Red Lion Inn, IS183 Art School Announce Two Artists in Residence for 2020

STOCKBRIDGE — T​he​ ​Red Lion Inn and IS183 Art School announced the fourth annual artists-in-residence at the Red Lion Inn: Tessa Kelly and Chris Parkinson.

Each summer, artists are invited to interpret and express the inn’s spirit through their work. Through the partnership with IS183 Art School, artists hold lectures to deeply engage the community in their process and are invited to teach a workshop through the school. This year, the Red Lion Inn will host two artists, architect pair Kelly and Parkinson.

For the months of July and August, they are invited to create work, both on site and off, using the Red Lion Inn as their studio and inspiration. ​Midway through their residency, IS183 will host a virtual Artist Talk where they will discuss their backgrounds, artistic vision for the project, and experience so far at the inn. The Artist Talk will take place Friday, Aug. 14 from 6 to 7 p.m., via Zoom.​ The residency will conclude with an exhibition, details to be announced.

Kelly and Parkinson are architects and founders of ARCADE in Pittsfield, whose mission is to use design as a platform to create and support culture in disinvested, de-industrialized cities.

ARCADE’s work has been supported by the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, displayed at MASS MoCA and Hancock Shaker Village, and featured in Dwell magazine and the Boston Globe. Notable projects include the Mastheads and the Westside Riverway Park.

Kelly is a graduate of Williams College and the Harvard Graduate School of Design and has taught in the graduate program at the Yale School of Architecture. Parkinson is a graduate of Amherst College and the Yale School of Architecture and has taught at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.