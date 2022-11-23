Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
ASHFIELD
Conway Road
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Mount Owen LLC
Seller: Mount Owen RT
Date: 10/24/22
259-B Hawley Road
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Leonard Roberts
Seller: Barbara A. Ladd
Date: 10/28/22
199 Ranney Corner Road
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $387,000
Buyer: Fred J. Wang
Seller: John Reidy-Treworgy
Date: 10/28/22
Route 116
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Mount Owen LLC
Seller: Mount Owen RT
Date: 10/24/22
BERNARDSTON
491 Brattleboro Road
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Cole Facey
Seller: Jason W. Herron
Date: 10/26/22
12 North Merrifield Road
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Christopher T. Neil
Seller: Timothy L. Menard
Date: 10/28/22
DEERFIELD
357 Greenfield Road
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Northern Enterprises LLC
Seller: Stillwater Properties LLC
Date: 10/31/22
107 Hillside Road
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $740,000
Buyer: Brian Abramson
Seller: Mary Lou Ried RET
Date: 10/28/22
47 Lee Road
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Mark Mongeau
Seller: Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC
Date: 10/14/22
35 Thayer St.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Lynn A. Olynik
Seller: Sally J. Cary IRT
Date: 10/21/22
98 Whately Road
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $625,000
Buyer: Haitao Zhang
Seller: Kaimei Zheng
Date: 10/17/22
ERVING
56 Mountain Road
Erving, MA 01344
Amount: $241,000
Buyer: Evelyn Cunha
Seller: Kelly L. Hunter
Date: 10/28/22
7 West Main St.
Erving, MA 01344
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Woznial Enterprise LLC
Seller: Michael D. Driscoll
Date: 10/21/22
GREENFIELD
283 Chapman St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Bobbie Clark
Seller: Dennis A. Fisk
Date: 10/26/22
119 Davis St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Paul T. Norwood
Seller: Joshua L. McConnell
Date: 10/27/22
188 Federal St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: ZS Enterprise LLC
Seller: Mulligans Haven LLC
Date: 10/26/22
60 Forest Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $227,500
Buyer: Wilfred Cather
Seller: Egan IRT
Date: 10/27/22
29 Hastings St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Teresa Martinez
Seller: Tarsis T. Theofaidis
Date: 10/21/22
104 Leyden Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Susan Pennison
Seller: Rebeca Snow-Kowal
Date: 10/21/22
25 Main St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Spartans Inc.
Seller: Demosthenis Leristis
Date: 10/21/22
37 Mary Potter Lane
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: John R. Fitzsimmons
Seller: Danny Mason
Date: 10/31/22
438 Mohawk Trail
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Keith Cosimini
Seller: Steven M. Knapp
Date: 10/31/22
39 Newell Pond Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Ayron Hemingway
Seller: Jennifer M. Bartak
Date: 10/31/22
75 River St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $133,159
Buyer: Paul Viens
Seller: Debora J. Sears
Date: 10/26/22
289 Wells St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $1,200,000
Buyer: Gigi Self Storage LLC
Seller: ACCSS1 LLC
Date: 10/27/22
291 Wells St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $1,200,000
Buyer: Gigi Self Storage LLC
Seller: ACCSS1 LLC
Date: 10/27/22
LEVERETT
30 Lead Mine Road
Leverett, MA 01054
Amount: $645,000
Buyer: Paul Marquis
Seller: Sonia E. Alvarez
Date: 10/17/22
MONTAGUE
3 Bridge St.
Montague, MA 01349
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Northern Enterprises LLC
Seller: Stillwater Properties LLC
Date: 10/31/22
33 Coolidge Ave.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: John Hannum
Seller: Paul J. Emery
Date: 10/31/22
10 Emond Ave.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Stephen G. Kent
Seller: Robert E. Martin
Date: 10/18/22
58 Prospect St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: K. E. Vankeuren-Blair
Seller: Potee, Joanne K., (Estate)
Date: 10/14/22
67 Turners Falls Road
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Betsy J. Burnham
Seller: Legere, Ellen M., (Estate)
Date: 10/14/22
NORTHFIELD
92 East St.
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Susan D. Gershwin
Seller: Ryan D. Hoar
Date: 10/21/22
56 Lyman Hill Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Carla J. Simpson
Seller: Linda J. Smiaroski
Date: 10/27/22
91 Main St.
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Northern Enterprises LLC
Seller: Stillwater Properties LLC
Date: 10/31/22
34 Meadow St.
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $268,000
Buyer: Raymond Mcisaac
Seller: Kathleen A. Smith
Date: 10/31/22
ORANGE
46 Daniel Shays Hwy.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: GLM Inc.
Seller: Plains Roads RT
Date: 10/18/22
332 East Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $453,250
Buyer: Maryah Carlin
Seller: Bryan Melanson
Date: 10/28/22
60 Fountain St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Derek K. Vescovi
Seller: Robert L. Hughes
Date: 10/31/22
73 Lincoln Ave.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $418,000
Buyer: Rebecca Amaral
Seller: James A. Stanley
Date: 10/14/22
23 Pleasant St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $147,000
Buyer: Matthew Tarlin
Seller: Theresa M. Brown
Date: 10/14/22
540 South Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Brian A. Heath
Seller: Jo Ellen Heath
Date: 10/25/22
89 Wheeler Ave.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Logan A. Rivers
Seller: Joseph F. Zani
Date: 10/17/22
WARWICK
29 Athol Road
Warwick, MA 01378
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: HPG Bek 2 LLC
Seller: Gilgun, Beth Joan, (Estate)
Date: 10/24/22
29 Athol Road
Warwick, MA 01378
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Stephen P. Johnson
Seller: HPG Bek 2 LLC
Date: 10/24/22
WENDELL
10 Center St.
Wendell, MA 01379
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Alistair MacMartin
Seller: Robert T. Marsh
Date: 10/31/22
23 Farley Road
Wendell, MA 01379
Amount: $129,000
Buyer: Lisa Pepin
Seller: James F. Brady
Date: 10/21/22
175 Mormon Hollow Road
Wendell, MA 01349
Amount: $289,000
Buyer: Renee M. Lazaras
Seller: Barbara E. Sylvester
Date: 10/24/22
WHATELY
180 River Road
Whately, MA 01373
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Angelica E. Perfido
Seller: Michael F. Clark
Date: 10/28/22
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
93 Anthony St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Cassandra Nolds
Seller: Robinson, Maureen S., (Estate)
Date: 10/24/22
30 Beech Hill Road
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $283,000
Buyer: Lyudmila Bienvenue
Seller: Dechristopher, Louis M., (Estate)
Date: 10/31/22
61 Carmen Ave.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: Ashley B. Stewart
Seller: Ellen M. Kupiec
Date: 10/31/22
103 Cooper St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: East Coast Contracting
Seller: Little Dianne B., (Estate)
Date: 10/18/22
78 Hall St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Heather E. Simmons
Seller: Joseph R. Eracacho
Date: 10/28/22
34 Harvey Johnson Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $331,000
Buyer: Daniel R. Bowles
Seller: Raymond Lapointe
Date: 10/14/22
131 Juniper Ridge Dr.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $539,900
Buyer: Craig T. Vermes LT
Seller: Warren H. Roberts
Date: 10/21/22
6 Karen Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $341,000
Buyer: Phillip T. Boglisch
Seller: Santos, Eusebio P., (Estate)
Date: 10/26/22
94 Katherine Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Aleksandr Poddubchak
Seller: Jeanne M. Hartmann
Date: 10/14/22
58 Kathy Ter.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Adarberto Morales
Seller: Richard M. Brock
Date: 10/27/22
251 Meadow St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $680,000
Buyer: Roman Shtefan
Seller: Aleksandr V. Radionova
Date: 10/24/22
104 Nicole Ter.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: Travis M. Ritter
Seller: Hillside Development Corp.
