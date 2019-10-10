Professional Women’s Chamber to Present ‘Renaissance of Springfield’ Forum

SPRINGFIELD — The Professional Women’s Chamber (PWC) will present a forum featuring a panel of female leaders in Springfield, who will speak about their contributions to the renaissance of the city at a luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 17. The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lyman and Merrie Wood Museum of Springfield History and Archives, 21 Edwards St., Springfield.

The luncheon is being held in partnership with the Springfield Museums and will be moderated by its president, Kay Simpson. Panelists include Denise Jordan, executive director of the Springfield Housing Authority; Judy Matt, president of Spirit of Springfield; Tricia Canavan, president of United Personnel; and Vanessa Otero, chief operating officer at Partners for Community. Each of the panelists will tell will tell the story of where her leadership is taking the city, her contributions to the current renaissance, and her visions for the city.

The cost is $35 for PWC members and $40 for general admission. To register, e-mail [email protected] or visit springfieldregionalchamber.com.