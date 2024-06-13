Pullman & Comley Celebrates Opening of New Springfield Office

SPRINGFIELD — Pullman & Comley, one of the largest full-service law firms based in Connecticut, celebrated the opening of its new Springfield office on June 11 with a ribbon cutting and reception welcoming local business and government leaders, clients, and friends, including Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Diana Szynal, president of the Springfield Regional Chamber.

The new space is on the ninth floor of Tower Square at 1500 Main St. downtown. Pullman & Comley opened its original Springfield office, the firm’s first in Massachusetts, in 2019. It has Connecticut offices in Bridgeport, Hartford, and Westport, as well as in White Plains, N.Y. and Wakefield, R.I.

“Nearly five years ago, Pullman & Comley opened its first office in Massachusetts, and we’re thrilled to reaffirm the commitment to our clients in this area by opening a new office right here in downtown Springfield,” said Lee Hoffman, chair of the firm. “Our attorneys are deeply connected with the community in Western Mass., and we look forward to continuing to build on that foundation.”

Pullman & Comley has several prominent local attorneys located in the Springfield office, including business, real estate, and litigation attorney James Martin, who is recognized as a leading automotive franchise attorney throughout New England. Laura Bellotti Cardillo, vice chair of the firm’s Property Tax and Valuation practice, has been instrumental in the growth of the firm’s Springfield office. She represents commercial property owners and lessees seeking equitable assessments of their real and personal property interests in municipalities throughout Massachusetts.

Other key Pullman attorneys doing work in Massachusetts include Megan Carannante, Joshua Hawks-Ladds, Brion Kirsch, Frederic Klein, and Tabitha Ayer. The focus of the office will continue to be legal matters relating to business and finance, real estate, property tax and valuation, labor and employment law, and litigation. Sharpening that focus will be the new office’s videoconferencing capabilities that connect seamlessly with conference rooms in other Pullman & Comley offices to better serve clients in the region.