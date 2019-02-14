WNEU Professor Clinton Mathias Named Distinguished Service Award Winner

SPRINGFIELD — Clinton Mathias, associate professor of Pharmacology at Western New England University, was named the recipient of the American Assoc. of Immunologists’ (AAI) Distinguished Service Award for 2019. Mathias is being recognized for outstanding service to the immunology community as director of the AAI High School Teachers Summer Research Program in Immunology from 2012 to 2108. A formal award presentation will take place in May at the Immunology 2019 conference in San Diego.

Mathias is on the faculty of Western New England’s College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. For the past six years, he spearheaded the AAI’s efforts to support summer research for high-school teachers, connecting them with AAI mentors from coast to coast, many of them world-renowned scientists. Teachers emerge from the summer program with curricula based on their research experience they could then implement in the high-school classroom.