Monson Savings Bank Promotes Rob Chateauneuf

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank announced the recent promotion of Rob Chateauneuf to senior vice president and senior commercial loan officer.

“Rob has more than proven his value over the years through his hard work and dedication to Monson Savings Bank’s customers and his team members. We are so pleased to recognize his commitment with this well-deserved promotion,” Monson Savings Bank President Dan Moriarty said. “Rob puts his heart into his work. His in-depth understanding of commercial lending, his welcoming disposition, and his enthusiasm to help commercial borrowers make him an asset to our team and our customers.”

In his new role, Chateauneuf will be responsible for leading the bank’s Commercial Lending team as they continue to serve local businesses of all sizes. He is skilled in commercial real-estate lending, C&I lending, construction lending, and SBA lending.

At Monson Savings Bank, he most recently served as first vice president of Commercial Lending and has been the bank since 2012. With more than 20 years of banking experience, including commercial lending, residential lending, and retail branch management, he has a comprehensive understanding of the needs and challenges of commercial businesses.

Chateauneuf earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst. Additionally, he is a graduate of the Springfield Regional Chamber’s Leadership Institute at Western New England University and the American Bankers Assoc. Stonier Graduate School of Banking – Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. In 2014, he was recognized as one of BusinessWest’s 40 Under Forty.

He served on the board of directors at Hawthorn Services from 2006 to 2010, serving as president and chair from 2008 to 2010. When Hawthorn Services merged with the Center for Human Development (CHD), he was asked to join the CHD board, which he served as chair of the program committee and a member the board of directors from 2010 to 2020. He also served on the board of directors of the South Hadley Chamber of Commerce from 2004 to 2013. He has also been involved in myriad other charitable organizations and volunteer events throughout the years, including those benefiting Habitat for Humanity, the Westfield Boys & Girls Club, the United Way, and the towns of Agawam and South Hadley.

“I am excited to be a part of Monson Savings Bank, a community bank that focuses on the true needs of our local businesses,” Chateauneuf said. “Monson Savings Bank supports the local economy by providing businesses with capital to grow, resulting in more local jobs and vibrant communities.”