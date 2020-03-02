Top Page Banner

Marketing Tips

The Ultimate List of Marketing Statistics for 2020

By 324

Courtesy of HubSpot.com 

The marketing world is dynamic and ever-changing — trends, technology, and tactics are never stagnant. That’s why it’s critical that your business stays up to date with new developments in the industry — after all, the last thing you want is for your business to fall behind while your competitors stay ahead of the curve. But how can you be sure you’re keeping up with the times? A great way to remain relevant and keep up with the marketing trends is to keep an eye on marketing statistics. Whether you’re focused on SEO, content marketing, social media, video marketing, email marketing, lead generation, advertising, marketing technology, or sales, we’ve collected a plethora of 2020 statistics to help you connect with your customers, reach your target audience, and boost conversions. 

Read more

Tags:

Related Posts

35 Marketing Tips to Make Your Work Day More Productive

By

Top 10 Marketing Tips for 2019

By

3 Reasons Client Testimonials Are Essential for B2B Marketing

By