Date: 10/27/22
76 Oak Lane
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Kevin M. Krupczak
Seller: Larry L. Hoague
Date: 10/28/22
216 Pineview Circle
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $223,581
Buyer: No Limit Assets LLC
Seller: McCqann, Owen Ej, (Estate)
Date: 10/28/22
67 Red Fox Dr.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Peter J. Hopkins
Seller: Wage, Darlene A., (Estate)
Date: 10/14/22
174 River Road
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Plaza LLC
Seller: Dan A. Major
Date: 10/28/22
66 School St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $291,500
Buyer: Julie Simmons
Seller: Samantha W. Harder
Date: 10/17/22
323 Southwick St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Azusa RT
Seller: Christopher C. Petrucci
Date: 10/18/22
39 Valentine Ter.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Sherry L. Agostino
Seller: Laurie L. Chaisson
Date: 10/18/22
27 Woodside Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Vincent Guardione
Seller: Justine K. Morin
Date: 10/31/22
BLANDFORD
9 Woronoco Road
Blandford, MA 01008
Amount: $262,000
Buyer: Joey Santos
Seller: Kevin M. Turrell
Date: 10/31/22
BRIMFIELD
124 East Hill Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $750,000
Buyer: Matthew Weiner
Seller: R. P. Sullivan RET
Date: 10/17/22
189 Old Sturbridge Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $149,000
Buyer: Nilda E. Medina
Seller: Lapierre, Shirley A., (Estate)
Date: 10/14/22
71 Tower Hill Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Robert Brodeur
Seller: Aaron J. Graves
Date: 10/26/22
CHESTER
26 Taft Road
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Dana H. Collins
Seller: Dennis L. Nolt
Date: 10/21/22
CHICOPEE
26 Beauchamp Ter.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $371,000
Buyer: Trevor D. Ortiz
Seller: Jason P. Lapierre
Date: 10/31/22
346 Britton St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $558,000
Buyer: 346 Britton Street LLC
Seller: Dulong Holdings LLC
Date: 10/19/22
621 Broadway St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $237,000
Buyer: Paschalia Zantouliadis
Seller: Albert J. Santamaria Jr. FT
Date: 10/25/22
366 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: SN Property & Mgmt. LLC
Seller: Lucas Real Estate LLC
Date: 10/28/22
20 Clarendon Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Mohammad Rafiq
Seller: Volodymyr Boyko
Date: 10/14/22
25 Clarendon Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $226,000
Buyer: Anthony Rodgers
Seller: Dnepro Properties LLC
Date: 10/26/22
48 Debra Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $258,000
Buyer: Jamison J. Buchanan
Seller: Twining, William B., (Estate)
Date: 10/31/22
121 Dejordy Lane
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Aleksandr Yarmolenko
Seller: Paul R. Acosta
Date: 10/28/22
20 Gilbert Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Michelle Paneto
Seller: Christopher Grant
Date: 10/27/22
111 Gill St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $241,200
Buyer: Justin A. Stratton
Seller: Gregg A. Parenteau
Date: 10/24/22
28 Glendale St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Gallagher Cap Group LLC
Seller: Karen Valencia
Date: 10/17/22
1195 Grattan St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $303,000
Buyer: Jorge L. Severino
Seller: John McCormack
Date: 10/28/22
40 Greenwich St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Alyson M. Flahive
Seller: Equity Trust Co.
Date: 10/21/22
42 Harvard St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Evan Beswick
Seller: John G. Deady
Date: 10/18/22
149 Haven Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $299,000
Buyer: Donald E. O’Connor
Seller: Barbara J. Gazda
Date: 10/25/22
85 Hilton St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Abel Millet
Seller: Alycar Investments LLC
Date: 10/24/22
200 James St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Regina Cuizon
Seller: Richard I. Boyce
Date: 10/20/22
25 Juliette St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Mariellie Rios-Rodriguez
Seller: Katharine M. Andres
Date: 10/31/22
191 Lafayette St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $283,000
Buyer: Ryan Hawley
Seller: JCG Investments LLC
Date: 10/14/22
1339 Memorial Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $1,400,000
Buyer: GR Chicopee Memorial Land LLC
Seller: Kahn-Chicopee LLC
Date: 10/27/22
71 Old Farm Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Nathan L. Vezina
Seller: Johnson, Patricia T., (Estate)
Date: 10/28/22
30 Olivine St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Arielies M. Diaz
Seller: Property Advantage Inc.
Date: 10/26/22
187 Prospect St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Ventura Cruz
Seller: Lycaste LLC
Date: 10/24/22
688 Prospect St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $217,500
Buyer: Ceo Realty LLC
Seller: Mesa Enterprises LLC
Date: 10/14/22
38 Saint Anthony St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Jose Castillo
Seller: Carl T. Dyka
Date: 10/31/22
37 Sanford St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Sharon A. Cohen
Seller: Partyka Partners LP
Date: 10/21/22
76 Silvin Road
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Stephanie R. Kane
Seller: Lamica, Daniel D., (Estate)
Date: 10/18/22
104 Silvin Road
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $242,500
Buyer: Tadeusz R. Myca
Seller: Michael T. McKenna
Date: 10/21/22
50 Springfield St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Blythewood Property Mgmt. LLC
Seller: 50 Springfield Street RT
Date: 10/27/22
36 Tremont St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $289,500
Buyer: Deonte J. Daniels
Seller: Joseph S. Kubala
Date: 10/20/22
50 Van Horn St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $297,000
Buyer: Lyle C. Clark
Seller: Bednarz FT
Date: 10/21/22
43 Wildermere St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Soraia N. Abdulbaki
Seller: LAK FT
Date: 10/27/22
EAST LONGMEADOW
25 Bartlett Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Matthias C. Galvin
Seller: Paul H. Roberge
Date: 10/19/22
35 Linden Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $560,000
Buyer: Simon J. Brighenti
Seller: Nicole Bongiorni
Date: 10/18/22
2 Lyric Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: John Martin
Seller: Joseph E. Carnevale
Date: 10/28/22
113 Mapleshade Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Gerard J. Rathe
Seller: Ronald E. Moody
Date: 10/26/22
26 Oak Bluff Circle
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $234,000
Buyer: US Bank
Seller: Charles W. Hanson
Date: 10/24/22
130 Orchard Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $605,000
Buyer: Emanuel Diaz
Seller: Gaurav Narula
Date: 10/31/22
362 Parker St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Manchester Enterprises LLC
Seller: Marie Belden
Date: 10/31/22
23 Powder Hill Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Mikayla Rice
Seller: Cynthia L. Picknally
Date: 10/27/22
79 Prospect St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Allison A. Gioielli
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 10/14/22
9 Redin Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Kenny Thai
Seller: HB1 Alternative Holdings LLC
Date: 10/28/22
80 Somers Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $323,000
Buyer: Dustin R. Hull
Seller: Jennifer M. Stinson
Date: 10/17/22
49 Speight Arden
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $361,000
Buyer: Jeff House
Seller: Nathan J. Lavallee
Date: 10/14/22
29 Taylor St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: Yvonne L. Afonso
Seller: Yvette F. Kasparian
Date: 10/18/22
167 Vineland Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Nathan J. Lavallee
Seller: Michael Frank Design LLC
Date: 10/21/22
4 Wellington Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $625,000
Buyer: Paul H. Roberge
Seller: Karen Balmer
Date: 10/19/22
GRANVILLE
417 Main Road
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $685,000
Buyer: John H. Westcott
Seller: Frank Wolak
Date: 10/21/22
HAMPDEN
119 East Longmeadow Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Robert Gossman
Seller: Daniels, Dennis E., (Estate)
