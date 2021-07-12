Bulkley Richardson, Whittlesey to Present Program on Avoiding Phishing Scams

Most cyberattacks — from a small, local breach to the major ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline — start with a phishing scam. It can take just one email to ‘hook’ a recipient into providing access to valuable information.

To address growing concerns of cyberattacks, Are You Vulnerable to a Phishing Scam? will be presented by Lauren C. Ostberg, an attorney in Bulkley Richardson’s cybersecurity group, and Chris Wisneski, IT Security and Assurance Services manager at the accounting firm Whittlesey on July 15 at noon.

To attend the virtual presentation, registration is required at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gihuwqIDTbSkyCFgVq_yXA.

This webinar is a continuation of Bulkley Richardson’s CyberSafe series aimed at providing critical information to businesses and organizations on topics of cybersecurity.