The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

ASHFIELD

Conway Road

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Mount Owen LLC

Seller: Mount Owen RT

Date: 10/24/22

259-B Hawley Road

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Leonard Roberts

Seller: Barbara A. Ladd

Date: 10/28/22

199 Ranney Corner Road

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $387,000

Buyer: Fred J. Wang

Seller: John Reidy-Treworgy

Date: 10/28/22

Route 116

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Mount Owen LLC

Seller: Mount Owen RT

Date: 10/24/22

BERNARDSTON

491 Brattleboro Road

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Cole Facey

Seller: Jason W. Herron

Date: 10/26/22

12 North Merrifield Road

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Christopher T. Neil

Seller: Timothy L. Menard

Date: 10/28/22

DEERFIELD

357 Greenfield Road

Deerfield, MA 01342

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: Northern Enterprises LLC

Seller: Stillwater Properties LLC

Date: 10/31/22

107 Hillside Road

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $740,000

Buyer: Brian Abramson

Seller: Mary Lou Ried RET

Date: 10/28/22

47 Lee Road

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Mark Mongeau

Seller: Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC

Date: 10/14/22

35 Thayer St.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Lynn A. Olynik

Seller: Sally J. Cary IRT

Date: 10/21/22

98 Whately Road

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $625,000

Buyer: Haitao Zhang

Seller: Kaimei Zheng

Date: 10/17/22

ERVING

56 Mountain Road

Erving, MA 01344

Amount: $241,000

Buyer: Evelyn Cunha

Seller: Kelly L. Hunter

Date: 10/28/22

7 West Main St.

Erving, MA 01344

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Woznial Enterprise LLC

Seller: Michael D. Driscoll

Date: 10/21/22

GREENFIELD

283 Chapman St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Bobbie Clark

Seller: Dennis A. Fisk

Date: 10/26/22

119 Davis St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Paul T. Norwood

Seller: Joshua L. McConnell

Date: 10/27/22

188 Federal St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: ZS Enterprise LLC

Seller: Mulligans Haven LLC

Date: 10/26/22

60 Forest Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $227,500

Buyer: Wilfred Cather

Seller: Egan IRT

Date: 10/27/22

29 Hastings St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Teresa Martinez

Seller: Tarsis T. Theofaidis

Date: 10/21/22

104 Leyden Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Susan Pennison

Seller: Rebeca Snow-Kowal

Date: 10/21/22

25 Main St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Spartans Inc.

Seller: Demosthenis Leristis

Date: 10/21/22

37 Mary Potter Lane

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: John R. Fitzsimmons

Seller: Danny Mason

Date: 10/31/22

438 Mohawk Trail

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Keith Cosimini

Seller: Steven M. Knapp

Date: 10/31/22

39 Newell Pond Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Ayron Hemingway

Seller: Jennifer M. Bartak

Date: 10/31/22

75 River St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $133,159

Buyer: Paul Viens

Seller: Debora J. Sears

Date: 10/26/22

289 Wells St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $1,200,000

Buyer: Gigi Self Storage LLC

Seller: ACCSS1 LLC

Date: 10/27/22

291 Wells St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $1,200,000

Buyer: Gigi Self Storage LLC

Seller: ACCSS1 LLC

Date: 10/27/22

LEVERETT

30 Lead Mine Road

Leverett, MA 01054

Amount: $645,000

Buyer: Paul Marquis

Seller: Sonia E. Alvarez

Date: 10/17/22

MONTAGUE

3 Bridge St.

Montague, MA 01349

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: Northern Enterprises LLC

Seller: Stillwater Properties LLC

Date: 10/31/22

33 Coolidge Ave.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: John Hannum

Seller: Paul J. Emery

Date: 10/31/22

10 Emond Ave.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Stephen G. Kent

Seller: Robert E. Martin

Date: 10/18/22

58 Prospect St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: K. E. Vankeuren-Blair

Seller: Potee, Joanne K., (Estate)

Date: 10/14/22

67 Turners Falls Road

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Betsy J. Burnham

Seller: Legere, Ellen M., (Estate)

Date: 10/14/22

NORTHFIELD

92 East St.

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Susan D. Gershwin

Seller: Ryan D. Hoar

Date: 10/21/22

56 Lyman Hill Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Carla J. Simpson

Seller: Linda J. Smiaroski

Date: 10/27/22

91 Main St.

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: Northern Enterprises LLC

Seller: Stillwater Properties LLC

Date: 10/31/22

34 Meadow St.

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $268,000

Buyer: Raymond Mcisaac

Seller: Kathleen A. Smith

Date: 10/31/22

ORANGE

46 Daniel Shays Hwy.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: GLM Inc.

Seller: Plains Roads RT

Date: 10/18/22

332 East Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $453,250

Buyer: Maryah Carlin

Seller: Bryan Melanson

Date: 10/28/22

60 Fountain St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Derek K. Vescovi

Seller: Robert L. Hughes

Date: 10/31/22

73 Lincoln Ave.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $418,000

Buyer: Rebecca Amaral

Seller: James A. Stanley

Date: 10/14/22

23 Pleasant St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $147,000

Buyer: Matthew Tarlin

Seller: Theresa M. Brown

Date: 10/14/22

540 South Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Brian A. Heath

Seller: Jo Ellen Heath

Date: 10/25/22

89 Wheeler Ave.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Logan A. Rivers

Seller: Joseph F. Zani

Date: 10/17/22

WARWICK

29 Athol Road

Warwick, MA 01378

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: HPG Bek 2 LLC

Seller: Gilgun, Beth Joan, (Estate)

Date: 10/24/22

29 Athol Road

Warwick, MA 01378

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Stephen P. Johnson

Seller: HPG Bek 2 LLC

Date: 10/24/22

WENDELL

10 Center St.

Wendell, MA 01379

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Alistair MacMartin

Seller: Robert T. Marsh

Date: 10/31/22

23 Farley Road

Wendell, MA 01379

Amount: $129,000

Buyer: Lisa Pepin

Seller: James F. Brady

Date: 10/21/22

175 Mormon Hollow Road

Wendell, MA 01349

Amount: $289,000

Buyer: Renee M. Lazaras

Seller: Barbara E. Sylvester

Date: 10/24/22

WHATELY

180 River Road

Whately, MA 01373

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Angelica E. Perfido

Seller: Michael F. Clark

Date: 10/28/22

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

93 Anthony St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Cassandra Nolds

Seller: Robinson, Maureen S., (Estate)

Date: 10/24/22

30 Beech Hill Road

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $283,000

Buyer: Lyudmila Bienvenue

Seller: Dechristopher, Louis M., (Estate)

Date: 10/31/22

61 Carmen Ave.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $485,000

Buyer: Ashley B. Stewart

Seller: Ellen M. Kupiec

Date: 10/31/22

103 Cooper St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: East Coast Contracting

Seller: Little Dianne B., (Estate)

Date: 10/18/22

78 Hall St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Heather E. Simmons

Seller: Joseph R. Eracacho

Date: 10/28/22

34 Harvey Johnson Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $331,000

Buyer: Daniel R. Bowles

Seller: Raymond Lapointe

Date: 10/14/22

131 Juniper Ridge Dr.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $539,900

Buyer: Craig T. Vermes LT

Seller: Warren H. Roberts

Date: 10/21/22

6 Karen Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $341,000

Buyer: Phillip T. Boglisch

Seller: Santos, Eusebio P., (Estate)

Date: 10/26/22

94 Katherine Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Aleksandr Poddubchak

Seller: Jeanne M. Hartmann

Date: 10/14/22

58 Kathy Ter.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Adarberto Morales

Seller: Richard M. Brock

Date: 10/27/22

251 Meadow St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $680,000

Buyer: Roman Shtefan

Seller: Aleksandr V. Radionova

Date: 10/24/22

104 Nicole Ter.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: Travis M. Ritter

Seller: Hillside Development Corp.