Date: 10/19/22
34 Meadow Brook Lane
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: William J. Peterson
Seller: Vince C. Torchia
Date: 10/14/22
12 Middlefield Dr.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Domenico Cerasani
Seller: David M. Hernandez
Date: 10/28/22
116 Scantic Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Bernadette A. Parker
Seller: George E. Bouchard
Date: 10/21/22
41 Somers Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $585,000
Buyer: JVLV Realty LLC
Seller: Gary R. Mayotte
Date: 10/14/22
57 Woodland Dr.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: David M. Syrek
Seller: Dorothy Cabral
Date: 10/27/22
HOLLAND
25 Hamilton Dr.
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Timothy Vibert
Seller: Sargent NT
Date: 10/17/22
71 Sandy Beach Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Ross C. Krechko
Seller: Ross Krechko
Date: 10/17/22
HOLYOKE
383 Apremont Hwy.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $199,500
Buyer: James D. Giguere
Seller: Welcome, William J., (Estate)
Date: 10/14/22
13 Cook St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Guillermo O. Diaz
Seller: Alexandra Renna
Date: 10/31/22
55 Fairfield Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Yuting Huang
Seller: Erudite RT
Date: 10/26/22
26 Gates St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $247,000
Buyer: Jose A. Acumulado
Seller: Gates Street Shamrock LLC
Date: 10/17/22
1015 Hampden St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $257,000
Buyer: Juan Polanco
Seller: Antonio Cerasuolo
Date: 10/28/22
13 Hampshire St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Alycar Investments LLC
Seller: Rosemary Leduc
Date: 10/26/22
117 Jackson St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Jennifer Rolon
Seller: Greater Springfield Habitat
Date: 10/14/22
6 Longfellow Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: Saulo Depaula
Seller: Rashad Collins
Date: 10/31/22
220 Lower Westfield Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $313,000
Buyer: Pablo Vazquez
Seller: Michael J. Pelc
Date: 10/21/22
67 Lyman St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Carlos Ynoa
Seller: Hale, Stephen B., (Estate)
Date: 10/19/22
99 North East St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Angel E. Rodriguez
Seller: Carlos Ynoa
Date: 10/19/22
605 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $272,000
Buyer: Nathaniel T. Buron
Seller: Jared Hamre
Date: 10/28/22
2027-2029 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Yasmin Thahir
Seller: Liz D. Martinez
Date: 10/24/22
Old Jarvis Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Holyoke City Of
Seller: Kestrel Land Trust Inc.
Date: 10/26/22
Overlook Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Holyoke City Of
Seller: Kestrel Land Trust Inc.
Date: 10/26/22
137 Sycamore St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Michael C. Tanner
Seller: Nena Kopy
Date: 10/17/22
4 Valley Heights
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Michelle Merola
Seller: David T. Larose
Date: 10/27/22
28 Valley Heights
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Luz C. Rodriguez
Seller: Gerardo Morales
Date: 10/19/22
LONGMEADOW
132 Coventry Lane
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $565,000
Buyer: Cullen White
Seller: John J. McQuade
Date: 10/28/22
75 Edgewood Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Kara Brady
Seller: Kathy L. Williams
Date: 10/14/22
14 Green Hill Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Constance E. Tompkins
Seller: Hampden View Real Estate LLC
Date: 10/26/22
32 Laurel St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $790,000
Buyer: Renee S. Wetstein
Seller: Brian M. Vandam
Date: 10/17/22
66 Lincoln Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $471,000
Buyer: Erick Rodriguez
Seller: Stephen Boyle
Date: 10/24/22
878 Longmeadow St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $1,135,000
Buyer: Stephen Lynch
Seller: Karen M. Lazeration
Date: 10/28/22
116 Morningside Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Matthew B. Smith
Seller: George R. Gray RET
Date: 10/17/22
62 Stirling St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $356,000
Buyer: Fleming FT
Seller: Kristi Chamberlain
Date: 10/28/22
55 Viscount Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Emily L. Camparone
Seller: Mark E. Jason
Date: 10/26/22
130 Viscount Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $656,000
Buyer: Caroline Douthwright
Seller: Thomas F. Perna
Date: 10/21/22
89 Warren Ter.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Priscilla L. Pearmain
Seller: Sarah Gernux
Date: 10/31/22
73 Williston Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $460,500
Buyer: Frederic S. Baxter
Seller: William H. Rowe
Date: 10/31/22
LUDLOW
Balsam Hill Road Lot 63
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $178,900
Buyer: Ryan B. Churchill
Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC
Date: 10/27/22
217 Cady St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Zachary P. Button
Seller: Roberts, James A., (Estate)
Date: 10/27/22
97 Center St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Falcon Properties LLC
Seller: Dennis Brasile
Date: 10/20/22
141 Edgewood Road
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $386,000
Buyer: Joshua L. Baez-Vigo
Seller: Jeffrey W. Newman
Date: 10/14/22
36 Elm St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $269,500
Buyer: Kelly L. Zwirblia
Seller: Benjamin J. McPherson
Date: 10/14/22
83 Green St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Jocelyn C. Wildman
Seller: Thomas, John A., (Estate)
Date: 10/14/22
7 Haswell Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Mathew Gonzalez
Seller: Bethany A. Ketchale
Date: 10/24/22
1385 Lyon St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Vicas Property Investments LLC
Seller: Lyon Street TR
Date: 10/28/22
308 Miller St., Lot 72
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $474,900
Buyer: Steven Ravenhall
Seller: Miller Street NT
Date: 10/21/22
884 Poole St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $572,500
Buyer: Stephen A. Kunz
Seller: Lynne Rogers
Date: 10/28/22
128 Prospect Gardens
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Derek G. Lillis
Seller: Apex Bank
Date: 10/24/22
49 Prospect St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Ana C. Fernandes
Seller: Constance M. Cramton
Date: 10/26/22
63 Prospect St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $276,000
Buyer: Amir Antar
Seller: John Portelada
Date: 10/27/22
18 Victor St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $189,500
Buyer: Danny Canoa
Seller: Antonio M. Canoa
Date: 10/26/22
43 Vienna Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: David Serafino
Seller: Dora E. Charest
Date: 10/31/22
70 Willard Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $159,900
Buyer: John F. Martin
Seller: Gagne, Dale F., (Estate)
Date: 10/27/22
MONSON
450 Boston Road West
Monson, MA 01069
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: 8868 Realty LLC
Seller: JNB Property Investment Inc.
