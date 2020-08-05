Greenfield Cooperative Bank Waives Fee at Coin-counter Machines

GREENFIELD — In light of the recent coin shortage, Greenfield Cooperative Bank announced that the fee for non-account holders to use the coin-counter machines will be temporarily waived.

“We feel eliminating the fee is the right thing to do to encourage people to turn in their coins during this shortage,” said Tony Worden, executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Coin counters can be accessed at the bank’s Amherst, Shelburne Falls, Turners Falls, and Greenfield main office branches.