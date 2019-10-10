Shriners Hospitals and iHeart Radio to Host Love to the Rescue Radiothon Oct. 17-18

SPRINGFIELD — Shiners Hospitals for Children – Springfield and iHeart Radio will host their annual Love to the Rescue Radiothon on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 17-18, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Now it its eighth year, the Radiothon raises money to further the hospital’s mission of providing medical and therapeutic care to children and adolescents with orthopaedic, rheumatologic, cleft lip and palate, neuromuscular, urology, and chest-wall deformity conditions, regardless of a family’s ability to pay.

On-air personalities Zito & Kera from MIX 93.1, along with Jim Polito from The Jim Polito Show on NewsRadio 560 WHYN, will be broadcasting live with inspiring interviews and testimonials from current and former patients, families, staff, Shriners, and friends. All are encouraged to tune in to Mix 93.1 or NewsRadio 560 WHYN, or listen on the iHeart Radio app.

Listeners can ‘send their love’ by pledging donations at (413) 314-6000 or (844) 350-9698, or by visiting www.lovetotherescueradiothon.org. Over the course of the Radiothon’s history, the event has raised over $1 million for the hospital.

“The Love to the Rescue Radiothon is our largest annual fundraiser, and we are very grateful to the teams and on-air personalities from iHeart Media who donate their time and talent to produce this event every year,” said Karen Motyka, director of Development at Shriners Hospitals for Children – Springfield. “We are also thankful for our patient families who bravely share their stories of the exceptional medical care received here at the hospital, as well as the impact it has had on their lives. Collectively, this all helps us to raise the much-needed funds in order to continue our mission.”

Donor support and community sponsors are essential to the success of the Radiothon as well. This year’s sponsors include Dunkin’ Donuts, Monson Savings, and Safari Golf Club.