Date: 10/18/22
4 Bumstead Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $239,000
Buyer: Triplejcd LLC
Seller: Jacqueline C. Daigle
Date: 10/24/22
184 Bumstead Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $239,900
Buyer: Peter Mastrototoro
Seller: Money Source Inc.
Date: 10/24/22
38 Crest Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Karen White
Seller: Arnold FT
Date: 10/28/22
19 Cushman St.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Triston Baker
Seller: Joseph E. Metcalfe
Date: 10/18/22
39 East Hill Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $260,500
Buyer: Todd Sweryda
Seller: Richard A. Behrens
Date: 10/21/22
66 Hilltop Dr.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $520,000
Buyer: Francis Fijal
Seller: Dubs Capital LLC
Date: 10/14/22
Maple St., Lot 1
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $239,000
Buyer: Triplejcd LLC
Seller: Jacqueline C. Daigle
Date: 10/24/22
24 Margaret St.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: David L. Smith
Seller: Antonio J. Siciliano
Date: 10/21/22
142 Moulton Hill Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Zachary A. Plescia
Seller: Marjorie T. Bleeg
Date: 10/28/22
75 Munn Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Christopher D. Maxwell
Seller: Klassanos, Susan M., (Estate)
Date: 10/25/22
66 Paradise Lake Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $520,000
Buyer: Francis Fijal
Seller: Dubs Capital LLC
Date: 10/14/22
25 Thayer Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Jonathan E. Baron
Seller: Zi M. Zhao
Date: 10/31/22
132 Wales Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Ashley Perodin
Seller: Jason C. Vedovelli
Date: 10/27/22
5 Washington St.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Dominique M. Russin
Seller: John A. Talmadge
Date: 10/26/22
86 Wilbraham Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Ryan A. Sprague
Seller: Lovett, Angela M., (Estate)
Date: 10/28/22
15 Woodhill Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $905,000
Buyer: Christopher Oliver
Seller: William J. Carabetta
Date: 10/20/22
PALMER
123 Belchertown St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Lynette Desmarais
Seller: Ryan A. Sprague
Date: 10/28/22
31 Brown St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Timothy D. Morey
Seller: Jeffrey Labuz
Date: 10/20/22
267 Burlingame Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $301,000
Buyer: Lee M. Taylor
Seller: Nichelle M. Liquori
Date: 10/31/22
23 Fieldstone Dr.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Meredith D. Rochette
Seller: Amy M. Zajac
Date: 10/14/22
2069 High St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $299,500
Buyer: Mario N. Giordano
Seller: Sophie Chudy RET
Date: 10/27/22
17 Highland St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Cute Kids Preschool Inc.
Seller: Palmer Masonic Hall Association
Date: 10/21/22
86 Mason St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Maria A. Lewis
Seller: Michael E. Gralinski
Date: 10/20/22
12 Orchard St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $142,140
Buyer: Deutsche Bank
Seller: Timothy J. Petelle
Date: 10/19/22
1118 Park St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Adam Wawrzyk
Seller: Global Control LLC
Date: 10/25/22
78 Peterson Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Ryan M. Allard
Seller: Melissa M. Sizer
Date: 10/20/22
1037 Pine St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Melissa M. Bolduc
Seller: Mike Swiatek
Date: 10/28/22
37 Smith St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: John J. Armstrong
Seller: David E. Sterner
Date: 10/21/22
110-112 Springfield St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Michael K. Walker
Seller: George T. Morgado
Date: 10/28/22
380 Ware St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Marc D. Chapman
Seller: NPJ RT
Date: 10/17/22
RUSSELL
75 Dickinson Hill Road
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: David Mattoon
Seller: Paul J. Girard
Date: 10/31/22
705 General Knox Road
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $399,900
Buyer: Michael Emerick
Seller: Brian C. Slayton
Date: 10/21/22
1402 General Knox Road
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $582,000
Buyer: Brendan M. Codd
Seller: Dale A. Oleksak TR
Date: 10/21/22
SoutHWICK
12 Evergreen St.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $677,500
Buyer: Michael R. Cormier
Seller: Marcia D. Roy RET
Date: 10/21/22
17 Granaudo Circle
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $452,000
Buyer: Cedrick Giberson
Seller: Roman Shtefan
Date: 10/24/22
38 Kline Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $492,000
Buyer: Ryan R. Serella
Seller: John H. Westcott
Date: 10/21/22
4 Maple St.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Eric Kershaw
Seller: Kyle P. Davidson
Date: 10/28/22
14 Oak St.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $284,000
Buyer: Amanda L. Leclerc
Seller: Brittany Vaughan
Date: 10/14/22
14 Oak St.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $284,000
Buyer: Amanda L. Leclerc
Seller: Brittany Vaughan
Date: 10/14/22
310 South Longyard Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: Bryan Goulet
Seller: Laura M. Rodriguez
Date: 10/31/22
37 Tannery Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Mark A. Nutting
Seller: Joseph M. Santaniello
Date: 10/26/22
205 Vining Hill Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Grigoriy Kirik
Seller: Anthony M. Rhodes
Date: 10/31/22
22 Woodland Ridge
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Susan J. Kneeskern
Seller: Loretta F. Yargeau
Date: 10/25/22
SPRINGFIELD
51-53 Abbe Ave.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Myia L. Murphy
Seller: Hector Rivera
Date: 10/27/22
328 Abbott St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $239,900
Buyer: Catherine M. Elliott
Seller: Carolyn J. Bayne
Date: 10/18/22
51 Acushnet Ave.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Dennis Benoit
Seller: Yunyi Liu
Date: 10/24/22
121 Albemarle St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $142,000
Buyer: Ibraham Khalid
Seller: US Bank
Date: 10/27/22
19 Alberta St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: William T. Raleigh
Seller: Brennan, Joanne, (Estate)