Date: 10/27/22

76 Oak Lane

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Kevin M. Krupczak

Seller: Larry L. Hoague

Date: 10/28/22

216 Pineview Circle

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $223,581

Buyer: No Limit Assets LLC

Seller: McCqann, Owen Ej, (Estate)

Date: 10/28/22

67 Red Fox Dr.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Peter J. Hopkins

Seller: Wage, Darlene A., (Estate)

Date: 10/14/22

174 River Road

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Plaza LLC

Seller: Dan A. Major

Date: 10/28/22

66 School St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $291,500

Buyer: Julie Simmons

Seller: Samantha W. Harder

Date: 10/17/22

323 Southwick St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Azusa RT

Seller: Christopher C. Petrucci

Date: 10/18/22

39 Valentine Ter.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Sherry L. Agostino

Seller: Laurie L. Chaisson

Date: 10/18/22

27 Woodside Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Vincent Guardione

Seller: Justine K. Morin

Date: 10/31/22

BLANDFORD

9 Woronoco Road

Blandford, MA 01008

Amount: $262,000

Buyer: Joey Santos

Seller: Kevin M. Turrell

Date: 10/31/22

BRIMFIELD

124 East Hill Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $750,000

Buyer: Matthew Weiner

Seller: R. P. Sullivan RET

Date: 10/17/22

189 Old Sturbridge Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $149,000

Buyer: Nilda E. Medina

Seller: Lapierre, Shirley A., (Estate)

Date: 10/14/22

71 Tower Hill Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Robert Brodeur

Seller: Aaron J. Graves

Date: 10/26/22

CHESTER

26 Taft Road

Chester, MA 01011

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Dana H. Collins

Seller: Dennis L. Nolt

Date: 10/21/22

CHICOPEE

26 Beauchamp Ter.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $371,000

Buyer: Trevor D. Ortiz

Seller: Jason P. Lapierre

Date: 10/31/22

346 Britton St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $558,000

Buyer: 346 Britton Street LLC

Seller: Dulong Holdings LLC

Date: 10/19/22

621 Broadway St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $237,000

Buyer: Paschalia Zantouliadis

Seller: Albert J. Santamaria Jr. FT

Date: 10/25/22

366 Chicopee St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: SN Property & Mgmt. LLC

Seller: Lucas Real Estate LLC

Date: 10/28/22

20 Clarendon Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: Mohammad Rafiq

Seller: Volodymyr Boyko

Date: 10/14/22

25 Clarendon Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $226,000

Buyer: Anthony Rodgers

Seller: Dnepro Properties LLC

Date: 10/26/22

48 Debra Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $258,000

Buyer: Jamison J. Buchanan

Seller: Twining, William B., (Estate)

Date: 10/31/22

121 Dejordy Lane

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Aleksandr Yarmolenko

Seller: Paul R. Acosta

Date: 10/28/22

20 Gilbert Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Michelle Paneto

Seller: Christopher Grant

Date: 10/27/22

111 Gill St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $241,200

Buyer: Justin A. Stratton

Seller: Gregg A. Parenteau

Date: 10/24/22

28 Glendale St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Gallagher Cap Group LLC

Seller: Karen Valencia

Date: 10/17/22

1195 Grattan St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $303,000

Buyer: Jorge L. Severino

Seller: John McCormack

Date: 10/28/22

40 Greenwich St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Alyson M. Flahive

Seller: Equity Trust Co.

Date: 10/21/22

42 Harvard St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Evan Beswick

Seller: John G. Deady

Date: 10/18/22

149 Haven Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $299,000

Buyer: Donald E. O’Connor

Seller: Barbara J. Gazda

Date: 10/25/22

85 Hilton St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Abel Millet

Seller: Alycar Investments LLC

Date: 10/24/22

200 James St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Regina Cuizon

Seller: Richard I. Boyce

Date: 10/20/22

25 Juliette St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Mariellie Rios-Rodriguez

Seller: Katharine M. Andres

Date: 10/31/22

191 Lafayette St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $283,000

Buyer: Ryan Hawley

Seller: JCG Investments LLC

Date: 10/14/22

1339 Memorial Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $1,400,000

Buyer: GR Chicopee Memorial Land LLC

Seller: Kahn-Chicopee LLC

Date: 10/27/22

71 Old Farm Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Nathan L. Vezina

Seller: Johnson, Patricia T., (Estate)

Date: 10/28/22

30 Olivine St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Arielies M. Diaz

Seller: Property Advantage Inc.

Date: 10/26/22

187 Prospect St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Ventura Cruz

Seller: Lycaste LLC

Date: 10/24/22

688 Prospect St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $217,500

Buyer: Ceo Realty LLC

Seller: Mesa Enterprises LLC

Date: 10/14/22

38 Saint Anthony St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Jose Castillo

Seller: Carl T. Dyka

Date: 10/31/22

37 Sanford St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Sharon A. Cohen

Seller: Partyka Partners LP

Date: 10/21/22

76 Silvin Road

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Stephanie R. Kane

Seller: Lamica, Daniel D., (Estate)

