

$16,620 — Alter one existing room into two new rooms

Third Baptist Church

141 Walnut St.

$7,000 — Install 5 x 5 concrete foundation for a new accessible lift

Gandara Mental Health Center Inc

933 East Columbus Ave.

$89,900 — Alter 710 square feet of interior level one for three new offices

and a conference room

Baystate Medical Center

759 Chestnut St.

$77,419 — Alter 220 square feet of interior for new patient nourishment space