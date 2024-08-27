Thirteen Bulkley Richardson Attorneys Recognized as Best Lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — Bulkley Richardson announced that 13 lawyers from the firm were recently selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. These lawyers were recognized in 22 unique areas of practice. They are:

• Peter Barry: construction law, education law and healthcare law;

• Kathleen Bernardo: real-estate law;

• Michael Burke: medical-malpractice law (defendants) and personal-injury litigation (defendants);

• Mark Cress: banking and finance law, bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law, and corporate law;

• Francis Dibble Jr.: bet-the-company litigation, commercial litigation, white-collar criminal defense, labor and employment litigation, and securities litigation;

• Daniel Finnegan: administrative/regulatory law;

• Scott Foster: business organizations, including LLCs and partnerships;

• Mary Jo Kennedy: employment law (individuals), employment law (management), and labor and employment litigation;

• David Parke: corporate law and mergers and acquisitions law;

• John Pucci: bet-the-company litigation, general-practice criminal defense, and white-collar criminal defense;

• Jeffrey Roberts: corporate law and trusts and estates;

• Michael Roundy: commercial litigation; and

• Ronald Weiss: corporate law, mergers and acquisitions law, and tax law.

Lawyers who are nominated for consideration are voted on by currently recognized Best Lawyers working in the same practice area and located in the same geographic region. Lawyers on the Best Lawyers in America list are reviewed by their peers based on professional expertise, and recognitions are based purely on the feedback received.