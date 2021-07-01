Dakin Humane Society Seeking Foster Caregivers for Sick Kittens

SPRINGFIELD — Dakin Humane Society is currently caring for a large number of kittens at this time, and more are expected to arrive in need of urgent care for respiratory infections, digestive issues, and dehydration.

In response, the organization is seeking foster volunteers who are comfortable giving kittens hydrating fluids under their skin, as well as giving oral and eye medications regularly. Fosters will also need to track their kitten’s weight at least once per day. Dakin’s staff will provide training for administering fluids and medication. The timespan for foster care varies for each kitten based on their needs, but it typically ranges from a few weeks to a few months.

People interested in becoming a foster caregiver for sick kittens in need of medical care should visit www.dakinhumane.org/foster-a-dakin-animal.html and follow the steps to submit an application. Dakin is not placing healthy kittens in foster homes at this time.