Date: 10/18/22

104 Silvin Road

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $242,500

Buyer: Tadeusz R. Myca

Seller: Michael T. McKenna

Date: 10/21/22

50 Springfield St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Blythewood Property Mgmt. LLC

Seller: 50 Springfield Street RT

Date: 10/27/22

36 Tremont St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $289,500

Buyer: Deonte J. Daniels

Seller: Joseph S. Kubala

Date: 10/20/22

50 Van Horn St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $297,000

Buyer: Lyle C. Clark

Seller: Bednarz FT

Date: 10/21/22

43 Wildermere St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Soraia N. Abdulbaki

Seller: LAK FT

Date: 10/27/22

EAST LONGMEADOW

25 Bartlett Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Matthias C. Galvin

Seller: Paul H. Roberge

Date: 10/19/22

35 Linden Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $560,000

Buyer: Simon J. Brighenti

Seller: Nicole Bongiorni

Date: 10/18/22

2 Lyric Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: John Martin

Seller: Joseph E. Carnevale

Date: 10/28/22

113 Mapleshade Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Gerard J. Rathe

Seller: Ronald E. Moody

Date: 10/26/22

26 Oak Bluff Circle

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $234,000

Buyer: US Bank

Seller: Charles W. Hanson

Date: 10/24/22

130 Orchard Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $605,000

Buyer: Emanuel Diaz

Seller: Gaurav Narula

Date: 10/31/22

362 Parker St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Manchester Enterprises LLC

Seller: Marie Belden

Date: 10/31/22

23 Powder Hill Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Mikayla Rice

Seller: Cynthia L. Picknally

Date: 10/27/22

79 Prospect St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Allison A. Gioielli

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 10/14/22

9 Redin Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Kenny Thai

Seller: HB1 Alternative Holdings LLC

Date: 10/28/22

80 Somers Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $323,000

Buyer: Dustin R. Hull

Seller: Jennifer M. Stinson

Date: 10/17/22

49 Speight Arden

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $361,000

Buyer: Jeff House

Seller: Nathan J. Lavallee

Date: 10/14/22

29 Taylor St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: Yvonne L. Afonso

Seller: Yvette F. Kasparian

Date: 10/18/22

167 Vineland Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Nathan J. Lavallee

Seller: Michael Frank Design LLC

Date: 10/21/22

4 Wellington Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $625,000

Buyer: Paul H. Roberge

Seller: Karen Balmer

Date: 10/19/22

GRANVILLE

417 Main Road

Granville, MA 01034

Amount: $685,000

Buyer: John H. Westcott

Seller: Frank Wolak

Date: 10/21/22

HAMPDEN

119 East Longmeadow Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Robert Gossman

Seller: Daniels, Dennis E., (Estate)

Date: 10/19/22

34 Meadow Brook Lane

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: William J. Peterson

Seller: Vince C. Torchia

Date: 10/14/22

12 Middlefield Dr.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Domenico Cerasani

Seller: David M. Hernandez

Date: 10/28/22

116 Scantic Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Bernadette A. Parker

Seller: George E. Bouchard

Date: 10/21/22

41 Somers Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $585,000

Buyer: JVLV Realty LLC

Seller: Gary R. Mayotte

Date: 10/14/22

57 Woodland Dr.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: David M. Syrek

Seller: Dorothy Cabral

Date: 10/27/22

HOLLAND

25 Hamilton Dr.

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Timothy Vibert

Seller: Sargent NT

Date: 10/17/22

71 Sandy Beach Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Ross C. Krechko

Seller: Ross Krechko

Date: 10/17/22

HOLYOKE

383 Apremont Hwy.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $199,500

Buyer: James D. Giguere

Seller: Welcome, William J., (Estate)

Date: 10/14/22

13 Cook St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Guillermo O. Diaz

Seller: Alexandra Renna

Date: 10/31/22

55 Fairfield Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Yuting Huang

Seller: Erudite RT

Date: 10/26/22

26 Gates St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $247,000

Buyer: Jose A. Acumulado

Seller: Gates Street Shamrock LLC

Date: 10/17/22

1015 Hampden St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $257,000

Buyer: Juan Polanco

Seller: Antonio Cerasuolo

Date: 10/28/22

13 Hampshire St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Alycar Investments LLC

Seller: Rosemary Leduc

Date: 10/26/22

117 Jackson St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Jennifer Rolon

Seller: Greater Springfield Habitat

Date: 10/14/22

6 Longfellow Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $485,000

Buyer: Saulo Depaula

Seller: Rashad Collins

Date: 10/31/22

220 Lower Westfield Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $313,000

Buyer: Pablo Vazquez

Seller: Michael J. Pelc

Date: 10/21/22

67 Lyman St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Carlos Ynoa

Seller: Hale, Stephen B., (Estate)

Date: 10/19/22

99 North East St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Angel E. Rodriguez

Seller: Carlos Ynoa

Date: 10/19/22

605 Northampton St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $272,000

Buyer: Nathaniel T. Buron

Seller: Jared Hamre

Date: 10/28/22

2027-2029 Northampton St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Yasmin Thahir

Seller: Liz D. Martinez

Date: 10/24/22

Old Jarvis Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Holyoke City Of

Seller: Kestrel Land Trust Inc.

Date: 10/26/22

Overlook Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Holyoke City Of

Seller: Kestrel Land Trust Inc.

Date: 10/26/22

137 Sycamore St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Michael C. Tanner

Seller: Nena Kopy

Date: 10/17/22

4 Valley Heights

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Michelle Merola

Seller: David T. Larose

Date: 10/27/22

28 Valley Heights

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Luz C. Rodriguez

Seller: Gerardo Morales

Date: 10/19/22

LONGMEADOW

132 Coventry Lane

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $565,000

Buyer: Cullen White

Seller: John J. McQuade

Date: 10/28/22

75 Edgewood Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Kara Brady

Seller: Kathy L. Williams

Date: 10/14/22

14 Green Hill Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Constance E. Tompkins

Seller: Hampden View Real Estate LLC

Date: 10/26/22

32 Laurel St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $790,000

Buyer: Renee S. Wetstein

Seller: Brian M. Vandam

Date: 10/17/22

66 Lincoln Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $471,000

Buyer: Erick Rodriguez

Seller: Stephen Boyle

Date: 10/24/22

878 Longmeadow St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $1,135,000

Buyer: Stephen Lynch

Seller: Karen M. Lazeration

Date: 10/28/22

116 Morningside Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Matthew B. Smith

Seller: George R. Gray RET

Date: 10/17/22

62 Stirling St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $356,000

Buyer: Fleming FT

Seller: Kristi Chamberlain

Date: 10/28/22

55 Viscount Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Emily L. Camparone

Seller: Mark E. Jason

Date: 10/26/22

130 Viscount Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $656,000

Buyer: Caroline Douthwright

Seller: Thomas F. Perna

Date: 10/21/22

89 Warren Ter.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Priscilla L. Pearmain

Seller: Sarah Gernux

Date: 10/31/22

73 Williston Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $460,500

Buyer: Frederic S. Baxter

Seller: William H. Rowe

Date: 10/31/22

LUDLOW

Balsam Hill Road Lot 63

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $178,900

Buyer: Ryan B. Churchill

Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC

Date: 10/27/22

217 Cady St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Zachary P. Button

Seller: Roberts, James A., (Estate)

Date: 10/27/22

97 Center St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Falcon Properties LLC

Seller: Dennis Brasile

Date: 10/20/22

141 Edgewood Road

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $386,000

Buyer: Joshua L. Baez-Vigo

Seller: Jeffrey W. Newman

Date: 10/14/22

36 Elm St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $269,500

Buyer: Kelly L. Zwirblia

Seller: Benjamin J. McPherson

Date: 10/14/22

83 Green St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Jocelyn C. Wildman

Seller: Thomas, John A., (Estate)

Date: 10/14/22

7 Haswell Circle

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Mathew Gonzalez

Seller: Bethany A. Ketchale

Date: 10/24/22

1385 Lyon St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Vicas Property Investments LLC

Seller: Lyon Street TR

Date: 10/28/22

308 Miller St., Lot 72

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $474,900

Buyer: Steven Ravenhall

Seller: Miller Street NT

Date: 10/21/22

884 Poole St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $572,500

Buyer: Stephen A. Kunz

Seller: Lynne Rogers

Date: 10/28/22

128 Prospect Gardens

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Derek G. Lillis

Seller: Apex Bank

Date: 10/24/22

49 Prospect St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Ana C. Fernandes

Seller: Constance M. Cramton

Date: 10/26/22

63 Prospect St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $276,000

Buyer: Amir Antar

Seller: John Portelada

Date: 10/27/22

18 Victor St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $189,500

Buyer: Danny Canoa

Seller: Antonio M. Canoa

Date: 10/26/22

43 Vienna Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: David Serafino

Seller: Dora E. Charest

Date: 10/31/22

70 Willard Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $159,900

Buyer: John F. Martin

Seller: Gagne, Dale F., (Estate)

Date: 10/27/22

MONSON

450 Boston Road West

Monson, MA 01069

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: 8868 Realty LLC

Seller: JNB Property Investment Inc.

