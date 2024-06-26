Free Small Business Legal Clinic Now Accepting Applications

SPRINGFIELD — The Western New England University Small Business Legal Clinic is accepting applications from entrepreneurs and small-business owners seeking legal assistance for the fall 2024 semester.

Under faculty supervision, law students assist clients with legal issues, including choice of entity, employment policies, contract drafting, regulatory compliance, and intellectual-property issues relating to trademark applications and copyright. This is a free service available to local businesses that might not have the resources to obtain such services, and has assisted more than 500 small businesses since it opened.

“The clinic is a great resource for entrepreneurs who lack the finances to retain an attorney,” said Robert Statchen, associate clinical professor of Law. “By using the clinic’s services, businesses can avoid problems by getting legal issues addressed early and correctly. It also provides students with a great opportunity to get real-world experience.”

The clinic asks small-business owners to submit their applications by Aug. 1. Applications received after that date will be considered if additional resources are available. Students will begin providing services in September.

For more information, call the Small Business Legal Clinic at (413) 782-1469 or email Marie Fletcher, Clinical Programs administrator, at [email protected].