Date: 10/20/22
114 Almira Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $224,900
Buyer: Christopher Brown
Seller: James W. Fiore
Date: 10/27/22
907 Armory St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Daniela D. Urena
Seller: Pedro Perez
Date: 10/21/22
132 Arthur St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $323,000
Buyer: Zulayka V. Rodriguez
Seller: Carla Rosario
Date: 10/21/22
190 Arthur St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $251,000
Buyer: Paul James
Seller: John F. Quinn
Date: 10/28/22
69 Bangor St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Andre L. Ferreira-Marques
Seller: Bernadina L. Vandeusen
Date: 10/27/22
411 Belmont Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Kelnate Realty LLC
Seller: Opus Durum LLC
Date: 10/28/22
56-58 Bliss St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $1,130,000
Buyer: State Street 55 LLC
Seller: Briarwood Thirteen LLC
Date: 10/20/22
1206 Boston Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Tina M. Chandler EA Inc.
Seller: Faye H. Chou
Date: 10/28/22
1811 Boston Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $2,106,000
Buyer: Helen Yee T
Seller: Orion Pro Friend Ml LLC
Date: 10/31/22
242 Breckwood Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $246,500
Buyer: Aaron G. Cope
Seller: Value Properties LLC
Date: 10/21/22
16 Bretton Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $164,000
Buyer: Lisa M. Thompson-Howard
Seller: Amani K. Brown
Date: 10/24/22
81 Brickett St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Jose T. Castro
Seller: Citadel Projects LLC
Date: 10/27/22
14 Bryant St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Donovan C. Stewart
Seller: Brico Properties LLC
Date: 10/20/22
49 Bryant St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Eleonicio Ysrael-Diaz
Seller: Elvis Y. Feliz
Date: 10/26/22
25 Butternut Circle
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $308,000
Buyer: Matthew Hutchinson
Seller: Jonathan C. Mitchell
Date: 10/17/22
157 Canterbury Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Randon Mazzie
Seller: Samantha M. Thompson
Date: 10/14/22
21 Chalmers St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Luis Olmeda
Seller: Hamre, Jennifer J., (Estate)
Date: 10/20/22
211-213 Chapin Ter.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $326,000
Buyer: Darwing Rodriguez
Seller: Osvaldo Santiago
Date: 10/25/22
314 Chapin Ter.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Kendy Capois-Concepcion
Seller: Tswairidis, P. H., (Estate)
Date: 10/25/22
109 Clantoy St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Samantha M. Thompson
Seller: Doris A. Arias
Date: 10/27/22
36 Clement St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Rosanna M. Greening
Seller: Joan M. Durkin
Date: 10/28/22
47 Colorado St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $354,900
Buyer: Alfred Quist
Seller: Shawn Monette
Date: 10/21/22
6-10 Commonwealth Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Cindy Tai
Seller: Van Tran
Date: 10/27/22
50 Cornflower St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $244,000
Buyer: Felix Rodriguez
Seller: Mornean, Helen Y., (Estate)
Date: 10/18/22
76-78 Corona St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $152,500
Buyer: Little Eagle LLC
Seller: Nicholas P. Lavigne
Date: 10/20/22
276 Cottage St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: 1626 Bay Street LLC
Seller: Omicron Investments LLC
Date: 10/27/22
377 Cottage St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $1,750,000
Buyer: 377 Cottage Springfield LLC
Seller: Red Lab Realty LLC
Date: 10/28/22
5 County St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $119,785
Buyer: Bankunited
Seller: William D. Rollins
Date: 10/17/22
14 Derryfield Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Michelle Gama
Seller: Rachel A. Purcell
Date: 10/14/22
49-51 Dwight Road
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $246,000
Buyer: Craig Bernard
Seller: Rga Properties LLC
Date: 10/21/22
76-78 Enfield St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Greitcha M. Velez
Seller: Paulo M. Norberto
Date: 10/24/22
64 Euclid Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Oscar Ovalles
Seller: Sol D. Rivera
Date: 10/31/22
67 Fairhaven Dr.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $304,000
Buyer: Carlos J. Rodriguez
Seller: Jjj17 LLC
Date: 10/21/22
68 Fargo St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $159,360
Buyer: FNMA
Seller: Khey Mao
Date: 10/24/22
123 Fenimore Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $327,000
Buyer: Brenda Carrucini
Seller: Schaub, Mary E., (Estate)
Date: 10/31/22
90 Fox Woods Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $336,000
Buyer: Zodi Parkes
Seller: Gloria I. Torres
Date: 10/31/22
11 Gardens Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Alton O. Brown
Seller: Eliel Gonzalez
Date: 10/28/22
77 Gates Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $391,000
Buyer: Isan Diaz
Seller: Mark G. Laushway
Date: 10/14/22
89-91 Genesee St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $282,500
Buyer: Vignesh Vellingiri
Seller: Todd M. Mona
Date: 10/21/22
33 Gertrude St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Glenda Dejesus
Seller: Denise L. Jimenez
Date: 10/21/22
124 Gillette Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Prakash Pariyar
Seller: Christphor J. Morrison
Date: 10/26/22
85 Goodwin St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Anthony Cabral
Seller: Stephanie Montanez
Date: 10/21/22
140 Groveland St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Lindsay Katzir
Seller: Wilbraham Builders Inc.
Date: 10/21/22
258 Jasper St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Jose Garcia
Seller: Sullivan, Leroy, (Estate)
Date: 10/28/22
38 Lang St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Mark Hebert
Seller: Michael Glidden
Date: 10/19/22
17-19 Langdon St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Jose Cruse-Rivera
Seller: Elias A. Acuna
Date: 10/28/22
60 Littleton St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Benicio Rodriguez
Seller: Stephanie Simpson
Date: 10/14/22
254-256 Main St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Winners O LLC
Seller: Gerardo Bonilla
Date: 10/25/22
142 Marion St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Maureen Morgan-Bolan
Seller: Suezet A. Palmer
Date: 10/26/22
161 Marmon St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Maribel Reyes
Seller: Jeffrey W. Zabel
Date: 10/26/22
80 Massachusetts Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Cesar A. Collado
Seller: John Feliciano
Date: 10/31/22
7 Matthew St.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $354,000
Buyer: Ellondy Harvey
Seller: Carol Ann B. Chapin
Date: 10/14/22
106-108 Maynard St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Siam Williams Investment Group LLC
Seller: Donna L. Jordan
Date: 10/14/22
28 McKnight St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $287,000
Buyer: Jose A. Blanco
Seller: Equity Trust Co.
Date: 10/28/22
98-100 Melha Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Denise L. Jimenez
Seller: Leonardo Toro
Date: 10/21/22
50 Melville St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $211,000
Buyer: Bria S. Wilson
Seller: Corrine Seward
Date: 10/18/22
114 Melville St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Brick House Homes LLC
Seller: Donna L. Tetreault
Date: 10/31/22
151-153 Monrovia St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Liz A. Hodge
Seller: Joseph M. Pacella
Date: 10/25/22
58-60 Montgomery St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Ziad O. Awkal
Seller: Oussama M. Awkal
Date: 10/31/22
49 Nagle St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Kenneth Anderson
Seller: Viktor Savonin
Date: 10/17/22
110 Navajo Road
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Sheena Meshell-Bernard
Seller: Angel Quinones
Date: 10/28/22
87 Oak St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Maria M. Oquendo
Seller: Miguel Betacourt
Date: 10/21/22
22 Ontario St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $242,000
Buyer: Sarah Cotto
Seller: Francis M. Elim
Date: 10/20/22
1247 Page Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Dorothy J. Thomas
Seller: Zusha E. Rodriguez
Date: 10/25/22
34-36 Pasadena St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Juan Timoteo-Nunez
Seller: Ventura Cruz
Date: 10/24/22
63 Peer St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $227,000
Buyer: Arslan Asif
Seller: Noemi J. Cruz
Date: 10/26/22
70 Penrose St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $264,875
Buyer: Chigozirim Amaechi
Seller: Karon Dailey
Date: 10/18/22
145 Powell Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $177,000
Buyer: Northeast Asset Mgmt.
