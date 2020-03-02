Small Business Marketing Ideas & Tips for SMB Business Owners

Courtesy of OutBoundEngine.com

It’s always a good time for business owners to think about the most effective small business marketing ideas. Maybe your messages don’t seem to be landing as they have in the past. Or it could be that business seems to be stagnant. Whether you’ve been in business for 3 months or 30 years, there is always room for improvement. Here is a list of small business marketing ideas and tips to give you a competitive edge.

1. Make Data Cleaning a Routine

Data cleaning shouldn’t be a once-a-year task. If you’ve been neglecting your database, your entire marketing strategy could be off-kilter. In fact, 72 percent of companies feel that data quality issues impact consumer trust and perception.

Why? Because successful marketing relies on data-driven decision making. If your data is inaccurate, your decisions won’t be much better. In the same study, less than half of organizations globally (44%) trust their data to make important business decisions. Talk about opportunity lost!

Read more