Date: 10/18/22

4 Bumstead Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $239,000

Buyer: Triplejcd LLC

Seller: Jacqueline C. Daigle

Date: 10/24/22

184 Bumstead Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $239,900

Buyer: Peter Mastrototoro

Seller: Money Source Inc.

Date: 10/24/22

38 Crest Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Karen White

Seller: Arnold FT

Date: 10/28/22

19 Cushman St.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Triston Baker

Seller: Joseph E. Metcalfe

Date: 10/18/22

39 East Hill Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $260,500

Buyer: Todd Sweryda

Seller: Richard A. Behrens

Date: 10/21/22

66 Hilltop Dr.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $520,000

Buyer: Francis Fijal

Seller: Dubs Capital LLC

Date: 10/14/22

Maple St., Lot 1

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $239,000

Buyer: Triplejcd LLC

Seller: Jacqueline C. Daigle

Date: 10/24/22

24 Margaret St.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: David L. Smith

Seller: Antonio J. Siciliano

Date: 10/21/22

142 Moulton Hill Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Zachary A. Plescia

Seller: Marjorie T. Bleeg

Date: 10/28/22

75 Munn Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Christopher D. Maxwell

Seller: Klassanos, Susan M., (Estate)

Date: 10/25/22

66 Paradise Lake Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $520,000

Buyer: Francis Fijal

Seller: Dubs Capital LLC

Date: 10/14/22

25 Thayer Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Jonathan E. Baron

Seller: Zi M. Zhao

Date: 10/31/22

132 Wales Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Ashley Perodin

Seller: Jason C. Vedovelli

Date: 10/27/22

5 Washington St.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Dominique M. Russin

Seller: John A. Talmadge

Date: 10/26/22

86 Wilbraham Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Ryan A. Sprague

Seller: Lovett, Angela M., (Estate)

Date: 10/28/22

15 Woodhill Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $905,000

Buyer: Christopher Oliver

Seller: William J. Carabetta

Date: 10/20/22

PALMER

123 Belchertown St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Lynette Desmarais

Seller: Ryan A. Sprague

Date: 10/28/22

31 Brown St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Timothy D. Morey

Seller: Jeffrey Labuz

Date: 10/20/22

267 Burlingame Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $301,000

Buyer: Lee M. Taylor

Seller: Nichelle M. Liquori

Date: 10/31/22

23 Fieldstone Dr.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Meredith D. Rochette

Seller: Amy M. Zajac

Date: 10/14/22

2069 High St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $299,500

Buyer: Mario N. Giordano

Seller: Sophie Chudy RET

Date: 10/27/22

17 Highland St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Cute Kids Preschool Inc.

Seller: Palmer Masonic Hall Association

Date: 10/21/22

86 Mason St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Maria A. Lewis

Seller: Michael E. Gralinski

Date: 10/20/22

12 Orchard St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $142,140

Buyer: Deutsche Bank

Seller: Timothy J. Petelle

Date: 10/19/22

1118 Park St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Adam Wawrzyk

Seller: Global Control LLC

Date: 10/25/22

78 Peterson Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Ryan M. Allard

Seller: Melissa M. Sizer

Date: 10/20/22

1037 Pine St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Melissa M. Bolduc

Seller: Mike Swiatek

Date: 10/28/22

37 Smith St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: John J. Armstrong

Seller: David E. Sterner

Date: 10/21/22

110-112 Springfield St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Michael K. Walker

Seller: George T. Morgado

Date: 10/28/22

380 Ware St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Marc D. Chapman

Seller: NPJ RT

Date: 10/17/22

RUSSELL

75 Dickinson Hill Road

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: David Mattoon

Seller: Paul J. Girard

Date: 10/31/22

705 General Knox Road

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $399,900

Buyer: Michael Emerick

Seller: Brian C. Slayton

Date: 10/21/22

1402 General Knox Road

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $582,000

Buyer: Brendan M. Codd

Seller: Dale A. Oleksak TR

Date: 10/21/22

SoutHWICK

12 Evergreen St.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $677,500

Buyer: Michael R. Cormier

Seller: Marcia D. Roy RET

Date: 10/21/22

17 Granaudo Circle

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $452,000

Buyer: Cedrick Giberson

Seller: Roman Shtefan

Date: 10/24/22

38 Kline Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $492,000

Buyer: Ryan R. Serella

Seller: John H. Westcott

Date: 10/21/22

4 Maple St.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Eric Kershaw

Seller: Kyle P. Davidson

Date: 10/28/22

14 Oak St.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $284,000

Buyer: Amanda L. Leclerc

Seller: Brittany Vaughan

Date: 10/14/22

310 South Longyard Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $480,000

Buyer: Bryan Goulet

Seller: Laura M. Rodriguez

Date: 10/31/22

37 Tannery Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Mark A. Nutting

Seller: Joseph M. Santaniello

Date: 10/26/22

205 Vining Hill Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Grigoriy Kirik

Seller: Anthony M. Rhodes

Date: 10/31/22

22 Woodland Ridge

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Susan J. Kneeskern

Seller: Loretta F. Yargeau

Date: 10/25/22

SPRINGFIELD

51-53 Abbe Ave.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Myia L. Murphy

Seller: Hector Rivera

Date: 10/27/22

328 Abbott St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $239,900

Buyer: Catherine M. Elliott

Seller: Carolyn J. Bayne

Date: 10/18/22

51 Acushnet Ave.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Dennis Benoit

Seller: Yunyi Liu

Date: 10/24/22

121 Albemarle St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $142,000

Buyer: Ibraham Khalid

Seller: US Bank

Date: 10/27/22

19 Alberta St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: William T. Raleigh

Seller: Brennan, Joanne, (Estate)