Seller: Felice Grosso
Date: 10/25/22
112 Quaker Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Luis J. Villafane-Ortiz
Seller: Ryan Randall Realty LLC
Date: 10/25/22
19 Rapalus St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $257,000
Buyer: James M. Kerkulah
Seller: Maria F. Batista-Paulino
Date: 10/25/22
39 Redfern Dr.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Edwin I. Perez
Seller: Eve M. Littmann
Date: 10/25/22
595 Roosevelt Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: Hem Poudel
Seller: Equonda Bercy
Date: 10/28/22
45 Ruthven St.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Johanna Pena
Seller: Tascon Homes LLC
Date: 10/28/22
73 Saint James Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Jeimy E. Pozo
Seller: Luis A. Delgado
Date: 10/17/22
South Branch Pkwy.
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Advein R. Kiaresh
Seller: Colin M. Kendrick
Date: 10/28/22
41 Shawmut St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $224,750
Buyer: Andrew Powers
Seller: Timothy D. Morey
Date: 10/20/22
114-116 Slater Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Anthony M. Santaniello
Seller: Mary T. Popko
Date: 10/26/22
55 State St.
Springfield, MA 01103
Amount: $1,130,000
Buyer: State Street 55 LLC
Seller: Briarwood Thirteen LLC
Date: 10/20/22
47-49 Stockman St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Eva E. Espinal-Deperez
Seller: Michael M. Brosnan
Date: 10/20/22
1094 Sumner Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $152,500
Buyer: Tascon Homes LLC
Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc.
Date: 10/14/22
147 Sunridge Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $267,000
Buyer: Brijaun L. Thompson
Seller: Abundio J. Cortes-Palacio
Date: 10/21/22
419 Taylor St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Michael Dailey
Seller: Agro Automotive Inc.
Date: 10/20/22
129 Temby St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Yaritza M. Marquez
Seller: Prime Partners LLC
Date: 10/28/22
81 Thorndyke St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $302,000
Buyer: Amber Cox
Seller: Furnival A. Nyarko
Date: 10/31/22
560 Union St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $182,000
Buyer: Vivienne Henderson
Seller: RWM RE Investment LLC
Date: 10/27/22
33-35 Wendell Place
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Brawling Kenou
Seller: Kenny Marrero-Roman
Date: 10/17/22
211 West Allen Ridge Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Christopher Hernandez
Seller: Christopher Goodrow
Date: 10/20/22
47 Wellington St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Roldi Morales-Perez
Seller: Graham & Lumpkin LLC
Date: 10/31/22
30 Westernview St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Christi D. Young
Seller: Delcie D. Bean
Date: 10/31/22
64 Weston St.
Springfield, MA 01095
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Barbara A. Talenda
Seller: Ryszard Fudali
Date: 10/28/22
118-120 White St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $308,000
Buyer: Shaina Canales
Seller: Martha Victorio
Date: 10/28/22
126-128 White St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $302,000
Buyer: Lyzzmarie Mathieu
Seller: Felicita Ayala
Date: 10/26/22
239 Winton St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Isabel M. Suzarte
Seller: William J. Collins
Date: 10/17/22
92 Woodmont St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: William D. Comiskey
Seller: Luis F. Olmeda
Date: 10/28/22
WALES
4 Brows Beach Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Arthur Ferrara
Seller: Jaelyn M. Bacon
Date: 10/14/22
49 Main St.
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Rebecca R. Smith
Seller: Melissa R. Purvis
Date: 10/20/22
7 Sichols Colony Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Matthew Jablonski
Seller: Gerald M. Magistri
Date: 10/14/22
Walker Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: Webfirst LLC
Seller: Eagle Pass Camp LLC
Date: 10/25/22
13 Walker Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $192,000
Buyer: Kevin Eagan
Seller: Edward J. Morrow
Date: 10/17/22
WESTFIELD
31 Alquat St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Matthew D. Beswick
Seller: Maria Sopet
Date: 10/17/22
1392 Bay St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Clarence Dykes
Seller: Sareen Properties LLC
Date: 10/31/22
13 Clinton Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Anna Gavel
Seller: Marta V. Martinez
Date: 10/19/22
43 Forest Glen Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $259,000
Buyer: Kayle M. Niro
Seller: Sally A. Agan
Date: 10/31/22
36 Fowler St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Jennifer Yanyuk
Seller: Fowler Street IRT
Date: 10/17/22
78 Franklin St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $975,000
Buyer: AJ Capital RT
Seller: Briarwood Eleven LLC
Date: 10/28/22
85 Furrow St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Magali Verdugo-Vinces
Seller: John C. Alexopoulos
Date: 10/14/22
9 Gladwin Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $364,000
Buyer: William P. Dow
Seller: John E. Morse
Date: 10/17/22
88 Kane Brothers Circle
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $392,500
Buyer: Kevin M. Turrell
Seller: Norman Storer
Date: 10/31/22
74 King St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Nathan C. Dickinson
Seller: Raymond J. Wright
Date: 10/21/22
82 King St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $298,000
Buyer: Charles MacWilliams
Seller: Peter Strniste
Date: 10/28/22
18 Livingstone Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Stephen A. Hilbert
Seller: Patricia Kallfa
Date: 10/20/22
133 Old County Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Robert S. Walters
Seller: Janet M. Griffin
Date: 10/28/22
28 Old Feeding Hills Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Douglas Zborowski
Seller: Katelyn McGovern
Date: 10/31/22
53 Pontoosic Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Scott Lemme
Seller: Susan Plummer
Date: 10/26/22
49 Simmons Brook Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Adam J. Smith
Seller: Kenneth H. Labelle
Date: 10/21/22
40 Southview Ter.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Tyler Ritchie
Seller: George E. Martel
Date: 10/31/22
WILBRAHAM
15 Briar Cliff Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $645,000
Buyer: David E. Sonnefeld
Seller: Philip M. Pin
Date: 10/14/22
16 Bruuer Ave.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $286,000
Buyer: Raymond D. Plouffe
Seller: Christensen, Dale W., (Estate)
Date: 10/24/22
905 Glendale Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Vincent Castello
Seller: Donna E. Frederick
Date: 10/27/22
24 Grassy Meadow Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Ema Uko-Abasi
Seller: Sareen Properties LLC
Date: 10/28/22
8 Highland Ave.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Suezet Palmer
Seller: Debra Burnett RET
Date: 10/26/22
12 Highridge Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $817,500
Buyer: James Zdaniewski
