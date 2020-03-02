Content Marketing for Small Businesses: 7 Essential Benefits

Courtesy of OutBoundEngine.com If you’re new to digital marketing, let us be the first to welcome you to the stage of the short attention span theater—where every performance is just a click away from being panned or ignored entirely.

It may sound harsh, but it’s true. Promoting your business online isn’t easy. Even if you’re in a niche market, you’re going to be facing some pretty stiff competition. Simple advertisements and promotional emails won’t cut it. If you want to stand out, you need an effective content marketing strategy.

Content Marketing for Small Business

Now some of you may be thinking, “Come on! I’ve created a website. I’ve signed up for social media. I have to create content, too?”

If it sounds like extra work, that’s because it is. But the benefits of content marketing far outweigh the time, money and effort that goes into it. Let’s look at seven benefits you’ll enjoy when you make content the center of your digital marketing strategy.