Date: 10/20/22

114 Almira Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $224,900

Buyer: Christopher Brown

Seller: James W. Fiore

Date: 10/27/22

907 Armory St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Daniela D. Urena

Seller: Pedro Perez

Date: 10/21/22

132 Arthur St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $323,000

Buyer: Zulayka V. Rodriguez

Seller: Carla Rosario

Date: 10/21/22

190 Arthur St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $251,000

Buyer: Paul James

Seller: John F. Quinn

Date: 10/28/22

69 Bangor St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Andre L. Ferreira-Marques

Seller: Bernadina L. Vandeusen

Date: 10/27/22

411 Belmont Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Kelnate Realty LLC

Seller: Opus Durum LLC

Date: 10/28/22

56-58 Bliss St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $1,130,000

Buyer: State Street 55 LLC

Seller: Briarwood Thirteen LLC

Date: 10/20/22

1206 Boston Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Tina M. Chandler EA Inc.

Seller: Faye H. Chou

Date: 10/28/22

1811 Boston Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $2,106,000

Buyer: Helen Yee T

Seller: Orion Pro Friend Ml LLC

Date: 10/31/22

242 Breckwood Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $246,500

Buyer: Aaron G. Cope

Seller: Value Properties LLC

Date: 10/21/22

16 Bretton Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $164,000

Buyer: Lisa M. Thompson-Howard

Seller: Amani K. Brown

Date: 10/24/22

81 Brickett St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Jose T. Castro

Seller: Citadel Projects LLC

Date: 10/27/22

14 Bryant St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Donovan C. Stewart

Seller: Brico Properties LLC

Date: 10/20/22

49 Bryant St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Eleonicio Ysrael-Diaz

Seller: Elvis Y. Feliz

Date: 10/26/22

25 Butternut Circle

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $308,000

Buyer: Matthew Hutchinson

Seller: Jonathan C. Mitchell

Date: 10/17/22

157 Canterbury Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Randon Mazzie

Seller: Samantha M. Thompson

Date: 10/14/22

21 Chalmers St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Luis Olmeda

Seller: Hamre, Jennifer J., (Estate)

Date: 10/20/22

211-213 Chapin Ter.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $326,000

Buyer: Darwing Rodriguez

Seller: Osvaldo Santiago

Date: 10/25/22

314 Chapin Ter.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Kendy Capois-Concepcion

Seller: Tswairidis, P. H., (Estate)

Date: 10/25/22

109 Clantoy St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Samantha M. Thompson

Seller: Doris A. Arias

Date: 10/27/22

36 Clement St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Rosanna M. Greening

Seller: Joan M. Durkin

Date: 10/28/22

47 Colorado St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $354,900

Buyer: Alfred Quist

Seller: Shawn Monette

Date: 10/21/22

6-10 Commonwealth Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Cindy Tai

Seller: Van Tran

Date: 10/27/22

50 Cornflower St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $244,000

Buyer: Felix Rodriguez

Seller: Mornean, Helen Y., (Estate)

Date: 10/18/22

76-78 Corona St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $152,500

Buyer: Little Eagle LLC

Seller: Nicholas P. Lavigne

Date: 10/20/22

276 Cottage St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: 1626 Bay Street LLC

Seller: Omicron Investments LLC

Date: 10/27/22

377 Cottage St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $1,750,000

Buyer: 377 Cottage Springfield LLC

Seller: Red Lab Realty LLC

Date: 10/28/22

5 County St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $119,785

Buyer: Bankunited

Seller: William D. Rollins

Date: 10/17/22

14 Derryfield Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Michelle Gama

Seller: Rachel A. Purcell

Date: 10/14/22

49-51 Dwight Road

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $246,000

Buyer: Craig Bernard

Seller: Rga Properties LLC

Date: 10/21/22

76-78 Enfield St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Greitcha M. Velez

Seller: Paulo M. Norberto

Date: 10/24/22

64 Euclid Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Oscar Ovalles

Seller: Sol D. Rivera

Date: 10/31/22

67 Fairhaven Dr.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $304,000

Buyer: Carlos J. Rodriguez

Seller: Jjj17 LLC

Date: 10/21/22

68 Fargo St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $159,360

Buyer: FNMA

Seller: Khey Mao

Date: 10/24/22

123 Fenimore Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $327,000

Buyer: Brenda Carrucini

Seller: Schaub, Mary E., (Estate)

Date: 10/31/22

90 Fox Woods Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $336,000

Buyer: Zodi Parkes

Seller: Gloria I. Torres

Date: 10/31/22

11 Gardens Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Alton O. Brown

Seller: Eliel Gonzalez

Date: 10/28/22

77 Gates Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $391,000

Buyer: Isan Diaz

Seller: Mark G. Laushway

Date: 10/14/22

89-91 Genesee St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $282,500

Buyer: Vignesh Vellingiri

Seller: Todd M. Mona

Date: 10/21/22

33 Gertrude St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Glenda Dejesus

Seller: Denise L. Jimenez

Date: 10/21/22

124 Gillette Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Prakash Pariyar

Seller: Christphor J. Morrison

Date: 10/26/22

85 Goodwin St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Anthony Cabral

Seller: Stephanie Montanez

Date: 10/21/22

140 Groveland St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Lindsay Katzir

Seller: Wilbraham Builders Inc.

Date: 10/21/22

258 Jasper St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Jose Garcia

Seller: Sullivan, Leroy, (Estate)

Date: 10/28/22

38 Lang St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Mark Hebert

Seller: Michael Glidden

Date: 10/19/22

17-19 Langdon St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Jose Cruse-Rivera

Seller: Elias A. Acuna

Date: 10/28/22

60 Littleton St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Benicio Rodriguez

Seller: Stephanie Simpson

Date: 10/14/22

254-256 Main St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Winners O LLC

Seller: Gerardo Bonilla

Date: 10/25/22

142 Marion St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Maureen Morgan-Bolan

Seller: Suezet A. Palmer

Date: 10/26/22

161 Marmon St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Maribel Reyes

Seller: Jeffrey W. Zabel

Date: 10/26/22

80 Massachusetts Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Cesar A. Collado

Seller: John Feliciano

Date: 10/31/22

7 Matthew St.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $354,000

Buyer: Ellondy Harvey

Seller: Carol Ann B. Chapin

Date: 10/14/22

106-108 Maynard St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Siam Williams Investment Group LLC

Seller: Donna L. Jordan

Date: 10/14/22

28 McKnight St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $287,000

Buyer: Jose A. Blanco

Seller: Equity Trust Co.

Date: 10/28/22

98-100 Melha Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Denise L. Jimenez

Seller: Leonardo Toro

Date: 10/21/22

50 Melville St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $211,000

Buyer: Bria S. Wilson

Seller: Corrine Seward

Date: 10/18/22

114 Melville St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Brick House Homes LLC

Seller: Donna L. Tetreault

Date: 10/31/22

151-153 Monrovia St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Liz A. Hodge

Seller: Joseph M. Pacella

Date: 10/25/22

58-60 Montgomery St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Ziad O. Awkal

Seller: Oussama M. Awkal

Date: 10/31/22

49 Nagle St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Kenneth Anderson

Seller: Viktor Savonin

Date: 10/17/22

110 Navajo Road

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Sheena Meshell-Bernard

Seller: Angel Quinones

Date: 10/28/22

87 Oak St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Maria M. Oquendo

Seller: Miguel Betacourt

Date: 10/21/22

22 Ontario St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $242,000

Buyer: Sarah Cotto

Seller: Francis M. Elim

Date: 10/20/22

1247 Page Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Dorothy J. Thomas

Seller: Zusha E. Rodriguez

Date: 10/25/22

34-36 Pasadena St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Juan Timoteo-Nunez

Seller: Ventura Cruz

Date: 10/24/22

63 Peer St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $227,000

Buyer: Arslan Asif

Seller: Noemi J. Cruz

Date: 10/26/22

70 Penrose St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $264,875

Buyer: Chigozirim Amaechi

Seller: Karon Dailey

Date: 10/18/22

145 Powell Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $177,000

Buyer: Northeast Asset Mgmt.