Seller: Judith T. Demos
Date: 10/31/22
83 Main St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Calvin Wood
Seller: Joyce M. Fulmer
Date: 10/25/22
34 Oakland St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Nicholas Muratore
Seller: Carol M. Albano
Date: 10/21/22
111 Springfield St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $655,000
Buyer: Robbin J. Lauzon
Seller: Joanne Hetherington
Date: 10/31/22
1226 Stony Hill Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $572,405
Buyer: Theodore J. Lerud
Seller: AC Homebuilding LLC
Date: 10/14/22
21 Wandering Meadows
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $850,000
Buyer: Gregorio Varypatakis
Seller: Xiao J. Liu
Date: 10/28/22
WEST SPRINGFIELD
38 Angeline St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Jahaira Lopez
Seller: Briana Melloni
Date: 10/31/22
29 Armstrong St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Byron A. Zinn
Seller: Michelle Gagnon
Date: 10/14/22
33 Baldwin St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Ahmed Alsalame
Seller: Glenn R. Demarco
Date: 10/14/22
17 Blossom Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Donna L. Brunelle
Seller: Michael K. Mattoon
Date: 10/21/22
185 Christopher Ter.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $379,000
Buyer: Jason A. Wytas
Seller: Bruce Perron
Date: 10/17/22
62 Ely Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $322,000
Buyer: Donald H. Steinbock
Seller: William C. Macrae
Date: 10/31/22
27 Hill Top St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Luis Viscarrondo
Seller: Timothy J. O’Brien
Date: 10/21/22
78 Lincoln St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $202,100
Buyer: Pennymac Loan Services LLC
Seller: Margarita Lopez
Date: 10/26/22
64 New Bridge St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: RM Blerman LLC
Seller: Allan B. Claflin
Date: 10/28/22
43 Piper Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $291,000
Buyer: Maire Lewis
Seller: Nataliya Tumasyan
Date: 10/26/22
451 Rogers Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Andrew Peltier
Seller: Lynn H. Kane
Date: 10/14/22
71 Russell St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Zafar Takhsilov
Seller: Cristalee Burgos
Date: 10/14/22
62 Salem St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $399,900
Buyer: Kenneth Gagnon
Seller: Kimberely M. Allard
Date: 10/14/22
240 Sibley Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Richard Benoit
Seller: Gregory H. Boisvere
Date: 10/24/22
18 Squassick Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $342,500
Buyer: Ayman Nijim
Seller: Patricia A. Raymond
Date: 10/14/22
146 Upper Beverly Hills
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Michael Carlson
Seller: Angela Latour
Date: 10/28/22
84 Van Horn St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Cornerstone Homebuying LLC
Seller: Jane R. Bragga
Date: 10/24/22
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
60 Blackberry Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Eunsuk Song
Seller: RPF LLC
Date: 10/17/22
32 Gray St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $820,000
Buyer: Debra K. Utting
Seller: McDowell Holdings LLC
Date: 10/24/22
129 Heatherstone Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $715,000
Buyer: Matthew R. Watkins
Seller: Faythe E. Turner RET
Date: 10/18/22
17 Orchard St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $363,065
Buyer: Wilmington Savings
Seller: Christine Wells
Date: 10/24/22
164 Red Gate Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $429,900
Buyer: Raymond J. Pedrick
Seller: Robert L. Neill
Date: 10/31/22
916 South East St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $725,000
Buyer: Heather M. Roose
Seller: Nina N. Fusco
Date: 10/31/22
263 South Pleasant St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Catherine V. Infante
Seller: Amherst College
Date: 10/25/22
466 South Pleasant St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Morgi Tay RT
Seller: Naitian Wang
Date: 10/31/22
233 Strong St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Boxwood Valley Properties LLC
Seller: Nucella LLC
Date: 10/28/22
82 Tracy Circle
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Krishna C. Poudel
Seller: Daniel D. Corkill
Date: 10/17/22
BELCHERTOWN
165 Bardwell St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: George Sutherland
Seller: Andrey Korchevskiy
Date: 10/27/22
159 Barton Ave.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $549,000
Buyer: Roger W. Trudeau
Seller: James J. Knittel
Date: 10/18/22
128 Boardman St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: GR&T Co. Inc.
Seller: Yuyan Jiang
Date: 10/28/22
94 Channel Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $361,000
Buyer: Nancy T. Cebula
Seller: Seth I. Hussey
Date: 10/26/22
5 Laurel Ridge Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $547,000
Buyer: David Vanvlierbergen
Seller: Thomas A. Weston
Date: 10/14/22
350 North Washington St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Amanda Gorham
Seller: Allan D. Desjardins
Date: 10/17/22
107 Old Amherst Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Ting FT
Seller: Nancy J. Luce
Date: 10/31/22
40 Old Sawmill Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $554,900
Buyer: James P. Sweet
Seller: Thomas H. Jurkowski
Date: 10/28/22
38 Pine Brook Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Edson Miranda
Seller: Jane A. Martel
Date: 10/24/22
60 Sabin St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Luan C. Desa-Benevides
Seller: Brian A. Bachand
Date: 10/24/22
7 Shaw St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: David Silva
Seller: Carmine L. Angeloni
Date: 10/31/22
CUMMINGTON
337 Berkshire Trail
Cummington, MA 01026
Amount: $347,000
Buyer: Michael G. George
Seller: Homer L. Montgomery
Date: 10/28/22
EASTHAMPTON
3 Applewood Circle
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Larissa A. Haliw
Seller: Trevor A. Tompkins
Date: 10/14/22
10 David Richardson Circle
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $342,000
Buyer: Sheerman West RET
Seller: David R. Boyle
Date: 10/28/22
11-13 Liberty St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: North Harlow 2 LLC
Seller: Judy D. Peloquin
Date: 10/24/22
264 Loudville Road
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Scott Demeo
Seller: Tia Polana
Date: 10/26/22
399 Main St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $236,300
Buyer: James R. Bergeron
Seller: Barbara A. Bergeron
Date: 10/20/22
416 Main St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $750,000
Buyer: Anthony Witman
Seller: Dutch Colonial Inc.
Date: 10/31/22
11 Mayher St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $447,000
Buyer: Peter MacLellan
Seller: David L. Saldo
Date: 10/20/22
6 North Hampshire St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $423,000
Buyer: Sarah Morrison
Seller: Jesse M. Meyers
Date: 10/27/22
109 Northampton St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $785,000
Buyer: Easthampton Retail Mgmt.
