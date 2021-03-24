Community Growth Partners, Rebelle to Break Ground on Cannabis Facility

NORTHAMPTON — On Tuesday, March 30 from 1 to 2 p.m., Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz will join Community Growth Partners and Rebelle CEO Charlotte Hanna, alongside members of ROCA, to celebrate the commencement of construction and a flag raising at the site of a soon-to-be-opened cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility.

The facility will be housed inside a 23,000-square-foot building at 20 Ladd Ave., which was formerly used to manufacture rifle silencers and accessories. This ceremony will signify a partnership between these organizations; the facility is expected to provide 50 new jobs in Northampton and employment opportunities for members of ROCA, which helps create pathways into the cannabis industry for those negatively impacted by the marijuana laws of the past.

Community Growth Partners is a fast-growing, vertically integrated, woman- and minority-owned cannabis company dedicated to empowering communities disproportionately impacted by cannabis criminalization. It focuses on East Coast cannabis opportunities in limited-license states, and its flagship store in the Berkshires is the closest adult-use retail location to New York City. Current growth initiatives include a pending craft-grow license in Illinois, a wholesale and delivery license in Massachusetts, and Rebelle’s new lifestyle-focused line of cannabis products and accessories that will launch in 2021.