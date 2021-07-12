Sosik Elected to Mass. Bankers Association Board of Directors

EASTHAMPTON — Matthew S. Sosik was recently elected to the 20-member Board of Directors of the Massachusetts Bankers Association (MBA). Founded in 1905, the MBA is the only association representing FDIC-insured community, regional, and nationwide banks serving consumer and business clients across the Commonwealth.

Sosik is the CEO of Hometown Financial Group Inc., a $3.4 billion mutual multi-bank holding company based in Easthampton. He also serves as president and CEO of bankESB, a subsidiary of Hometown Financial Group.

“As a dynamic industry, it is essential that the association have perspectives of banking leaders like Matt Sosik who provide expertise and experience that enable us to achieve our priorities of exceptional advocacy representation on Beacon Hill and in Washington, DC; high quality and timely training and education for professionals in the banking industry; and communications and services that help strengthen our members,” said MBA’s President and CEO, Kathleen Murphy. “The market knowledge that Matt brings enables the association to anticipate and respond to emerging banking needs and trends that help our members as they serve a very large consumer and business footprint across the Commonwealth.”

Said Sosik: “I am excited and honored to work with this talented group of individuals to help shape the banking industry in Massachusetts. Banks continue to be there for their individual and small business customers as well as their communities, especially during the pandemic. I look forward to ensuring our industry continues to make a big and positive impact in communities all across the Commonwealth.”

Sosik joined Hometown Bank, now bankHometown, in 1996 after five years as a bank examiner with the FDIC. In 2013, he became the president and CEO at bankESB and began to build Hometown Financial Group through a combination of organic growth strategies and merger and acquisition transactions.

Sosik is also a board member for The Massachusetts Housing Partnership (MHP), whose mission is to work with communities to create innovative policy and financing solutions that provide affordable homes and better lives for the people of Massachusetts. He also serves on the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston’s Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council and is a member of the Board of Directors of COCC Inc., a technology company headquartered in Southington, CT, that serves the financial industry.