Seller: Courtney Easthampton LLC
Date: 10/21/22
60-62 Parsons St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $378,000
Buyer: William B. Schwartz
Seller: Joshua A. Staples
Date: 10/21/22
40 Rabideau Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $312,500
Buyer: John W. Sypek
Seller: Walter C. Nichols
Date: 10/14/22
27 Sandra Road
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Colleen McCaw
Seller: Allison M. Furkey
Date: 10/31/22
GOSHEN
50 Lake Dr.
Goshen, MA 01096
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Hilda E. Quinto
Seller: Gerald Glasser
Date: 10/19/22
GRANBY
17 Center St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $322,500
Buyer: Jonathan A. Halliburton
Seller: Thomas J. Moore
Date: 10/31/22
5 Country View Lane
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Muhammad O. Chaudhry
Seller: Edward J. Cayo
Date: 10/17/22
5 Darrel Ave.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $217,500
Buyer: Nicolas C. Adair
Seller: Nationwide Abstract LLC
Date: 10/25/22
7 Lanebrook Circle
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Paula Leclair
Seller: Loay Barden
Date: 10/14/22
29 Pleasant St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Matthew T. Kiezulas
Seller: Yongjian Li
Date: 10/19/22
185 West State St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $825,000
Buyer: 185 W. State St LLC
Seller: William E. Chapdelaine
Date: 10/25/22
HADLEY
Bristol Lane
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Raymond Pidgeon
Seller: Krzystofik IRT
Date: 10/24/22
6 Crystal Lane
Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $1,053,817
Buyer: Aaron T. Soules
Seller: Bercume Construction LLC
Date: 10/31/22
5 Kimberly Lane
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $372,600
Buyer: Jennie Schuetz
Seller: Donna L. Dorrell
Date: 10/31/22
1 Laurana Lane
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $711,000
Buyer: Galen Jackson
Seller: Aaron T. Soules
Date: 10/28/22
4 Quinlan Dr.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Raymond Pidgeon
Seller: Krzystofik IRT
Date: 10/24/22
438 Russell St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $27,205,000
Buyer: Hadley Campus Plaza LLC
Seller: E&A I&G Campus Plaza LP
Date: 10/25/22
HATFIELD
36 North Hatfield Road
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $434,000
Buyer: Shane K. Lavoie
Seller: Levin G. Dupree
Date: 10/28/22
144 Prospect St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $530,000
Buyer: Kevin Thacker
Seller: William J. Lacey
Date: 10/17/22
HUNTINGTON
50 Littleville Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Dennis Nolt
Seller: Jason Stover
Date: 10/28/22
27 Searle Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $334,000
Buyer: Audrey M. Smith
Seller: Heather E. Simmons
Date: 10/28/22
NORTHAMPTON
117 Acrebrook Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Seth T. Housman
Seller: Lauren Gottschalk-Scher
Date: 10/21/22
15 Ahwaga Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $675,000
Buyer: Smith Collage
Seller: Hyman S. Edelstein
Date: 10/18/22
768 Burts Pit Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Andrei A. Izurov
Seller: Vicki Arnould
Date: 10/24/22
267 Crescent St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $1,170,000
Buyer: 267 Crescent LLC
Seller: 267 Crescent Street LLC
Date: 10/25/22
140 Emerson Way
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $1,010,000
Buyer: Matthew Smith
Seller: Sunwood Development Corp.
Date: 10/24/22
111 Hinckley St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Alise Will
Seller: Lonann M. Patenaude
Date: 10/25/22
54 Market St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Katherine L. Allen
Seller: John S. Peret
Date: 10/31/22
262 North Main St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $318,000
Buyer: Thomas Hulley
Seller: Jeffrey M. Gnatek
Date: 10/26/22
161 South St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $643,000
Buyer: Milan P. Peich
Seller: Leonard Pratt
Date: 10/18/22
53 Strawberry Hill
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $1,100,000
Buyer: Miriam Rodgers
Seller: Edward Selke
Date: 10/14/22
276 West Farms Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $364,000
Buyer: Wayne Thompson
Seller: Keith M. Ryan
Date: 10/21/22
10 Ward Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $1,215,650
Buyer: Luke C. Brown
Seller: David F. Guild
Date: 10/27/22
70 Washington Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $751,000
Buyer: Breanne R. Lucy
Seller: McDonagh, Patricia, (Estate)
Date: 10/28/22
PELHAM
127 Amherst Road
Pelham, MA 01002
Amount: $353,800
Buyer: Andrew Webster
Seller: Campbell, Alice L., (Estate)
Date: 10/20/22
SOUTH HADLEY
110 Amherst Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Sarah E. McCarthy
Seller: Brita M. Brault
Date: 10/26/22
24 Brigham Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $242,000
Buyer: Anne St.James
Seller: David L. Faytell
Date: 10/17/22
33 Carlton St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $287,500
Buyer: Nicholas W. West
Seller: Amanda Rodriguez
Date: 10/27/22
18 Lamb St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Kmak LLC
Seller: French Property Mgmt. LLC
Date: 10/24/22
16 Lathrop St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: Mary Konefal
Seller: Russell R. Foisy
Date: 10/27/22
12 Lyon Green
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $540,000
Buyer: Gary Mikalson
Seller: J. N. Duquette & Son Constructio
Date: 10/24/22
330 Newton St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Leon P. Wetherell
Seller: Matthew Burke
Date: 10/24/22
8 Prospect St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Wayne E. Walton
Seller: Walton FT
Date: 10/25/22
24 West Summit St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Paula J. Holmes
Seller: Snopek, Michael S., (Estate)
Date: 10/28/22
SOUTHAMPTON
129 College Hwy.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Casey Naumowicz
Seller: Heather A. Dragon
Date: 10/14/22
256 College Hwy.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Dylan Bean
Seller: Karl B. Weckstrom
Date: 10/26/22
366 College Hwy.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Carla M. Scionti
Seller: Linda A. Martin
Date: 10/21/22
11 Cottage Ave.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $197,000
Buyer: David Flenke
Seller: Marshall A. Seibold
Date: 10/14/22
18 Crooked Ledge Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Daviau & Robert Properties LLC
Seller: Charles M. Fisher LT
Date: 10/17/22
14 Duggan Lane
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Barbara J. Conner
Seller: Robert L. Dragon
Date: 10/14/22
134 Fomer Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Neil Galloway
Seller: Camella W. Peace
Date: 10/17/22
133 Old County Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Robert S. Walters
Seller: Janet M. Griffin
Date: 10/28/22
131 Pomeroy Meadow Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $535,000
Buyer: Trevor A. Tompkins
Seller: Thomas B. Shoup
Date: 10/14/22
18 Thomas Circle
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Patrick R. Neill
Seller: Thomas E. Neill
Date: 10/27/22
WARE
23-25 Church St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: MJ Property Solutions LLC
Seller: John C. Allard
Date: 10/21/22
20 Gilbertville Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Andrew C. Kenyon
Seller: Stephen L. Motyka
Date: 10/28/22
14 Pleasant St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $140,300
Buyer: FNMA
Seller: Stanley W. Skutnik
Date: 10/26/22
37 Pulaski St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: MJ Property Solutions LLC
Seller: Manomednet LLC
Date: 10/24/22
74 Pulaski St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Dominick Martinez
Seller: John C. Allard
Date: 10/28/22
Upper North St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Donald Williams
Seller: Alan R. Goodman
Date: 10/25/22
WILLIAMSBURG
3 Williams St.
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Terry Dawson
Seller: Corinna J. Riley-Horvath
Date: 10/31/22
WESTHAMPTON
80 Easthampton Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $552,389
Buyer: Gen2 West LLC
Seller: Meehan Estates Inc.
Date: 10/28/22
Hooker Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $342,123
Buyer: Gen2 West LLC
Seller: Meehan Properties Inc.
Date: 10/28/22
213 Northwest Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $434,900
Buyer: Jenna Daniels
Seller: John P. Donlan
Date: 10/31/22
42 Perry Hill Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $1,605,488
Buyer: Gen2 West LLC
Seller: Meehan Construction Co. Inc.
Date: 10/28/22
68 Reservoir Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: EDS Enterprises LLC
Seller: George R. Munson
Date: 10/28/22