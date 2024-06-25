Springfield Chamber Players to Perform 2024-25 Season at 52 Sumner

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Chamber Players (SCP) and the management of the nonprofit Springfield Performing Arts Ventures Inc. (SPAV) will partner to present the Springfield Chamber Players’ 2024-25 season at 52 Sumner, the new performance venue at 52 Sumner Ave., Springfield. The Springfield Chamber Players plan to present a six-concert series at 52 Sumner, which will launch in late October.

“52 Sumner will be the new home for the Springfield Chamber Players,” SCP Chair Beth Welty announced. “Earlier this year, our musicians had a walk-through of the facility, played their instruments to test the acoustics, and toured the neighborhood. We all agreed that 52 Sumner is an ideal locale for chamber music. It offers flexible seating plans, the opportunity to provide our guests with food and drink, sufficient parking, and easy access to Interstate 91. We will continue to perform at other venues throughout the region, but we are very excited to call 52 Sumner our new home.”

Daniel McKellick, chair of SPAV, added that “we see 52 Sumner as a vibrant performing-arts center featuring all types of performing arts. Having the Springfield Chamber Players as one of our anchors will help us increase visibility on the Western Massachusetts culture and arts scene and add to the portfolio of diverse offerings in programming we strive for.”

Mark Auerbach, SCP publicist, said the Springfield Chamber Players concert series will include three classical chamber-music programs. These concerts will showcase the talents and versatility of the musicians, who also perform with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra.

“The concert series include classical music, modern music interpreted by classical ensembles, and well-known pop music performed with a classical twist,” Auerbach noted. “The Springfield Chamber Players’ popular program for children, ‘Johnny Appleseed,’ is on the performance roster, along with a Celtic concert organized by flutist Ellen Redman. The sixth concert brings the music of Broadway to 52 Sumner with a classical twist.”

Tickets will go on sale in late summer, with first priority given to members of the Springfield Chamber Players and 52 Sumner. Click here to join the Springfield Chamber Players mailing list.