STCC Announces Virtual Registration Events in August

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will host virtual registration events to help anyone interested in signing up for fall semester classes, which start Sept. 8.

Anyone interested in attending the virtual events can join a Zoom live meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon, or Thursday, Aug. 20 from 1 to 4 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Visit stcc.edu/apply/stcc-to-your-plan to sign up and learn more.

STCC Dean of Admissions Louisa Davis-Freeman said she was excited to offer the virtual events. “You can meet with staff to discuss admissions and financial aid and take the necessary steps to register for classes from the safety of your own home. We also have an online chat button on the homepage of stcc.edu. If you can’t make it to one of the virtual registration events, you can chat with someone online between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. You also can give us a call at (413) 755-3333.”

The virtual registration events can help students even if they’ve already registered for fall classes but need help with other services, Davis-Freeman said. Participants can get information about admissions, student financial services, academic advising, and testing and assessment, among other STCC services.

STCC will hold online classes for the fall semester, with a combination of low-density, face-to-face labs. Instruction plans were made in light of the Commonwealth’s four-phased approach to reopening the Massachusetts economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone interested in becoming a student at STCC this fall can also submit an online application at stcc.edu/apply anytime before Sept. 8.