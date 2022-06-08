Top Banner

The following building permits were issued during the month of May 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

St. Christopher’s Episcopal
27 Streiber Dr.
$8,000 — Replace two exterior doors

CPI 425 Meadow Street LLC
425 Meadow St.
$80,000 — Separation wall within the factory space

LENOX

Melanie Carr
489 Pittsfield St.
$209,050 — Remove interior materials to install new

PITTSFIELD

Country Club of Pittsfield
639 South St.
$69,960 — Replace roofing

TJLR Onota LLC
110 Lincoln St.
$40,000 — Demolish burned building, dispose of debris, disconnect water in street and cap, cap sewer hole in foundation

SPRINGFIELD

Better Built Transmissions
338 Rocus St.
$42,588 — Construct pitched roof over flat roof

First Recourse Development Companies
42 Waltham Ave.
$11,418,000 — Knox Phase 2: Alter warehouse to 41 dwelling units

Springfield Eye Associates
3640 Main St.
$16,620 — Alter one existing room into two new rooms

Third Baptist Church
141 Walnut St.
$7,000 — Install 5 x 5 concrete foundation for a new accessible lift

Gandara Mental Health Center Inc
933 East Columbus Ave.
$89,900 — Alter 710 square feet of interior level one for three new offices
and a conference room

Baystate Medical Center
759 Chestnut St.
$77,419 — Alter 220 square feet of interior for new patient nourishment space