Seller: Felice Grosso

Date: 10/25/22

112 Quaker Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Luis J. Villafane-Ortiz

Seller: Ryan Randall Realty LLC

Date: 10/25/22

19 Rapalus St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $257,000

Buyer: James M. Kerkulah

Seller: Maria F. Batista-Paulino

Date: 10/25/22

39 Redfern Dr.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Edwin I. Perez

Seller: Eve M. Littmann

Date: 10/25/22

595 Roosevelt Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: Hem Poudel

Seller: Equonda Bercy

Date: 10/28/22

45 Ruthven St.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Johanna Pena

Seller: Tascon Homes LLC

Date: 10/28/22

73 Saint James Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Jeimy E. Pozo

Seller: Luis A. Delgado

Date: 10/17/22

South Branch Pkwy.

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Advein R. Kiaresh

Seller: Colin M. Kendrick

Date: 10/28/22

41 Shawmut St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $224,750

Buyer: Andrew Powers

Seller: Timothy D. Morey

Date: 10/20/22

114-116 Slater Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Anthony M. Santaniello

Seller: Mary T. Popko

Date: 10/26/22

55 State St.

Springfield, MA 01103

Amount: $1,130,000

Buyer: State Street 55 LLC

Seller: Briarwood Thirteen LLC

Date: 10/20/22

47-49 Stockman St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Eva E. Espinal-Deperez

Seller: Michael M. Brosnan

Date: 10/20/22

1094 Sumner Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $152,500

Buyer: Tascon Homes LLC

Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc.

Date: 10/14/22

147 Sunridge Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $267,000

Buyer: Brijaun L. Thompson

Seller: Abundio J. Cortes-Palacio

Date: 10/21/22

419 Taylor St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Michael Dailey

Seller: Agro Automotive Inc.

Date: 10/20/22

129 Temby St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Yaritza M. Marquez

Seller: Prime Partners LLC

Date: 10/28/22

81 Thorndyke St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $302,000

Buyer: Amber Cox

Seller: Furnival A. Nyarko

Date: 10/31/22

560 Union St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $182,000

Buyer: Vivienne Henderson

Seller: RWM RE Investment LLC

Date: 10/27/22

33-35 Wendell Place

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Brawling Kenou

Seller: Kenny Marrero-Roman

Date: 10/17/22

211 West Allen Ridge Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Christopher Hernandez

Seller: Christopher Goodrow

Date: 10/20/22

47 Wellington St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Roldi Morales-Perez

Seller: Graham & Lumpkin LLC

Date: 10/31/22

30 Westernview St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Christi D. Young

Seller: Delcie D. Bean

Date: 10/31/22

64 Weston St.

Springfield, MA 01095

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Barbara A. Talenda

Seller: Ryszard Fudali

Date: 10/28/22

118-120 White St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $308,000

Buyer: Shaina Canales

Seller: Martha Victorio

Date: 10/28/22

126-128 White St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $302,000

Buyer: Lyzzmarie Mathieu

Seller: Felicita Ayala

Date: 10/26/22

239 Winton St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Isabel M. Suzarte

Seller: William J. Collins

Date: 10/17/22

92 Woodmont St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: William D. Comiskey

Seller: Luis F. Olmeda

Date: 10/28/22

WALES

4 Brows Beach Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Arthur Ferrara

Seller: Jaelyn M. Bacon

Date: 10/14/22

49 Main St.

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Rebecca R. Smith

Seller: Melissa R. Purvis

Date: 10/20/22

7 Sichols Colony Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Matthew Jablonski

Seller: Gerald M. Magistri

Date: 10/14/22

Walker Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $800,000

Buyer: Webfirst LLC

Seller: Eagle Pass Camp LLC

Date: 10/25/22

13 Walker Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $192,000

Buyer: Kevin Eagan

Seller: Edward J. Morrow

Date: 10/17/22

WESTFIELD

31 Alquat St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Matthew D. Beswick

Seller: Maria Sopet

Date: 10/17/22

1392 Bay St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Clarence Dykes

Seller: Sareen Properties LLC

Date: 10/31/22

13 Clinton Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Anna Gavel

Seller: Marta V. Martinez

Date: 10/19/22

43 Forest Glen Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $259,000

Buyer: Kayle M. Niro

Seller: Sally A. Agan

Date: 10/31/22

36 Fowler St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Jennifer Yanyuk

Seller: Fowler Street IRT

Date: 10/17/22

78 Franklin St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $975,000

Buyer: AJ Capital RT

Seller: Briarwood Eleven LLC

Date: 10/28/22

85 Furrow St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Magali Verdugo-Vinces

Seller: John C. Alexopoulos

Date: 10/14/22

9 Gladwin Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $364,000

Buyer: William P. Dow

Seller: John E. Morse

Date: 10/17/22

88 Kane Brothers Circle

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $392,500

Buyer: Kevin M. Turrell

Seller: Norman Storer

Date: 10/31/22

74 King St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Nathan C. Dickinson

Seller: Raymond J. Wright

Date: 10/21/22

82 King St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $298,000

Buyer: Charles MacWilliams

Seller: Peter Strniste

Date: 10/28/22

18 Livingstone Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Stephen A. Hilbert

Seller: Patricia Kallfa

Date: 10/20/22

133 Old County Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Robert S. Walters

Seller: Janet M. Griffin

Date: 10/28/22

28 Old Feeding Hills Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Douglas Zborowski

Seller: Katelyn McGovern

Date: 10/31/22

53 Pontoosic Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Scott Lemme

Seller: Susan Plummer

Date: 10/26/22

49 Simmons Brook Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Adam J. Smith

Seller: Kenneth H. Labelle

Date: 10/21/22

40 Southview Ter.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Tyler Ritchie

Seller: George E. Martel

Date: 10/31/22

WILBRAHAM

15 Briar Cliff Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $645,000

Buyer: David E. Sonnefeld

Seller: Philip M. Pin

Date: 10/14/22

16 Bruuer Ave.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $286,000

Buyer: Raymond D. Plouffe

Seller: Christensen, Dale W., (Estate)

