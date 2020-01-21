Rotary Club of Enfield to Host Musician Brian Jarvis at Wine and Beer Tasting

ENFIELD, Conn. — The Rotary Club of Enfield announced that local musician Brian Jarvis will perform at the club’s wine- and beer-tasting event on Thursday, Feb. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Asnuntuck Community College’s Conference Center. The evening includes live music, appetizers and desserts, beer and wine tastings, and a silent auction.

Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased by contacting Julie Cotnoir at (860) 745-3350 or Caroline Salazar at (619) 997-0548.