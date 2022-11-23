Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the months of October and November 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
EASTHAMPTON
136 Pleasant LLC
136-148 Pleasant St.
$278,505 — Construct load-bearing walls
City of Easthampton
10 Gosselin Dr.
$110,000 — Small addition to existing DPW garage
H.M. Schaefer Enterprises
41 O’Neill St.
$1,100,000 — Install solar panel system on roof of Adhesive Applications factory
Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield
35 Pleasant St.
$58,750 — Renovate first-floor living room and den into bedroom and bathroom
HADLEY
BH Real Estate LLC
14 South Maple St.
N/A — Construct three-story facility for climate-controlled self-storage
Vidoc Corp.
234 Russell St.
N/A — Repair water-damaged materials
LEE
Garden Management Inc.
165 Housatonic St.
$1,500 — Repair egresses, including stairs and handrails
LENOX
Hyman Holdings LLC
55 Pittsfield Road
$233,000 — Selective demolition of conference room and lab areas; move lab to current conference room with new flooring, ceilings, and cabinets; change current lab area to four offices and one closet; add walls as needed
NORTHAMPTON
193 Locust St. Associates LLP
193 Locust St.
$131,500 — Interior renovation
Blue Mountain Properties LLC
76 Maple St.
$50,000 — Replace windows on second floor
Delro LLC
61 Locust St.
$15,000 — Roofing
DDM Properties LLC
14 Market St.
$35,000 — Repair water damage
Forty Main St. Inc.
32 Main St.
$9,000 — Roofing
J. Barc Inc.
25 Pleasant St.
$56,130 — Install solar panels on roof
Service Properties Inc.
82 Conz St.
N/A — Roofing
Smith College
44 College Lane
$145,003 — Renovate classrooms in Sabin-Reed Hall
Smith College
46 College Lane
$140,000 — Renovate classroom in Burton Hall
Smith College
44 College Lane
$110,000 — Renovate classroom in Sabin-Reed Hall
Smith College
44 College Lane
$97,000 — Renovate classroom in Sabin-Reed Hall
Smith College
7 Neilson Dr.
$11,263 — Renovate classroom in Young Library basement
Smith College
44 College Lane
$97,000 — Renovate classroom in Sabin-Reed Hall
Smith College
100 Green St.
$80,000 — Renovate Ford Hall room
Smith College
Henshaw Avenue
$9,000,000 — Major renovations
Smith College
74 State St.
$30,000 — Roofing
Smith College
101 West St.
$11,000 — Roofing
St. John’s Episcopal Church
48 Elm St.
$15,000 — Antenna modification
Sunwood Development Corp.
33 Chapel St.
$82,000 — Interior renovation
Sunwood Green LLC
95 Barrett St.
N/A — Shed
PITTSFIELD
Joseph Hashim Jr.
139 West Housatonic St.
$6,000 — Roofing
David Joseph
409 West St.
$14,500 — Roofing
Robert Keyes
45 Santa Maria St.
$12,804 — Place prefabricated shed on property
NNM Realty Trust
1 Dan Fox Dr.
$5,500 — Provide zone control valve for all three tenant spaces, add one sprinkler and relocate four existing heads in one tenant space, remove two sprinklers in another tenant space
SPRINGFIELD
1277 Liberty Street LLC
1277 Liberty St.
$12,000 — Interior demolition of former Kmart building for tenant fit-out
Giggle Gardens Daycare
627 State St.
$234,857.73 — Roofing
KCP RE LLC
201 Cooley St.
$71,820 — Roofing at Kindercare
Monarch Enterprises
1 Monarch Place
$174,000 — Remove and replace fire-alarm system at Sheraton One Monarch Place
Shiv Shiv Corp.
1356 Boston Road
$10,000 — Roofing at Howard Johnson
Zahoor Ul Haq
3111 Main St.
$4,500 — Remove and replace two windows at Mobil gas station
Gregory Vatrono
1030 State St.
$35,000 — Repair fire damage at Antonio’s Grinders; remove and replace roof shingles and glass in broken windows