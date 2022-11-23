The following building permits were issued during the months of October and November 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

EASTHAMPTON

136 Pleasant LLC

136-148 Pleasant St.

$278,505 — Construct load-bearing walls

City of Easthampton

10 Gosselin Dr.

$110,000 — Small addition to existing DPW garage

H.M. Schaefer Enterprises

41 O’Neill St.

$1,100,000 — Install solar panel system on roof of Adhesive Applications factory

Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield

35 Pleasant St.

$58,750 — Renovate first-floor living room and den into bedroom and bathroom

HADLEY

BH Real Estate LLC

14 South Maple St.

N/A — Construct three-story facility for climate-controlled self-storage

Vidoc Corp.

234 Russell St.

N/A — Repair water-damaged materials

LEE

Garden Management Inc.

165 Housatonic St.

$1,500 — Repair egresses, including stairs and handrails

LENOX

Hyman Holdings LLC

55 Pittsfield Road

$233,000 — Selective demolition of conference room and lab areas; move lab to current conference room with new flooring, ceilings, and cabinets; change current lab area to four offices and one closet; add walls as needed

NORTHAMPTON

193 Locust St. Associates LLP

193 Locust St.

$131,500 — Interior renovation

Blue Mountain Properties LLC

76 Maple St.

$50,000 — Replace windows on second floor

Delro LLC

61 Locust St.

$15,000 — Roofing

DDM Properties LLC

14 Market St.

$35,000 — Repair water damage

Forty Main St. Inc.

32 Main St.

$9,000 — Roofing

J. Barc Inc.

25 Pleasant St.

$56,130 — Install solar panels on roof

Service Properties Inc.

82 Conz St.

N/A — Roofing

Smith College

44 College Lane

$145,003 — Renovate classrooms in Sabin-Reed Hall

Smith College

46 College Lane

$140,000 — Renovate classroom in Burton Hall

Smith College

44 College Lane

$110,000 — Renovate classroom in Sabin-Reed Hall

Smith College

44 College Lane

$97,000 — Renovate classroom in Sabin-Reed Hall

Smith College

7 Neilson Dr.

$11,263 — Renovate classroom in Young Library basement

Smith College

44 College Lane

$97,000 — Renovate classroom in Sabin-Reed Hall

Smith College

100 Green St.

$80,000 — Renovate Ford Hall room

Smith College

Henshaw Avenue

$9,000,000 — Major renovations

Smith College

74 State St.

$30,000 — Roofing

Smith College

101 West St.

$11,000 — Roofing

St. John’s Episcopal Church

48 Elm St.

$15,000 — Antenna modification

Sunwood Development Corp.

33 Chapel St.

$82,000 — Interior renovation

Sunwood Green LLC

95 Barrett St.

N/A — Shed

PITTSFIELD

Joseph Hashim Jr.

139 West Housatonic St.

$6,000 — Roofing

David Joseph

409 West St.

$14,500 — Roofing

Robert Keyes

45 Santa Maria St.

$12,804 — Place prefabricated shed on property

NNM Realty Trust

1 Dan Fox Dr.

$5,500 — Provide zone control valve for all three tenant spaces, add one sprinkler and relocate four existing heads in one tenant space, remove two sprinklers in another tenant space

SPRINGFIELD

1277 Liberty Street LLC

1277 Liberty St.

$12,000 — Interior demolition of former Kmart building for tenant fit-out

Giggle Gardens Daycare

627 State St.

$234,857.73 — Roofing

KCP RE LLC

201 Cooley St.

$71,820 — Roofing at Kindercare

Monarch Enterprises

1 Monarch Place

$174,000 — Remove and replace fire-alarm system at Sheraton One Monarch Place

Shiv Shiv Corp.

1356 Boston Road

$10,000 — Roofing at Howard Johnson

Zahoor Ul Haq

3111 Main St.

$4,500 — Remove and replace two windows at Mobil gas station

Gregory Vatrono

1030 State St.

$35,000 — Repair fire damage at Antonio’s Grinders; remove and replace roof shingles and glass in broken windows