Date: 10/24/22

905 Glendale Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Vincent Castello

Seller: Donna E. Frederick

Date: 10/27/22

24 Grassy Meadow Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Ema Uko-Abasi

Seller: Sareen Properties LLC

Date: 10/28/22

8 Highland Ave.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Suezet Palmer

Seller: Debra Burnett RET

Date: 10/26/22

12 Highridge Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $817,500

Buyer: James Zdaniewski

Seller: Judith T. Demos

Date: 10/31/22

83 Main St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Calvin Wood

Seller: Joyce M. Fulmer

Date: 10/25/22

34 Oakland St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Nicholas Muratore

Seller: Carol M. Albano

Date: 10/21/22

111 Springfield St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $655,000

Buyer: Robbin J. Lauzon

Seller: Joanne Hetherington

Date: 10/31/22

1226 Stony Hill Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $572,405

Buyer: Theodore J. Lerud

Seller: AC Homebuilding LLC

Date: 10/14/22

21 Wandering Meadows

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $850,000

Buyer: Gregorio Varypatakis

Seller: Xiao J. Liu

Date: 10/28/22

WEST SPRINGFIELD

38 Angeline St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Jahaira Lopez

Seller: Briana Melloni

Date: 10/31/22

29 Armstrong St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Byron A. Zinn

Seller: Michelle Gagnon

Date: 10/14/22

33 Baldwin St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Ahmed Alsalame

Seller: Glenn R. Demarco

Date: 10/14/22

17 Blossom Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Donna L. Brunelle

Seller: Michael K. Mattoon

Date: 10/21/22

185 Christopher Ter.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $379,000

Buyer: Jason A. Wytas

Seller: Bruce Perron

Date: 10/17/22

62 Ely Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $322,000

Buyer: Donald H. Steinbock

Seller: William C. Macrae

Date: 10/31/22

27 Hill Top St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Luis Viscarrondo

Seller: Timothy J. O’Brien

Date: 10/21/22

78 Lincoln St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $202,100

Buyer: Pennymac Loan Services LLC

Seller: Margarita Lopez

Date: 10/26/22

64 New Bridge St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: RM Blerman LLC

Seller: Allan B. Claflin

Date: 10/28/22

43 Piper Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $291,000

Buyer: Maire Lewis

Seller: Nataliya Tumasyan

Date: 10/26/22

451 Rogers Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Andrew Peltier

Seller: Lynn H. Kane

Date: 10/14/22

71 Russell St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Zafar Takhsilov

Seller: Cristalee Burgos

Date: 10/14/22

62 Salem St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $399,900

Buyer: Kenneth Gagnon

Seller: Kimberely M. Allard

Date: 10/14/22

240 Sibley Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Richard Benoit

Seller: Gregory H. Boisvere

Date: 10/24/22

18 Squassick Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $342,500

Buyer: Ayman Nijim

Seller: Patricia A. Raymond

Date: 10/14/22

146 Upper Beverly Hills

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Michael Carlson

Seller: Angela Latour

Date: 10/28/22

84 Van Horn St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Cornerstone Homebuying LLC

Seller: Jane R. Bragga

Date: 10/24/22

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

60 Blackberry Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Eunsuk Song

Seller: RPF LLC

Date: 10/17/22

32 Gray St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $820,000

Buyer: Debra K. Utting

Seller: McDowell Holdings LLC

Date: 10/24/22

129 Heatherstone Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $715,000

Buyer: Matthew R. Watkins

Seller: Faythe E. Turner RET

Date: 10/18/22

17 Orchard St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $363,065

Buyer: Wilmington Savings

Seller: Christine Wells

Date: 10/24/22

164 Red Gate Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $429,900

Buyer: Raymond J. Pedrick

Seller: Robert L. Neill

Date: 10/31/22

916 South East St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $725,000

Buyer: Heather M. Roose

Seller: Nina N. Fusco

Date: 10/31/22

263 South Pleasant St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Catherine V. Infante

Seller: Amherst College

Date: 10/25/22

466 South Pleasant St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Morgi Tay RT

Seller: Naitian Wang

Date: 10/31/22

233 Strong St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Boxwood Valley Properties LLC

Seller: Nucella LLC

Date: 10/28/22

82 Tracy Circle

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Krishna C. Poudel

Seller: Daniel D. Corkill

Date: 10/17/22

BELCHERTOWN

165 Bardwell St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: George Sutherland

Seller: Andrey Korchevskiy

Date: 10/27/22

159 Barton Ave.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $549,000

Buyer: Roger W. Trudeau

Seller: James J. Knittel

Date: 10/18/22

128 Boardman St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: GR&T Co. Inc.

Seller: Yuyan Jiang

Date: 10/28/22

94 Channel Dr.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $361,000

Buyer: Nancy T. Cebula

Seller: Seth I. Hussey

Date: 10/26/22

5 Laurel Ridge Dr.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $547,000

Buyer: David Vanvlierbergen

Seller: Thomas A. Weston

Date: 10/14/22

350 North Washington St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Amanda Gorham

Seller: Allan D. Desjardins

Date: 10/17/22

107 Old Amherst Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Ting FT

Seller: Nancy J. Luce

Date: 10/31/22

40 Old Sawmill Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $554,900

Buyer: James P. Sweet

Seller: Thomas H. Jurkowski

Date: 10/28/22

38 Pine Brook Dr.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Edson Miranda

Seller: Jane A. Martel

Date: 10/24/22

60 Sabin St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Luan C. Desa-Benevides

Seller: Brian A. Bachand

Date: 10/24/22

7 Shaw St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: David Silva

Seller: Carmine L. Angeloni

Date: 10/31/22

CUMMINGTON

337 Berkshire Trail

Cummington, MA 01026

Amount: $347,000

Buyer: Michael G. George

Seller: Homer L. Montgomery

Date: 10/28/22

EASTHAMPTON

3 Applewood Circle

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Larissa A. Haliw

Seller: Trevor A. Tompkins

Date: 10/14/22

10 David Richardson Circle

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $342,000

Buyer: Sheerman West RET

Seller: David R. Boyle

Date: 10/28/22

11-13 Liberty St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: North Harlow 2 LLC

Seller: Judy D. Peloquin

Date: 10/24/22

264 Loudville Road

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Scott Demeo

Seller: Tia Polana

Date: 10/26/22

399 Main St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $236,300

Buyer: James R. Bergeron

Seller: Barbara A. Bergeron

Date: 10/20/22

416 Main St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $750,000

Buyer: Anthony Witman

Seller: Dutch Colonial Inc.

Date: 10/31/22

11 Mayher St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $447,000

Buyer: Peter MacLellan

Seller: David L. Saldo

Date: 10/20/22

6 North Hampshire St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $423,000

Buyer: Sarah Morrison

Seller: Jesse M. Meyers

Date: 10/27/22

109 Northampton St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $785,000

Buyer: Easthampton Retail Mgmt.

