Second Chance Home Care Opens Its Doors

LONGMEADOW — Second Chance Home Care, located at 200 North Main St., Suite 4 South, East Longmeadow — a non-medical home-care agency that serves the elderly, special-needs, and autism population — held a grand-opening ceremony on March 18. Town Manager Mary McNally was in attendance to cut the ribbon and welcome Veronica Anderson, director of Second Chance Home Care, to East Longmeadow.

“We are proud to open our second location here in East Longmeadow,” Anderson said. “Second Chance Home Care was founded in 2011 with the goal of providing individuals and their loved ones with personalized, in-home care services. We are excited to be serving Hampden County. The peace of mind for our clients is paramount, and we are hopeful families will continue to see the advantages of keeping their loved ones independent in their homes and communities.”

Second Chance Home Care recently received accreditation from the Home Care Alliance. Agencies seeking accreditation are required to submit documentation to show that they meet standards established by the alliance. The standards were developed over several months in consultation with an advisory task force representing agencies throughout the Commonwealth. Training requirements, administrative protocols, and business practices are among the categories that the alliance reviews for accreditation.

Second Chance Home Care provides a full spectrum of home-care services ranging from assistance with daily living, special needs, and autism respite services to just a little help at home.