Seller: Courtney Easthampton LLC

Date: 10/21/22

60-62 Parsons St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $378,000

Buyer: William B. Schwartz

Seller: Joshua A. Staples

Date: 10/21/22

40 Rabideau Dr.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $312,500

Buyer: John W. Sypek

Seller: Walter C. Nichols

Date: 10/14/22

27 Sandra Road

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Colleen McCaw

Seller: Allison M. Furkey

Date: 10/31/22

GOSHEN

50 Lake Dr.

Goshen, MA 01096

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Hilda E. Quinto

Seller: Gerald Glasser

Date: 10/19/22

GRANBY

17 Center St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $322,500

Buyer: Jonathan A. Halliburton

Seller: Thomas J. Moore

Date: 10/31/22

5 Country View Lane

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Muhammad O. Chaudhry

Seller: Edward J. Cayo

Date: 10/17/22

5 Darrel Ave.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $217,500

Buyer: Nicolas C. Adair

Seller: Nationwide Abstract LLC

Date: 10/25/22

7 Lanebrook Circle

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Paula Leclair

Seller: Loay Barden

Date: 10/14/22

29 Pleasant St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Matthew T. Kiezulas

Seller: Yongjian Li

Date: 10/19/22

185 West State St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $825,000

Buyer: 185 W. State St LLC

Seller: William E. Chapdelaine

Date: 10/25/22

HADLEY

Bristol Lane

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Raymond Pidgeon

Seller: Krzystofik IRT

Date: 10/24/22

6 Crystal Lane

Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $1,053,817

Buyer: Aaron T. Soules

Seller: Bercume Construction LLC

Date: 10/31/22

5 Kimberly Lane

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $372,600

Buyer: Jennie Schuetz

Seller: Donna L. Dorrell

Date: 10/31/22

1 Laurana Lane

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $711,000

Buyer: Galen Jackson

Seller: Aaron T. Soules

Date: 10/28/22

4 Quinlan Dr.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Raymond Pidgeon

Seller: Krzystofik IRT

Date: 10/24/22

438 Russell St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $27,205,000

Buyer: Hadley Campus Plaza LLC

Seller: E&A I&G Campus Plaza LP

Date: 10/25/22

HATFIELD

36 North Hatfield Road

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $434,000

Buyer: Shane K. Lavoie

Seller: Levin G. Dupree

Date: 10/28/22

144 Prospect St.

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $530,000

Buyer: Kevin Thacker

Seller: William J. Lacey

Date: 10/17/22

HUNTINGTON

50 Littleville Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Dennis Nolt

Seller: Jason Stover

Date: 10/28/22

27 Searle Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $334,000

Buyer: Audrey M. Smith

Seller: Heather E. Simmons

Date: 10/28/22

NORTHAMPTON

117 Acrebrook Dr.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Seth T. Housman

Seller: Lauren Gottschalk-Scher

Date: 10/21/22

15 Ahwaga Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $675,000

Buyer: Smith Collage

Seller: Hyman S. Edelstein

Date: 10/18/22

768 Burts Pit Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Andrei A. Izurov

Seller: Vicki Arnould

Date: 10/24/22

267 Crescent St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $1,170,000

Buyer: 267 Crescent LLC

Seller: 267 Crescent Street LLC

Date: 10/25/22

140 Emerson Way

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $1,010,000

Buyer: Matthew Smith

Seller: Sunwood Development Corp.

Date: 10/24/22

111 Hinckley St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Alise Will

Seller: Lonann M. Patenaude

Date: 10/25/22

54 Market St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Katherine L. Allen

Seller: John S. Peret

Date: 10/31/22

262 North Main St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $318,000

Buyer: Thomas Hulley

Seller: Jeffrey M. Gnatek

Date: 10/26/22

161 South St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $643,000

Buyer: Milan P. Peich

Seller: Leonard Pratt

Date: 10/18/22

53 Strawberry Hill

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $1,100,000

Buyer: Miriam Rodgers

Seller: Edward Selke

Date: 10/14/22

276 West Farms Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $364,000

Buyer: Wayne Thompson

Seller: Keith M. Ryan

Date: 10/21/22

10 Ward Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $1,215,650

Buyer: Luke C. Brown

Seller: David F. Guild

Date: 10/27/22

70 Washington Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $751,000

Buyer: Breanne R. Lucy

Seller: McDonagh, Patricia, (Estate)

Date: 10/28/22

PELHAM

127 Amherst Road

Pelham, MA 01002

Amount: $353,800

Buyer: Andrew Webster

Seller: Campbell, Alice L., (Estate)

Date: 10/20/22

SOUTH HADLEY

110 Amherst Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Sarah E. McCarthy

Seller: Brita M. Brault

Date: 10/26/22

24 Brigham Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $242,000

Buyer: Anne St.James

Seller: David L. Faytell

Date: 10/17/22

33 Carlton St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $287,500

Buyer: Nicholas W. West

Seller: Amanda Rodriguez

Date: 10/27/22

18 Lamb St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Kmak LLC

Seller: French Property Mgmt. LLC

Date: 10/24/22

16 Lathrop St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: Mary Konefal

Seller: Russell R. Foisy

Date: 10/27/22

12 Lyon Green

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $540,000

Buyer: Gary Mikalson

Seller: J. N. Duquette & Son Constructio

Date: 10/24/22

330 Newton St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Leon P. Wetherell

Seller: Matthew Burke

Date: 10/24/22

8 Prospect St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Wayne E. Walton

Seller: Walton FT

Date: 10/25/22

24 West Summit St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Paula J. Holmes

Seller: Snopek, Michael S., (Estate)

Date: 10/28/22

SOUTHAMPTON

129 College Hwy.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Casey Naumowicz

Seller: Heather A. Dragon

Date: 10/14/22

256 College Hwy.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Dylan Bean

Seller: Karl B. Weckstrom

Date: 10/26/22

366 College Hwy.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Carla M. Scionti

Seller: Linda A. Martin

Date: 10/21/22

11 Cottage Ave.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $197,000

Buyer: David Flenke

Seller: Marshall A. Seibold

Date: 10/14/22

18 Crooked Ledge Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Daviau & Robert Properties LLC

Seller: Charles M. Fisher LT

Date: 10/17/22

14 Duggan Lane

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Barbara J. Conner

Seller: Robert L. Dragon

Date: 10/14/22

134 Fomer Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Neil Galloway

Seller: Camella W. Peace

Date: 10/17/22

133 Old County Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Robert S. Walters

Seller: Janet M. Griffin

Date: 10/28/22

131 Pomeroy Meadow Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $535,000

Buyer: Trevor A. Tompkins

Seller: Thomas B. Shoup

Date: 10/14/22

18 Thomas Circle

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Patrick R. Neill

Seller: Thomas E. Neill

Date: 10/27/22

WARE

23-25 Church St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: MJ Property Solutions LLC

Seller: John C. Allard

Date: 10/21/22

20 Gilbertville Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Andrew C. Kenyon

Seller: Stephen L. Motyka

Date: 10/28/22

14 Pleasant St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $140,300

Buyer: FNMA

Seller: Stanley W. Skutnik

Date: 10/26/22

37 Pulaski St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: MJ Property Solutions LLC

Seller: Manomednet LLC

Date: 10/24/22

74 Pulaski St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Dominick Martinez

Seller: John C. Allard

Date: 10/28/22

Upper North St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Donald Williams

Seller: Alan R. Goodman

Date: 10/25/22

WILLIAMSBURG

3 Williams St.

Williamsburg, MA 01096

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Terry Dawson

Seller: Corinna J. Riley-Horvath

Date: 10/31/22

WESTHAMPTON

80 Easthampton Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $552,389

Buyer: Gen2 West LLC

Seller: Meehan Estates Inc.

Date: 10/28/22

Hooker Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $342,123

Buyer: Gen2 West LLC

Seller: Meehan Properties Inc.

Date: 10/28/22

213 Northwest Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $434,900

Buyer: Jenna Daniels

Seller: John P. Donlan

Date: 10/31/22

42 Perry Hill Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $1,605,488

Buyer: Gen2 West LLC

Seller: Meehan Construction Co. Inc.

Date: 10/28/22

68 Reservoir Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: EDS Enterprises LLC

Seller: George R. Munson

Date: 10/28/22